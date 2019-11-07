Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 4-8

× Expand Moroccan hand pies were a hit during "Pie a la Mode" at last weekend's Fire, Flour & Fork. Read our recap to find out where they were from and hear about other favorite bites from the event. Warning: may induce hunger. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Retro Renaissance

What do you get when you combine retro checkered floors, diner-style red glitter seats, a quaint strip of Old Towne Petersburg and ice cream? Sweet nostalgia. Boppers Malt Shop opened this summer and has been transporting diners to the 1950s via malts, shakes, homemade sodas and other treats. Writer Ben Wasserstein has the scoop, pun intended, on the old-school spot. (Richmond magazine)

Recap: Fire, Flour & Fork

The 2019 edition of Fire, Flour & Fork, the four-day festival of feasting that took over the city last weekend, is in the books. The annual celebration is a food lover’s dream, with a vast assortment of dinners, tours, demos and pop-ups featuring some of Richmond’s finest culinary leaders joining forces with visiting James Beard Award-winning authors, chefs and historians. If you missed out or simply want to relive the magical moments, we’ve got you covered. (Richmond magazine)

Let’s Rock

If the name alone doesn’t spark enough curiosity to visit the new North Side eatery Fuzzy Cactus, how about the Yelp review that dubbed it an “urban cowboy bar”? Writer Piet E. Jones says Fuzzy Cactus, which doubles as a music venue, offers the dive-y bar experience Richmonders have been longing for, and it dishes out a chicken biscuit that stands up to the likes of Saison Market’s. Insider tip: Every Tuesday FC hosts “Let’s Get Smashed,” an ode to the avocado featuring varying taco specials and frozen ’cado margaritas. (Richmond magazine)

The Art of Tart

Attention, fellow pickle lovers, fans of the brine and believers in the power of sour: Saturday, Nov. 9, the Artisan Pickle Club hosts the fourth annual Pickled & Fermented Festival at Center of the Universe Brewing in Ashland, celebrating anything and everything pickle-related. Luckily for those competing in the pickle juice drinking contest, I will be out of town on Saturday, because I’ve been drinking pickle juice for over two decades and always bring my A-game.

ICYMI

Smoke Pit Grill announced on Facebook that they will be closing on Nov. 30 after almost three years in business. The Henrico strip-mall spot from longtime competition-circuit pitmaster Gordon Taylor and his wife, Lori, dished out classics with fun twists — I’m looking at you, brisket panini.

As Hardywood’s Richmond-area roots grow deeper with the forthcoming restaurant inside the West Creek location, owners Patrick Murtaugh and Eric McKay have announced plans to close the brewery’s Charlottesville taproom. Opened in February 2017, the taproom will serve its last beer Dec. 22, and Hardywood’s 3.5-barrel pilot brewery will relocate to West Creek. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Truckle Cheesemongers owner Maggie Bradshaw has brought her curated cheese selections, including the rare Black Betty, Virginia’s Twenty Paces and more, to Scott’s Addition. Her new cheese shop opened last week at Blue Bee Cider and offers cut-to-order cheese, grab-and-go snacks, and grilled cheese sammies.

In 2020 Manchester will welcome Rally, Richmond’s first pickleball court, restaurant and cafe, adding to the eat-ertainment culture the city has embraced. The food aspect of the operation will be headed by hospitality powerhouses Jason Alley and Michele Jones, owners of Comfort and co-owners of Bingo. (Richmond BizSense)

Winter is coming, literally and figuratively. Switch pop-up bar at 13 W. Broad St. is changing themes and flipping to a "Game of Thrones"-inspired concept complete with massive murals and 3D elements that will mimic several key locations in the show. (News release)

RVA Love

The citrus and mandarin orange hybrid yuzu has been slipping into cocktails across the country, and Punch magazine claims the Asian fruit is having a moment. Beth Dixon, bar manager at Richmond's Perch, got a shout-out from the magazine for her use of the acidic ingredient in a Ramos Gin Fizz variation.

