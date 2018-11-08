Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 5-9

× Expand Check out our pics from last weekend's Fire, Flour & Fork, including shots from the signature event "Smoke on the Water," which featured this smoked venison prepared by the team at the Graduate Richmond hotel. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Movin’ On

Chef Lee Gregory had become synonymous with The Roosevelt, the Church Hill restaurant that catapulted his career, as well as the RVA dining scene, onto the national radar. After almost eight years as chef and co-owner, Gregory has officially parted ways with The Roosevelt to focus on Southbound, the restaurant he co-owns with fellow chef Joe Sparatta, and his new solo venture, Alewife. (Richmond magazine)

Vegging Out

Two local vegan businesses, the popular food truck Go Go Vegan Go, and Yummvees, a catering and meal prep service, are joining forces to open a Hang Space, a 100 percent vegan eatery in Bon Air. The restaurant plans to dish out comfort foods that appeal to vegans and nonvegans alike. They had me at the mention of mashed potato bowls and homemade vegan cheese. (Richmond magazine)

5 Tasty Years: A Fire, Flour & Fork Recap

Saying I’m still satiated from indulging in Fire, Flour & Fork, the four-day food festival that brought chefs and other culinary heavy hitters from across the country to Richmond, is truly an understatement. From sampling Joy Crump's biscuits topped with pimento cheese and candied bacon to meeting vivacious chef and author Carla Hall, reveling in the famous cream puffs from Billy Pie, and enjoying Indian-inspired shrimp and grits from chef Cheetie Kumar that I can still taste, FFF was an experience to savor. If you missed out on this year's festivities, check out my FFF recap with plenty of photos, including a "Game of Thrones" themed dinner. (Richmond magazine)

Virginia’s Proud Purveyors

Virginia Living magazine has released its latest list of top purveyors across the state for the annual Made in Virginia awards. The list, currently only available in print, features 22 winners, including some culinary shining stars from Richmond and the surrounding counties. Winners include Birdie’s Pimento Cheese, dishing out traditional and new-school flavors including olive, jalapeno and smoked Gouda; AR’s Hot Southern Honey, dubbed the “sweet heat of the South,” that I’ve drizzled on everything from yogurt to tacos; Blue Bee Cider, the urban cidery known for using rare heirloom apples; Reservoir Distillery’s bourbon whiskey; the refreshing and mildly tart Extra Plenty Hibiscus Cucumber Gose from Steam Bell Beer Works; and Autumn Olive Farms' heritage breed pork that can be found at Belmont Butchery and gracing the plates at Richmond’s top restaurants.

Apples to Apples

Leaves are changing to captivating colors, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and what better way to embrace the autumnal season than with apples and hard cider? The sixth annual Richmond Cider Celebration kicks off Cider Week Virginia this Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between 17th and Franklin streets in Shockoe Bottom featuring 12 cideries from across Virginia. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of. Cider enthusiasts can look forward to daily events including tastings, tap takeovers, special releases and a brunch at Blue Bee. (News release)

Drinking Debuts

Speaking of cider, Jackson Ward can officially welcome Bryant’s Cider, known for its dry libations and funky offerings including Red Eye, a cold brew infused cider using coffee from Lamplighter, soon to be released. In conjunction with Cider Week Virginia, starting Nov. 9, the Nelson County-based cidery at 308 N. Adams St. will host a weeklong grand opening celebration and offer various deals and specials.

If you’ve eaten out at local restaurants including Laura Lee’s, Can Can, Perch or Nota Bene, the name Virago Spirits and its Four-Port Rum may ring a bell. In a city flowing with boozy offerings, Virago keeps it fresh, exploring lesser-known spirits such as rum and brandy. The familial team opens the doors of their tasting room, designed by Helen Reed and complete with murals by local artist Emily Herr, Saturday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. Stop in for the release of a port cask-finished rum, along with snacks from Lush cupcakes and Truckle Cheesemongers.

ICYMI

On the lookout for new lunch options? RVA Hospitality Group restaurants Max’s on Broad and Bar Solita recently launched Lunch on the Fly, where, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, diners can order $10 quick lunch options for dine in or takeout ranging from salads to pizza and sandwiches. (News release)

The West End now has another slice of the Richmond pie scene. Pupatella, the Arlington-based wood-fired Neapolitan pizzeria, opened its second RVA location Nov. 7 at 10921 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen.

Carytown Burger & Fries has officially opened the doors of its new home at 3449 W. Cary St., in the former Nacho Mama's space.

Head to Perch this Sunday to experience Chef Mike Ledesma's first Hula Brunch: a second-Sunday-of-the-month affair featuring Hawaiian-style brunch dishes paired with aloha vibes and live music.

After trying for six years to get off the ground, the board of the Richmond Food Co-op says they have exhausted their efforts to open a store on Westover Hills Boulevard. The co-op raised almost $125,000 in startup funds that will not be refunded to 1,000 would-be members. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...