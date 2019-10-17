Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 14-18

× Expand Scuffletown Garden on Strawberry Street may no longer be offering lunch service, but they've got brunch covered with dishes like this fried catfish with stone-ground yellow grits, pickled red onion and tomato-braised kale. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Slice It Up

I want to get T-shirts for Ben Burakoff and Ashley Patino that say “Did It for the Dough,” because that’s exactly what sparked their pizza pop-up and eventual brick-and-mortar, Pizza Bones. After stints at Sub Rosa Bakery and an international pizza tour, the two are bringing brick-oven pies with flavor and flair to the local dining scene. Gyro pizza, anyone? Check it out at their next pop-up. (Richmond magazine)

A Timeless Duo

For the latest issue of Richmond magazine's Dine, we dove into Virginia’s world of corks and curds, exploring a little bit of everything wine- and cheese-related, from sans-booze pairings to decoding a wine label and ranking cheeses by stank. Writer Laura Sant takes readers through the evolution of Virginia wine, talking with makers who share why it’s an exciting time for grapes in the state. Piet E. Jones tracked down some vino-based experiences in town and further afield, and Stephanie Ganz compiled a few ways to channel your inner cheesemaker with classes on how to make paneer, goat cheese and more. Plus, October marks Virginia Wine Month, and this spread of local bites and bottles is here to inspire a killer fall picnic. (Richmond magazine)

Round of Applause

We’ve been keeping you updated on the first-ever Help to the Shelf competition, aimed at assisting new food startups. Now, local markets better start making room, because the winners have been chosen. Sequoia Ross of Favour Cookies, a vegan cookie dough that comes in a resealable package — for portion control during those late-night snack sessions — took home first prize. Second place went to Keith Gurgick of Chaotic Good Tempeh, a line of fermented bean products mixed with herbs, spices and vinegar. P.S.: For all the folks who love raw cookie dough, Favour is here to please — the dough is safe to eat raw because it doesn’t contain eggs. (Richmond magazine)

Family Traditions

The Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival celebrates the culture of families who migrated to the greater Richmond area in the late 1800s and returns Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Considered one of biggest events in the country highlighting Czech and Slovak heritage, the festival features traditional polka dancing, live music and a variety of food offerings including kolaches and can’t-miss apple strudel. (Richmond magazine)

Oystober

The annual Shell Raiser's Shindig (say that five times fast), benefiting the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program through VCU's Rice Rivers Center, is going down Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Libbie Mill-Midtown. Learn about Virginia oysters and how to promote sustainability and sample briny creations from top area chefs including Lee Gregory of Alewife and Southbound, Andrew Manning of Longoven, and new addition Brad Slemaker of River City Roll.

Fresh on the Scene

An “aloha bridge” just sounds fun, and now diners and imbibers can experience it for themselves. Casa Del Barco at Chesterfield Towne Center, connected to the adjacent Island Shrimp Co., officially opened its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and the bridge allows patrons to hop between the two HOUSEPitality group restaurants. (News release)

Doughnut fans in Chesterfield can now satisfy their sweet tooths at Donuts Company, located at 1001 Midlothian Turnpike and offering 40 types of fresh-made treats. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Forest Hill pub and restaurant O’Toole’s, a neighborhood institution since 1966, has rolled out its second rendition in Midlothian’s Charter Colony at 13919 Midlothian Turnpike.

Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. debuted its first cafe last week at 3121 W. Broad St..

ICYMI

If you're looking to try some new restaurants and not break the bank, the fall edition of Richmond Restaurant Week is back. Running from Oct. 21-27, the weeklong event features over 40 restaurants, from Helen’s to Lehja and newbies including Alewife and Brunch, offering three-course prix fixe menus for $29.19. For every meal purchased, $4.19 goes to local hunger relief organization Feed More, and every dollar donated equates to four meals that the nonprofit can provide.

For those in search of New York-style Jewish baked goods, your babka dreams will soon come true. Claudia’s Bake Shop, from New York native Claudia Strobing, is set to open in the coming months at 800 W. Marshall St. in Carver. With over 30 years of baking experience on her resume, Strobing will offer a smorgasbord of goods, from kosher pastries to cakes and cookies aplenty, including gluten-free options. (Richmond BizSense)

In honor of seven years doing business, Heritage, the Main Street restaurant from chef and co-owner Joe Sparatta, is celebrating through the end of the month with $7 food and drink specials.

Parterre, the fresh-faced eatery in the Linden Row Inn at 100 E. Franklin St., has added dinner service to its Southern-influenced lineup.

On the flip side, Strawberry Street’s Scuffletown Garden is no longer offering lunch service.

Toast on Three Chopt Road in the Village Shopping Center will be closed for at least a week following a fire that occurred at the restaurant. (NBC 12)

RVA Love

Distinction magazine released a cocktail lovers guide to Richmond and shouted out some of the city’s libation leaders. The Jasper, Heritage, Brenner Pass, Saison, Alewife, Adarra, Tiny Victory and Weezie’s Kitchen were all recognized for their cocktail programs, with standouts including a draft Zombie, a gin sour and a large-format shareable drink. Also receiving some love were Proper Pie Co.; Evin and Evrim Dogu of Sub Rosa Bakery and Jeremy Wirtes, head brewer of Triple Crossing, deemed experts in their craft; and ZZQ.

Halloween is nearly here, and Fan mainstay Helen’s has been dubbed the most haunted restaurant in the state by the Food Network.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...