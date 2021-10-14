Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 11-15

× Expand While its chicken piccata is a showstopper, Pinky’s is also home to one of our 5 Faves picks for charcuterie boards around RVA. Head below to find out where else to find top-notch versions of these shareable starters. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Frosting on the Cake

When Christina Miller was growing up, her mother was an ace cake decorator, and Miller, a Richmond native, developed a pretty serious infatuation with Ukrop’s buttercream. Putting in decades of baking and frosting R&D, the former nurse recently debuted Cameo Cakery & Cafe in the Libbie and Grove corridor, specializing in everything from sweet treats to savory cakes. (Richmond magazine)

Get on Board

Virginia cheeses and selections from afar, crunchy cornichons, cured meats and fish, and crusty bread — these accoutrements and more are gracing charcuterie boards around the region, and writer Genevelyn Steele has tracked down five shining examples. P.S.: What pairs beautifully with cheeses from the commonwealth? Virginia wine — head below for more details about celebrating the final days of Virginia Wine Month. (Richmond magazine)

Shine a Little Light

As the pandemic shifted the way people consumed beverages, local spirits company Belle Isle Moonshine was forced to shift the way it reached its customers. Putting on their thinking — and drinking — caps, the team hit the refresh button, going from their usual once-a-year-release schedule to rolling out a lineup of multiple flavors, from Blackberry Vanilla to the newly dropped Pumpkin Pie. You could definitely call it a comeback. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Enter Black Lodge 2.0: a late-night lair from the Brenner Pass squad serving up franks, caviar and shot pairings, and plenty of “Bud Heavy.” (Richmond magazine)

There are two weeks left in Virginia Wine Month, and we’ve got your inspiration on where to shop, sip and socialize. (Richmond magazine)

Returning in a smaller, yet still food-focused fashion, Fire, Flour & Fork is back for a handful of in-person events Nov. 5-7. On the menu: a Top Chefs dinner, a culinary history lesson and a Sunday drag brunch.

After opening in June 2019, Carmela’s, the quaint, homey Shockoe Bottom pizzeria from Melinda Guevara and her husband, Belmont Pizzeria co-owner Victor Guevara, is closing its doors. In an Instagram post they wrote, “This may not be a goodbye forever, but for now, it’s the right choice for our family.”

Specializing in handcrafted Mexican art, candy and ice cream, Lupita’s Dulceria is set to debut at 7015 Staples Mill Road from the owners of Pancho’s Cantina in the Fan. Stay tuned for more sweet details.

After hitting pause on operations in August, Sonora Cantina (located on Broad Street in the Arts District) is back from its hiatus, now touting itself as a rooftop sports bar with tacos, burritos and margaritas.

Spooky season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than snapping up some Halloween-inspired cakes, pies and cookies that benefit a local organization? Mark your calendars for Oct. 30, when Richmond Bakers Against Racism — the local chapter of the global initiative — plans to host a bake sale at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition with 100% of proceeds benefiting 2Love LLC.

After six years in its OG space, Brewer’s Cafe is debuting in the coffee shop’s brand-spankin’-new digs at 1012 Hull St. on Friday, Oct. 15.

Capital Burgers & Dogs opened at the end of September at 814 N. Robinson St., serving up the classic duo alongside state fair specialties such as jumbo corn dogs and funnel cakes, in addition to milkshakes, beer and wine.

The supper series Dinner in the Field, from Paige Healy of HOUSEpitality Family, has gone from hosting al fresco, Italian-inspired culinary events to sharing meals with the masses. The lasagna, eggplant parm and tiramisu are now being shipped nationwide via Goldbelly, joining fellow Richmond purveyor Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches. The top five states for orders: California, Virginia, New York, Florida and North Carolina. (News release)

Spiked seltzers are undoubtedly having a moment, and while many local breweries have been joining the bubbly party, Canon & Draw is leaving the libation-making to the imbibers. Earlier this week, the brewery from the founders of Steam Bell Beer Works unveiled an unflavored seltzer that allows guests to create their own drinks.

Upcoming Events