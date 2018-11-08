Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 5-9

Check out our pics from last weekend's Fire, Flour & Fork, including shots from the signature event "Smoke on the Water," which featured this smoked venison prepared by the team at the Graduate Richmond hotel. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Movin’ On
Chef Lee Gregory had become synonymous with The Roosevelt, the Church Hill restaurant that catapulted his career, as well as the RVA dining scene, onto the national radar. After almost eight years as chef and co-owner, Gregory has officially parted ways with The Roosevelt to focus on Southbound, the restaurant he co-owns with fellow chef Joe Sparatta, and his new solo venture, Alewife. (Richmond magazine)
Vegging Out
Two local vegan businesses, the popular food truck Go Go Vegan Go, and Yummvees, a catering and meal prep service, are joining forces to open a Hang Space, a 100 percent vegan eatery in Bon Air. The restaurant plans to dish out comfort foods that appeal to vegans and nonvegans alike. They had me at the mention of mashed potato bowls and homemade vegan cheese. (Richmond magazine)
5 Tasty Years: A Fire, Flour & Fork Recap
Saying I’m still satiated from indulging in Fire, Flour & Fork, the four-day food festival that brought chefs and other culinary heavy hitters from across the country to Richmond, is truly an understatement. From sampling Joy Crump's biscuits topped with pimento cheese and candied bacon to meeting vivacious chef and author Carla Hall, reveling in the famous cream puffs from Billy Pie, and enjoying Indian-inspired shrimp and grits from chef Cheetie Kumar that I can still taste, FFF was an experience to savor. If you missed out on this year's festivities, check out my FFF recap with plenty of photos, including a "Game of Thrones" themed dinner. (Richmond magazine)
Virginia’s Proud Purveyors
Virginia Living magazine has released its latest list of top purveyors across the state for the annual Made in Virginia awards. The list, currently only available in print, features 22 winners, including some culinary shining stars from Richmond and the surrounding counties. Winners include Birdie’s Pimento Cheese, dishing out traditional and new-school flavors including olive, jalapeno and smoked Gouda; AR’s Hot Southern Honey, dubbed the “sweet heat of the South,” that I’ve drizzled on everything from yogurt to tacos; Blue Bee Cider, the urban cidery known for using rare heirloom apples; Reservoir Distillery’s bourbon whiskey; the refreshing and mildly tart Extra Plenty Hibiscus Cucumber Gose from Steam Bell Beer Works; and Autumn Olive Farms' heritage breed pork that can be found at Belmont Butchery and gracing the plates at Richmond’s top restaurants.
Apples to Apples
Leaves are changing to captivating colors, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and what better way to embrace the autumnal season than with apples and hard cider? The sixth annual Richmond Cider Celebration kicks off Cider Week Virginia this Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between 17th and Franklin streets in Shockoe Bottom featuring 12 cideries from across Virginia. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of. Cider enthusiasts can look forward to daily events including tastings, tap takeovers, special releases and a brunch at Blue Bee. (News release)
Drinking Debuts
Speaking of cider, Jackson Ward can officially welcome Bryant’s Cider, known for its dry libations and funky offerings including Red Eye, a cold brew infused cider using coffee from Lamplighter, soon to be released. In conjunction with Cider Week Virginia, starting Nov. 9, the Nelson County-based cidery at 308 N. Adams St. will host a weeklong grand opening celebration and offer various deals and specials.
If you’ve eaten out at local restaurants including Laura Lee’s, Can Can, Perch or Nota Bene, the name Virago Spirits and its Four-Port Rum may ring a bell. In a city flowing with boozy offerings, Virago keeps it fresh, exploring lesser-known spirits such as rum and brandy. The familial team opens the doors of their tasting room, designed by Helen Reed and complete with murals by local artist Emily Herr, Saturday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. Stop in for the release of a port cask-finished rum, along with snacks from Lush cupcakes and Truckle Cheesemongers.
ICYMI
On the lookout for new lunch options? RVA Hospitality Group restaurants Max’s on Broad and Bar Solita recently launched Lunch on the Fly, where, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, diners can order $10 quick lunch options for dine in or takeout ranging from salads to pizza and sandwiches. (News release)
The West End now has another slice of the Richmond pie scene. Pupatella, the Arlington-based wood-fired Neapolitan pizzeria, opened its second RVA location Nov. 7 at 10921 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen.
Carytown Burger & Fries has officially opened the doors of its new home at 3449 W. Cary St., in the former Nacho Mama's space.
Head to Perch this Sunday to experience Chef Mike Ledesma's first Hula Brunch: a second-Sunday-of-the-month affair featuring Hawaiian-style brunch dishes paired with aloha vibes and live music.
After trying for six years to get off the ground, the board of the Richmond Food Co-op says they have exhausted their efforts to open a store on Westover Hills Boulevard. The co-op raised almost $125,000 in startup funds that will not be refunded to 1,000 would-be members. (Richmond BizSense)
Upcoming Events
- Holiday Pop-Up, Chairlift (Nov. 9): Shop for and sample wine and cheese for the impending holidays.
- Cider and Pintxos Bar, Alewife (Nov. 9): Debut of the late-night bar menu featuring Potter’s Craft Cider, hand-selected wines, sherries and snacks
- Fall Country Fair, Enon Methodist Church (Nov. 10): Vendors, crafts, stew and snacks
- Christmas Cookie Decorating Class, Kitchen Thyme (Nov. 10): Step up your holiday cookie game with tips and techniques from Sweet Bella Bakery.
- Sixth Annual Oyster Roast, The Grill at Libbie and Patterson (Nov. 10): Oysters, barbecue, live music and more
- Fourth Annual Eat & Greet, Urban Roost Event Space (Nov. 10): A fundraiser with dinner provided by Lunch & Supper to support Fit4Kids’ programming
- Buskey Brunch, Buskey Cider (Nov. 11): Cold brew coffee, cider mimosas and gluten-free waffles from Capital Waffle Shop
- Gospel Brunch, UGK (Nov. 11): Live music from VSU’s choir, along with unlimited mimosas and an elevated brunch experience
- Hops in the Park, Henricus Historical Park (Nov. 11): A combination of history, beers and Virginia agriculture along the banks of the James
- Schnitzel Sundays, Fest VA (Nov. 11): A recurring event featuring schnitzel plates and sandwiches
- Guest Ciders, Courthouse Creek Tasting Room (Nov. 11): Visiting ciders from Albemarle Cider Works and Old Hill Cider
- Souper Bowl Five, Positive Vibe Cafe (Nov. 11): Restaurants including Galley, Joe’s Inn and Tazza Kitchen compete for “Best Soup” honors.
- Planning Your Festive Feast, Whisk (Nov. 11): Find wine pairings for festive holiday feasts while sampling Thanksgiving tarts from Whisk.
- Pure Juice, Sub Rosa Bakery (Nov. 12): A wine tasting by Pure Juice, a wine with no additives, along with light snacks from Sub Rosa
- CulTerra Dinner Series with WCVE, Courthouse Creek Cider (Nov. 12): Intimate five-course dinner and cider pairings in partnership with WCVE and Slow Food RVA
- Lemaire + Vasen Beer Dinner, Vasen Brewing (Nov. 12): Four courses from the Lemaire team paired with brews by Vasen to benefit the BridgePark
- Health Recipes to Feed Your Body and Soul, Ellwood Thompson’s (Nov. 12): Recipes and tips for mindfully navigating holiday eating
- 12 Weeks of Dudemas, Black Heath Meadery (Nov. 13): A 12-week celebration featuring Lebowski-themed meads and character glasses
- Garden to Glass: Focus on Whiskey, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Nov. 13): Get cozy with whiskey samples, whiskey-based cocktails and fall-inspired bites.
- Kitchen Talk: African-American Holiday Cooking, Richmond Public Library (Nov. 13): A presentation inspired by Chef Edna Lewis and the book: “Edna Lewis: At the Table With an American Original” featuring a sampling of holiday dishes
- Wine Dinner, Lola’s Farmhouse Bistro (Nov. 13): Five courses and wine pairings
- Eat Y’all CONNECT Dinner, Southbound (Nov. 13): The CONNECT dinner series makes a stop in Richmond to highlight local farms and Southern cuisine.
- Cider Pairing Dinner, Burger Bach (Nov. 13): Four courses with cider pairings in celebration of Cider Week Virginia
- Autumn Dinner and Herbal Pairing, The Broken Tulip (Nov. 14): Three courses paired with herbal oxymels and shrubs
- "Views From the Brewhouse," Vasen Brewing (Nov. 14): Live recording of the podcast "Views From the Treehouse," with appearances from Mayor Levar Stoney and the city's director of parks and recreation
- Fine Creek Beer Dinner, The Savory Grain (Nov. 14): Five courses, five brews and a focus on local farms and purveyors
- Brew Class: Hario V60, Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. (Nov. 14): Exploration of the tools and techniques behind coffee brewing
- Barboursville Wine Dinner, Spoonbread Bistro (Nov. 14): Five courses from Chef Michael Hall paired with wines from Virginia’s Barboursville Vineyards
- Friendsgiving, Ardent Craft Ales (Nov. 15): Donate 15 food items for Feed More and feast on dishes from Autumn Olive Farms and ZZQ along with sides and desserts.
In Other Food News ...
- I stumbled upon this essay and recipe and enjoyed the author-chef’s childhood flashback, and how a memory involving food and family stuck with her. She shares an appreciation for herbs and how they can serve as much more than a simple pop of color or garnish. (The New Yorker)
- Maine and lobsters are like peanut butter and jelly or salt and pepper — a classic pairing. Well, it seems Canadian lobsters may become the go-to for diners in Europe and China, as the Maine lobster industry feels the impact of Donald Trump’s trade war and their clients look north to escape tariffs. (Bloomberg Businessweek)
- This past Tuesday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Before she ran for office, she once worked at a taco bar in New York, and she shares that the restaurant world taught her some of the most valuable lessons. I love this quote: “For me what’s important is to value the hands that go into your food,” she says. “All of them.” (Bon Appetit)