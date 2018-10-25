Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 22-26

× Expand Trying to find authentic tacos or pupusas? Check out our list of newly opened or forthcoming Latin-inspired restaurants blending tradition with culinary ingenuity. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Shockoe, Stouts and Stew

What do Shockoe Bottom, stew, stouts, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery and the Enrichmond Foundation all have in common? They’ll all be joining forces this Saturday, Oct. 27, for the Brunswick Stew & Stout Festival at the 17th Street Farmers Market. Festival guests can visit LCCB's nearby tasting room for the debut of Shockoe Stout, a special collaboration between Enrichmond Foundation and the brewery in celebration of the reopening of the market. LCCB is Virginia’s first farm brewery, and Enrichmond is in charge of managing the farmers market, one of the oldest in America. (Richmond magazine)

Stimulate the Senses

Dining isn’t always about what’s on the plate, it’s about the experience. Micheal Sparks, founder and CEO of The Underground Kitchen, is taking his pop-up dining series up a notch and introducing EnviroDining. Meant to stimulate the five senses, EnviroDining blends graphic design, lighting, technology and culinary ingenuity to create a one-of-a-kind meal. (Richmond magazine)

Latin Flavors

I crave Mexican food at least once a week (more like three times). Fortunately, there are many places in Richmond to satisfy those cravings. In this sneak peek from our November "Where to Eat Now" issue, we highlight some spots fresh on the scene that bring a dose of authentic Latin flavors, from chicharron pupusas to tortas to a reincarnated taco restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Magic Beans

If you can’t get them just anywhere, chances are there’s a reason. That's the case with heirloom beans or, as writer Stephanie Ganz likes to call them, magic beans. Get the lowdown on why they’re so special, along with a recipe perfect for these cooler days from chef Evan Campbell of The Stables at Belmont. (Richmond magazine)

Drink Your Milk

Milk in a cocktail may sound a little strange, and fermented milk may sound even stranger. But in this day and age of crafty cocktails, you never know what to expect. Writer and barhopper Piet Jones has tracked down a fermented milk libation at Weezie’s Kitchen from Bar Manager Vanna Hem that surprises drinkers from the first sip and sniff. (Richmond magazine)

Grab Life by the Fork

Break out those stretchy pants and prepare yourself for the food event of the year: Fire, Flour & Fork returns Thursday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 4. If you’re a foodie, farmer, adventurer, historian, thrill-seeker and/or all-around lover of a good time, I suggest checking out the lineup of events taking place during this fifth annual affair featuring the crème de la crème of the culinary world. We’re talking James Beard Award nominees and finalists, television personality and chef Carla Hall, and visiting chefs from across the country. Tickets range from $15 to $185 for the four-day affair and allow attendees to craft their experience. This year’s theme is “Your Fork. Your Future,” with a focus on how food is both political and personal. A bartenders battle, Thanksgiving feast-off, Game of Thrones experience, and a street art and food tour in Jackson Ward are just a sampling of events. Fun fact: Proceeds from every ticketed Fire, Flour & Fork event benefit a local nonprofit like Tricycle Urban Ag and the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program. Last year FFF raised more than $12,000. (Note: Richmond magazine Editorial Director Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

Hang Time

Radio personality, host of the Coffee With Strangers RVA podcast and all-around procurer of good vibes Kelli Lemon is set to spread her entrepreneurial wings when Urban Hang Suite RVA opens its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 31, with a grand opening set for Nov. 1-3. The motto: “This ain’t Maxwell’s house.” Don't expect your typical coffee shop vibes when you enter the Hang Suite; the space is geared toward creatives and community-oriented people who want to bounce ideas off of one another in a welcoming space. Stop in for a quick Lamplighter latte or a bite from Chef Tiara Smith, plug in the laptop and work, sip on a local brew and catch up on news, or socialize and stay a while. (Richmond magazine)

A Harvest Celebration

If dining al fresco and supporting the food community is your thing, the 10th Annual Harvest Celebration Golden Trowel Awards at Tricycle Urban Ag is this Friday, Oct. 26., at 6 p.m. The event honors food leaders who work to meet community needs through outreach and education and increase access to healthy food. Enjoy dinner on a fall night while the sun sets prepared by top chefs from area restaurants including Nota Bene, Longoven, Ipanema and more, along with beverages provided by Belle Isle, Blanchard’s and Stone Brewing. Tickets are $100. (News release)

Get in the Kitchen

Looking to enter the culinary world or exude an entrepreneurial spirit? The forthcoming food incubator Hatch Kitchen has teamed up with The Apple Cart for a four-part series of workshops geared toward community members who want to grow their food-related businesses. Dubbed The Appleseed Series and sponsored by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Real Local RVA, and Startup Virginia, the workshops cover launching a new product, marketing, public relations and hiring. The first session is Nov. 13; each workshop takes place on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and registration is $40, or you can do the whole shebang for $120. (News release)

Fresh on the Scene

The Giavos family works fast. Last week the restaurateurs dropped the news that Kohlmann’s Market on East Grace was transforming into a third Stella’s Grocery, and this week they opened the doors of the freshly revamped space. Head there for made-to-order sandwiches, addictive salad shakers and goods from local purveyors.

5812 Grove Ave. just got a little sweeter. Owner Laurie Blakey officially opened the rebranded Pearl’s Bake Shoppe on Wed., Oct. 24. The new space is almost double the size of her original shop and will allow her more sweet creative freedom.

World of Beer, a Tampa, Florida-based chain of taverns, officially opened its first Richmond location on Oct. 24 at 11600 W. Broad St. in the former TGI Friday’s. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with over 50 taps of brews from across the globe along with craft cocktails.

Thirst Bistro, located at 2400 Northumberland Ave. in the former Union Jazz Bistro space, opened two weeks ago, a venture from mother-daughter duo Latonya and Tiara Taylor. Open every day for lunch, the restaurant is dishing out Southern specialties and seafood including catfish nuggets, turkey wings, jumbo shrimp, and mac and cheese in a laid-back, inviting environment. “It’s named Thirst because everyone has a craving or desire to enjoy good food, cocktails and the ambience of a nice place,” says Latonya. “We nailed all three with Thirst.” The spot is currently only offering dinner on the weekends along with catering services, but has plans to expand hours.

Cool Moves

It may be cooling off outside, but frozen treats are hot on the scene right now. Back in September, Gelati Celesti acquired the Boyer’s Ice Cream space and in a month gave the space a facelift. On Friday, Oct. 26, head to the fifth and newest Gelati location at 5808 Grove Ave., where they'll open their doors at 3 p.m. and celebrate with free scoops.

Charm School Social Club is heading south and opening a second shop in the forthcoming new development at 4930 Forest Hill Ave., expected to open in late 2019. After two years at their flagship location, says co-founder Meryl Hillerson, it's always been their plan to expand. "Part of the of appeal of taking on such a large space on Broad Street was the built-in ability to sustain multiple locations from one large production hub," she explains via email. "We have many concepts that wouldn't make sense logistically at our first location, but will be able to execute in Forest Hill." At Charm School Study Hall, ice cream enthusiasts can expect a late-night walk-up window, ample parking, vegan flavors and all the fluff your heart desires.

ICYMI

Ginger Juice is keeping it fresh and expanding operations with a third location at 2061 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield, set to open by February 2019.

Scott’s Addition will soon be home to Recluse Roasting Project, a roastery and cafe venture from a trio of friends, Aimee Biggerstaff, Russell Durfee and Jack Fleming, at 1310 Altamont Ave., sharing a building with Wax Moon Records. The space is set to open by early 2019 and will feature stand-up tables, local pastries, baked goods and bagged coffee. (Richmond BizSense)

The Cobra Burger fellas are staying busy. Last week we reported their opening Cardinal State Butchers in the former Bon Air Provisions space, and this week they have me dreaming about their smash-style burger featuring Virginia-raised ground beef, American cheese and their famed “cobra sauce." Check out Cobra Burger at The Veil Brewing Co. on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 p.m. until they sell out.

Brew News

The 2018 edition of the beer that has become an internationally sought-out libation — Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout — dropped this Wednesday, Oct. 24., as part of the complete Hardywood GBS set, featuring 11 beers. Fun fact: GBS features ginger from Casselmonte Farms in Powhatan. This Saturday, Oct. 27, Hardywood will release Trickery, an apple brandy barrel-aged imperial milk stout, for the first time in two years.

The Veil Brewing can’t stop, won’t stop. Last week I mentioned they made it into Time Magazine’s Beer issue; this week they are featured on the list of Top Small Breweries making less than 15,000 barrels per year by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine.

Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine also released editors' picks for Top Beers of 2018, and The Answer's 3 Scoops — a pineapple, coconut and raspberry fruited sour — made the list. Considering only 18 beers were picked, this is quite the accomplishment.

RVA Love

Pick up a copy of the latest Bon Appetit magazine to find RVA's ultimate pop-up to brick-and-mortar undertaking: Longoven. In the November issue the magazine explores the evolution of a dish at Longoven across a span of months, giving the reader an intimate look into the culinary thought process.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …