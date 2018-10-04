Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 1-5

× Expand Check out our review of West Coast Provisions and find out what to expect from the newest Richmond Restaurant Group eatery. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Taking a Shine to It

If you hear the word "Blorange" among fellow drinkers when you're out on the town, don’t be confused; it's simply the newest infusion from Belle Isle Moonshine, Blood Orange. The team behind the 5-year-old business were looking for a flavor that would appeal to imbibers uncertain or unfamiliar with one of Americas oldest spirits. Fun fact: It's only available in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, and if you want a refreshing cocktail, combine Blood Orange with some club soda and limes for boozy success. (Richmond magazine)

Fair Finds

An annual event for all ages, the State Fair of Virginia has returned to Meadow Event Park for its 164th year. I came, I saw, I ate, feasting on everything from fair classics such as funnel cake and corn dogs to new additions including arepas. Hey, it may not be the healthiest, but sometimes we need to embrace our inner glutton. Also, a ride on the Ferris wheel or swings — maybe before eating — is a must. (Richmond magazine)

West Coast Review

Downtown restaurants continue to head west, and fresh on the seafood and sushi scene is West Coast Provisions. Reviewer Todd Kliman paid a visit to the sister restaurant of Carytown's East Coast Provisions, located in GreenGate. A posh, coastal, modern interior with Pacific Rim culinary touches makes this eighth restaurant from chef-owner Michelle Williams and Richmond Restaurant Group one that doesn’t get lost in the pack. (Richmond magazine)

Long Lost Crops

Just outside Petersburg at Virginia State University, students and research scientists are not only studying hemps, hops and aquaculture and providing assistance for small and urban farmers, they're also actively studying and growing five native African crops never grown in the U.S. before. Your average potato? Think again. A single serving of the African potato offers almost the entire recommended daily protein intake. Surviving on little to no rain, offering medicinal and health benefits, and connecting people to their ancestry, these crops are agricultural game-changers. (Richmond magazine)

Dehydration Nation

There’s nothing quite like carnivorously enjoying a hearty piece of beef jerky, and RVA is home to a female duo producing some prime stuff. First friends, now business partners, longtime jerky lovers Marsha Adkins and Lynda Gilbertson launched Do the Jerk-ey over 10 years ago. Lean and packed with flavor, their products are available in classic beef and varieties including turkey, elk and buffalo. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh Bites

Anthony's on the Hill at 2824 E. Broad St. closed at the beginning of August, but owner Michael Calogerakis, also of The Flour Garden, is keeping his baking skills rising. The Church Hill spot quietly reopened last weekend as Mike & Maddy's, ditching pasta and wine for pastries and coffee, as a new spot hit up for a morning pit-stop.

Broad Street, welcome Bar Solita, the newest restaurant from RVA Hospitality Group — the people behind Tarrant's, Max's and Little Saint — which opens on Friday, Oct. 5. Bar Solita will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., dishing out wood-fired specialties including pizza and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine from Executive Chef Danny Kelly.

A dose of Richmond history and an escape from the bustle of downtown with a latte and a sandwich? Yes, please. Former Garnett’s Cafe employees have purchased the cafe inside The Valentine museum garden from restaurateur Kendra Feather and rebranded the space as Carriage House Cafe. The menu features breakfast options, salads and sandwiches that pay homage to historically prominent Richmonders such as the James Lafayette — toasted Italian bread with roasted turkey, pickled jalapenos, caramelized onions, bacon and Swiss. Stop in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Getting Chili

Fall is technically here, and before we know it those temps will be dropping, it’ll be prime hoodie weather and crock pots will become our best friends. To get inspired for your next batch of comforting chili, head to the Visual Arts Center of Richmond on Friday, Oct. 5, for the Art Junction Chili Throwdown from 6 to 9 p.m. The defending champs are Mosaic Restaurant and Garnish Catering, but Brenner Pass, Smoke Pit Grill, WPA Bakery, Union Market, 821 Cafe and more local spots will be there to bring forth their chili A-game. A winner for people’s choice and judge’s choice will be announced at the end of the evening. Tickets are $25 for adults. Bonus: Admission includes a handmade ceramic bowl from a local clay artist as well as a drink ticket.

Share a Seat

A dinner out can oftentimes be much more than a meal; it’s an experience that brings people together. OpenTable, the online reservations guru, is attempting to take a night out up a notch. They recently partnered with Virginia Tourism Corp. to launch a dining program exclusive to Virginia, OpenSeat. The lowdown: If you make a reservation through OpenTable, you can opt to “open” an empty seat at your table so that others can join you for the opportunity to meet and share a meal with new people. So far, 30 restaurants across the state are in on the pilot program, including Richmond's Little Saint, Pasture and Rappahannock. (News release)

Locally Grown

Grocery and retail giant Walmart recently launched a culinary pilot program called Rediscovering America, teaming up with five James Beard Award Best Chef semifinalists from across the country to highlight the importance of locally grown produce. One of the chefs chosen was Richmond’s Brittanny Anderson, chef-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery. On Wednesday, Oct. 3, Anderson hosted a dinner at Metzger highlighting her relationship with Virginia's Shenandoah Growers. The farm's organic thyme was used at the restaurant over the summer and can also be found in Walmart stores. “The only way we’ll see a major change in our food system is [by] putting [local farmers'] produce in stores,” says Anderson. “Getting local farmers into Walmart means more people are getting local produce.”

Happy Bee Day

On Saturday, Oct. 6, Virginia’s first urban cidery celebrates five successful years in business with the Fifth Bee Day event. Blue Bee Cider is commemorating its “Wooden Anniversary” with a heavy dose of fresh, diverse cider collaborations. Feeling the funk? Try their Mill Race Bramble barrel-aged in Ardent red sour barrels. Feeling historic? Compleat Cyder is a barrel-fermented collab with the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Feeling fall? Check out the apple brandy and maple syrup barrel-aged Hopsap Shandy made with Back Creek Farm. Smohk RVA plans to dish out the smoked meats, and there will be micro-forging lessons for guests interested in making a bottle opener (advance registration required).

ICYMI

First a separate line of sessionable, outdoor-inspired brews, Suncrush, and now, for all the gluten-free folks out there, talk of introducing cider — Hardywood is branching out all over, recently unveiling plans to start brewing cider at their West Creek location. (Richmond BizSense)

Peddler on Pine, the takeout-heavy pizza joint in Oregon Hill, recently opened a patio space, ideal for enjoying a fall night and a hoagie or pie.

The Asheville-based brewery Wicked Weed, known for its dank IPAs and sour brews, has made its way to Richmond. A variety of Wicked Weed brews are officially on tap at area restaurants including Boulevard Burger & Brew, River City Roll, Mellow Mushroom, Joe’s Inn, and more.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...