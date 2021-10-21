Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 18-22

× Expand More than 60 local eateries, including Wild Ginger (pictured above) are participating in the 20th annual Richmond Restaurant Week. Head below for all the edible details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Looking Deeper

A pop-up turned brick-and-mortar restaurant from the owners of Soul Taco, JewFro debuts today in Shockoe Bottom. Blending traditional Jewish dishes with the bold flavors of African cuisine, the cafe-bar-restaurant presents an opportunity for diners to dive deeper into cultural conversations while breaking some bread — fresh challah, that is. (Richmond magazine)

‘Neighbor Helping Neighbor’

Marking two decades of dining and donating to Feed More, Richmond Restaurant Week is back through Oct. 31. The two-week tour of area restaurants that benefits the local hunger-relief organization features a nearly 60-strong lineup of spots from Helen’s to The Hill Cafe. Whether you’re looking to hit the town or sticking close to home, RRW is keeping it flexible with dine-in and takeout options. (Richmond magazine)

River City Roaster

Longtime Richmond resident Noelle Forest has a pretty serious vintage cup collection. The Lamplighter Coffee Roasters co-owner and manager also keeps a particular type of hot sauce stocked in her kitchen and is a big fan of live music. Suggestion: Grab a caffeinated beverage and learn more about one of the pioneers of the RVA coffee scene in our interview.

The Final Course

With the holidays on the horizon, we predict a future filled with plenty of feasting and drinking. Writer Bird Cox dives into digestifs, exploring their healing powers and tracking down cocktail recipes from bartenders at Laura Lee’s, Brenner Pass and Tazza Kitchen to keep on deck for post-indulgence imbibing. (Richmond magazine)

Kick, Zip, Zing

Brussels sprouts are having a moment, and the mini cabbages come to life in Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar Executive Chef Felipe Bolivar’s recipe. Joined by chorizo, pickled shallots and a golden raisin puree, the fall veg gets taken up a notch in this flavorful side dish. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Sweet and savory cakes coexist in harmony at the new Libbie-Grove bakery, Cameo Cakery & Cafe. (Richmond magazine)

Grab a crew and get your nosh on at these spots around the region serving up charcuterie boards with everything from Virginia cheeses to bubbling Gruyere. (Richmond magazine)

Noticed Belle Isle Moonshine dropping releases from the seasonal Pumpkin Pie to the summer hit Pineapple Coconut? Learn more about their new approach to doing business. (Richmond magazine)

Argentina Ortega, owner of Chesterfield’s La Sabrosita Bakery, shares the secret behind her dunkable Mexican cookies. (Richmond magazine)

Seafood palace Boil Bay will open the doors of its fifth Virginia location in North Chesterfield on Saturday. P.S.: Look for two hot-pot spots from the same owner to land in RVA next year. (Richmond magazine)

October is Filipino Heritage Month, and on Saturday, Oct. 23, Strangeways Brewing presents a celebration with a host of local chefs and bakers. From 1 to 5 p.m., patrons can snack on everything from Amusing Maria’s ube bingks to pancit from Ato’s Sisig & Grill with a brew in hand and tunes in the air.

A drag brunch, appearances from “Top Chef” contestants and a dose of history are on the agenda for this year’s Fire, Flour & Fork food festival, with events going down Nov. 5-7.

Mark those calendars for the next Royal Pig pop-up. On Sunday, Nov. 7, the culinary crew — and forthcoming Hatch Local food hall vendor — known for its Cambodian fare is back with a five-course tasting menu.

National chain PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is looking to make its first landing in Virginia at 3401 Patterson Ave. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events