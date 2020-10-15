Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 12-16

× Expand I'm still thinking about these butternut squash pierogies with beet cream, caramelized onions, sauerkraut and pickled mustard seeds. Wondering where to find these bad boys? Head below for the info. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Making Spirits Bright

Brace yourself, but there are only 56 days until Hanukkah is here, 71 days to Christmas and 72 days to Kwanzaa. And while the holidays this year may be hard to envision, the owners of Soul Taco are making sure to keep the spirit of the season alive. Starting in early November and running through Jan. 1, the trio will launch Jingle Belle, a dine-in and takeout pop-up celebrating a variety of holiday traditions. (Richmond magazine)

Grandma’s House

Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey first met in restaurants, and after assisting one of biggest restaurant groups in the city with a slew of openings, the husband-and-wife team are flying solo. Combining flavors of the South with West African influences, Lillie Pearl not only pays homage to Lindsey’s grandmother, it will also mark a new addition to the few Black-owned fine-dining restaurants in the region. (Richmond magazine)

Apples of My Eye

Virginia is one of the top apple-producing states in the country, and we've got 20 cideries scattered throughout the commonwealth to put that bounty to use. Writer Genevelyn Steele leads us through a statewide sampling of ciders with a wealth of close-to-home sips, from a booze-forward selection on tap at Saison Market to a spicy astrological-themed bottle on deck at Bryant’s in the Bottom. (Richmond magazine)

Cookies and Community

Life is all about finding the silver lining, and that’s exactly what Tablespoons Bakery — the forthcoming brick-and-mortar bake shop from The Next Move Program, a nonprofit that helps adults with developmental disabilities find employment — has done. While the pandemic delayed the bakery’s opening, the organization has gotten creative with a vintage Cookie Camper and a subscription Cookie Club. (Richmond magazine)

A Bite of Fall

Peak foliage is upon us, and a trio of local food and beverage businesses are joining forces for an autumnal, socially distant picnic dubbed Apples & Ales. On Sunday, Oct. 18, Agecroft Hall & Gardens will host Fine Creek Brewing and Courthouse Creek Cider for an afternoon of beverages with a view. Carytown’s The Broken Tulip will offer picnic meals for preorder ranging from a vegan and gluten-free option with falafel to an omnivore-friendly spread of cured meats, boquerones (white anchovies) and more. P.S.: Save room for dessert; apple cake is on the menu.

ICYMI

Supporting both area restaurants and local hunger relief efforts, Richmond Restaurant Week has made its official return. From now until Oct. 25, check out the extended, uber-flexible fall edition with the largest crop of participants to date. P.S.: This meme is an accurate description of how I felt when I ordered takeout the other night. (Richmond magazine)

An ex-restaurant chef is turning to a nomadic culinary lifestyle with his new meal delivery service and pop-up venture, Field to Fire. (Richmond magazine)

The ubiquitous fall flavor is not all lattes. Get all the deets on pumpkin, from buying tips to a local brew that tastes like sweater weather in a bottle. (Richmond magazine)

We may not be able to travel freely abroad, but we can get a hefty dose of German culture from local bites to food traditions via this Oktoberfest piece from writer and baking pro Keya Wingfield. (Richmond magazine)

The restaurant side of Blue Atlas, the new two-in-one market/restaurant concept in a historic school building in Fulton Hill, is officially open, with a spacious outdoor courtyard and global bites with a view. P.S.: Peep the pierogies above. (Richmond magazine)

Spooky season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with a Halloween-inspired lineup of treats? Richmond Bakers Against Racism — a local chapter of the global initiative — is celebrating all things witches, ghouls and spells with the strictly preorder Blue Moon bake sale. Sales go live Oct. 19.

The daughter of the Mom in Carytown Thai mainstay Mom’s Siam and Shockoe outpost Mom’s Siam 2 is branching out a bit from the family business. Lorna Bedford will debut Native Plate, a restaurant highlighting global street food with Thai and Vietnamese influences, by the end of the year in the shuttered Citizen space. (Richmond BizSense)

Being a restaurant owner is challenging enough, so opening two eateries during a global pandemic is particularly noteworthy. Since July, restaurateur Anthony Mijares has rolled out Burger Bros in Shockoe Bottom, along with Gatsby’s Sports Bar and Grill at 3817 Hull Street Road. (Richmond BizSense)

Long-tenured Richmond restaurateur Michael Hall has bid farewell to his two Spoon Bread Bistro locations. Investors have taken over the ventures, and diners can now find Hall in Midlothian at The Independence Golf Club offering private four-course prix fixe experiences through a series dubbed The Chef’s Table. (News release)

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …