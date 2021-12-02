Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3

× Expand Get to know the chef and restaurateur behind this tandoori chicken tikka, Sunny Baweja of Lehja, in our latest Spotlight. (Photo by Jay Paul)

The Next Step

A welcoming face at ZZQ, co-owner and pitmistress Alex Graf received some exciting news recently. The former roller derby skater was one of 21 applicants from across the country chosen to participate in the James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership program that aims to elevate female culinary pioneers by providing a network of resources, including classes at Cornell University, mentoring opportunities and more. (Richmond magazine)

Get Baked

Carbs in many forms are calling our names following the arrival of a slew of new bakeries in the region over the past few months. From Shockoe Bottom boulangerie Europa Crust, turning out authentic Old World-style loaves in limited quantities (pro tip: call ahead), to golden butter cookie cupcakes at Midlothian desserterie Manga’s Mini Treats, we’ve got five spots that should be added to your local bakery rotation. (Richmond magazine)

Sunny and Bright

If you’ve ever visited Short Pump Indian palace Lehja, there is no doubt you’ve encountered Sunny Baweja. We caught up with the hospitable chef and co-owner, a native of India and down-to-earth master of street food, aka chaat, in our most recent Spotlight feature to discuss everything from his fridge essentials to the people who inspire him. (Richmond magazine)

'Tis the Season

The time has come — The Jasper is channeling all the Christmas cheer with the return of the national holiday cocktail pop-up bar, Miracle on Cary. Stop by the winter wonderland watering hole for a celebration of the jolly holiday featuring all the Jingle Ball Nog and twinkly lights your merry heart desires.

Jingle Belle, a festive pop-up celebrating diversity and inclusion from the multifaceted team behind Soul Taco, is back for a second year. Presenting “a woke holiday story,” the trio of owners promise a dose of Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas upon entry at their recently unveiled Shockoe Bottom restaurant, JewFro.

ICYMI

Transport yourself to an Alpine chalet this month via Hotel Greene’s ski lodge-inspired pop-up bar, pouring plenty of German Gluhwein and hot buttered rum. (Richmond magazine)

Riverbend Roastery — the Church Hill cafe once known as Captain Buzzy’s Beanery — recently reintroduced itself after ownership changes, presenting a new menu and refreshed digs. (Richmond magazine)

Packed with nutrients, Brussels sprouts are the little green giants of the winter veggie season. (Richmond magazine)

Pinky’s chef and co-owner Stephen DeRaffele shares the deets for a coriander-spiked braised lamb recipe guaranteed to make the house smell amazing. (Richmond magazine)

After being closed for the majority of the pandemic, downtown seafood restaurant Rappahannock has reopened its dining room and made a quiet return with Executive Chef Zach Wingold at the helm in the kitchen.

A sweet union between Japanese rice cakes and American-style doughnuts, mochi doughnuts originated in Hawaii but have been making their way to the mainland, now including Richmond. Mochinut, a chain dedicated to the fried treats and also serving Korean hot dogs, debuted Thursday at 900 W. Franklin St. on the VCU campus.

The almost 30-year-old Greek and Italian family-owned venture The Grapevine is rolling out a new nomadic concept, Tipsy Grape. The bar on wheels is officially on the road, bringing the booze and bartenders to patrons for private events from weddings to parties.

Mark the calendars. Reveillon, or awakening — an over-the-top candlelit celebration featuring everything from caviar and oysters to Champagne and enormous pork pies — returns to Brenner Pass on Dec. 19. The dinner, or early breakfast, is typically served after midnight mass in France, Belgium, Canada and New Orleans following a day of fasting. Tickets go on sale soon.

Organic grocer Ellwood Thompson’s issued an apology this week after it was brought to the store’s attention that they had placed vegan stickers on a batch of pecan pies that were not vegan. The locally owned operation is asking those who received a mislabeled pie to reach out to the store.

After opening a handful of area stores, including Mocha Gourmet Market — formerly Fine Foods — and Northside Gourmet Market, the duo behind the outposts is back at it again. Look for the latest addition in the pair's growing lineup to open in the former 48 Hours Food Store at 5091 Forest Hill Ave. in coming months. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events