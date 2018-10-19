Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 15-19

Feedback: Alewife

When chef Lee Gregory opens a new restaurant, his first solo venture, and it's in Church Hill, a growing pocket of food and drink talent in the city, you go and check it out. Alewife is a sustainable, seafood-centric spot on the corner of East Marshall and 32nd streets that opened in early September. I hit the streets for another edition of our Feedback video series to see what diners had to say about this new addition to Gregory’s portfolio. (Richmond magazine)

Historical Sips

The Canal Walk is about to get a new addition. Located in the Vistas on the James high-rise community, the forthcoming Bateau, expected to open in mid-December, will offer worldly coffee and wine, along with tapas and small plates conceived by Spoonbread Bistro Chef Michael Hall. The owners aim to showcase the history of the canal and bateaumen — boaters who would transport goods along the canal during the 18th and 19th centuries — in a welcoming environment that blends culture and cuisine. (Richmond magazine)

Polka and Pastries

Did you know that in the late 1800s Prince George experienced an influx of Czech and Slovak immigrants? Their tradition and culture come to life during the sixth annual Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival, one of biggest events in the country highlighting Czech and Slovak heritage. Experience traditional polka dancing, live music and a variety of food offerings including kolaches and can’t-miss apple strudel. (Richmond magazine)

Farm to Table

Farmers do it all, balancing business, marketing, science and patience to bring food from the fields to our plates. In the latest issue of Dine, themed The RVA Field Guide, we spoke with three local farms, each with very different specialties, and peeled back the skin to reveal life on the farm. Get to know a family-run poultry farm in Palmyra, a 110-year institution in Brunswick that survived the tobacco buyout and a backyard plot in Atlee specializing in heirloom varieties. But not all farms are sprawling fields and bountiful produce. We got down and dirty with farmers to find out what jobs they dread. And If you plan to hit up the farmers markets, this market guide is ideal for ensuring a positive, informative experience. We also discover some genius collaborations among local farmers, chefs and brewers that have resulted in an internationally renowned beer, "designer" pigs and unique seasonal specials at area restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Mixing It Up

If you haven’t been to Red Cap Patisserie in The Fan, my suggestion is to a) refrain from admitting that out loud and b) head there asap. Embrace the cooler fall days by seeking out something warm, flaky and crafted by the hands of longtime patissiere Martine Wladar, who has been on quite a baking journey. (Richmond magazine)

Homebrewers, Unite

If you asked brewers how their beer journey began, a hefty number surely would say homebrewing. For the first time on the East Coast, Stone Brewing is hosting its annual Stone Homebrew Competition, in partnership with the American Homebrewers Association, on Nov. 17. “We … thought it would be fun to try it in Richmond this year,” says Steve Wagner, Stone Brewing president and co-founder via email. “There is a strong homebrewing community there, and we also wanted to let people know that Stone is in Richmond.” The event highlights 20 homebrewers from the mid-Atlantic, with judges looking for a unique combination of ingredients and flavors to determine the No. 1 brewer. The winner gets to fulfill a sudsy dream and have their beer packaged and sold across the country and the globe by fall 2019.

Magically Delicious

Calling all Harry Potter and cupcake fans! Four years ago Jessye Valerie and Kevin Liu, owners of Carytown Cupcakes, combined their love for Harry Potter with their baking business to launch Cary Potter. This year's magical celebration runs Oct. 22 through Nov. 4 and includes a wizardly variety of sweet treats and events, along with a complete shop transformation (Valerie says every space in the shop has something Potter-fied). Popular cupcake flavors include Butterbeer, a brown sugar-cream soda cupcake with buttered caramel buttercream and butterscotch ganache, plus the Sorting Hat, a chocolate cupcake with various colors of vanilla buttercream (each color represents a house at Hogwarts) topped with chocolate cream. “I think HP speaks to so many people on so many levels,” says Valerie. “It’s something that brings so much joy to us at the cupcake shop, as well as the public.”

Burgers to Butchers

The fellas behind the Cobra Burger, a smash-burger pop-up with a solid following, not only have matching cobra tats — an ode to their burger-slinging days — but they are also the new owners of the former Bon Air Provisions at 2624 Buford Road. Adam Musselman, Melville Johnson IV and Joshua Franklin plan to rebrand the space as Cardinal State Butchers. Cardinal is coincidentally the state bird from each state the entrepreneurs call home: Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. The plan is to focus on local farms and feature purveyors including Pig Crafters, 7 Hills, Pamplin Poultry, Idle Hands and Truckle Cheesemongers and offer 24 beer taps and a downsized wine selection along with house-made charcuterie, pâtés and smoked meats. When asked if patrons could expect to find Cobra Burgers in the shop, Musselman responded, “There’s potential for a pop-up, and we are working real hard making sure people can get a Cobra Burger whenever they want.”

Fresh on the Scene

Carver’s former Black Sheep space has officially been rekindled as Cobra Cabana, a bar and restaurant spearheaded by a trio of local musicians. Located at 901 W. Marshall St., CC is dishing out vegan-friendly bites — including a lobster roll that looks amazing — affordable spirits, Miller High Life on tap and a punk rock environment.

I’ve been anxiously driving by Kreggers at Hand awaiting the Ashland restaurant's Richmond debut at 2614 W. Cary St., and it seems I can finally stop my stalking ways. The restaurant officially opened this week with 50 beers on tap, an outdoor patio and bar, food with flair, and vegan and gluten-free options.

ICYMI

I am sad to report that Old Church Creamery, based out of Mechanicsville and, according to their website, the only 100 percent grass-fed-cow creamery in Virginia, has gone out of business. Their website states, “We have decided to close our business for multiple reasons, but primarily because we are unable to compete with larger processors who have the advantage of economies of scale, thus lower cost, resulting in lower prices for you.” They do offer options for those seeking out raw milk and cheese.

Most people can appreciate a dive bar and its nonchalant, no-frills, “This is us, take it or leave it,” attitude. Lisa Ann Peter, the owner of Forest Hill’s 40-year institution The Locker Room, is opening a sister spot called The Pitts, at 2220 Broad Rock Blvd., by Halloween. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

I walked by the magazine rack at CVS and noticed Time’s newest issue was all about beer, so I naturally took a peek. When I flipped through the pages I spotted a familiar interior, and, lo and behold, there was The Veil Brewing Co. mentioned as a notable brewery. Cheers!

Departures recently unveiled its list of where to eat, sleep and shop in Richmond, dubbing Brenner Pass, Longoven, Shagbark, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, and Charm School noteworthy stops. As for libations and drinks, the magazine declares that Hardywood West Creek, Ironclad Coffee Roasters and The Jasper aid in our Southern city’s “comeback.”

Want another outsider's take on the best restaurants in Richmond? Head to trekbible to check out their list of top-notch spots to catch a bite including Lehja, Dinamo and Rappahannock.

Plate magazine highlighted chefs from across the country to keep an eye on, and Brittanny Anderson, chef-owner of Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass, was among the ones to watch. Fun fact: Anderson and crew enjoy blasting Steely Dan in the kitchen.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News...