Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 26-30

× Expand Nate's Bagels (their Glamper sandwich is pictured above) made our list of notable pop-up to brick-and-mortar restaurants in November's Where to Eat Now issue. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Where to Eat Now

Our roundup of the best of what's new on the Richmond dining scene has arrived online. New breakfast and lunch spots persuaded us to rediscover those sometimes skippable meals, pop-ups became brick-and-mortar eateries, successful restaurateurs spread their wings with new ventures, we embraced eating and gaming, and pizza joints popped up left and right. From the modern rules of dining to a sneak peek of forthcoming ’cue, new doses of Latin cuisine, top-notch vegan products and a peek at the shifting culinary landscape of Shockoe Bottom, we've got all the tasty deets you need to eat your way across the city. (Richmond magazine)

Burgers, Beers and Booze

Apparently “sticky nugs” are a hot commodity at Billy Jack’s Shack, a spinoff restaurant concept from the owners of Jack Brown’s Burger & Beer Joint. On Monday, Dec. 3, Richmonders will get the opportunity to experience the saucy fried chicken bites in all their glory when Billy Jack's opens a new location at 1409 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip. Diners can anticipate wagyu burgers with flair, a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge and a beer loyalty program. (Richmond magazine)

Hospitality Heavy Hitter

When Chauncey Jenkins, the 29-year-old general manager of Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel, walks in the building, it’s guaranteed to be a fashionable entrance. Jenkins has made serious hospitality moves throughout his tenure at The Jefferson, transitioning from answering phones and working the rooms division to his current role overseeing restaurant operations. Young and vivacious, professional and savvy, Jenkins is not your average GM. He may even bust a rhyme after sipping some whiskey — neat, of course. (Richmond magazine)

Heading South

South Side fans of Don’t Look Back now have their very own edition of the Scott’s Addition taco palace. On Monday, Nov. 26, Don’t Look Back South opened its doors at 7524 Forest Hill Ave., boasting a cozy atmosphere reminiscent of the original Carytown location along with a similar menu and its own signature taco. (Richmond magazine)

He’s Got Game

Ever eaten quail? Pigeon? Squirrel? Hank Shaw — forager, hunter, chef, James Beard Award-winning journalist and all-around wilderness man — sure has, and he wants to tell you all about it. On Dec. 1 at Mise en Place cooking school, Shaw will discuss and sign his new book, "Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail," and demo poultry cooking techniques, and guests can savor appetizers inspired by the book. (Richmond magazine)

World-Class Cuisine

A couple of hours from Richmond rests a gem of a restaurant: The Inn at Little Washington. The Inn, home to the highly acclaimed chef Patrick O’Connell, recently turned 40 and also earned its third Michelin star. Fortunately for Richmond diners, local chefs from L'Opossum to Maple & Pine honed their craft at The Inn and brought O'Connell's lessons to bear at their current establishments. (Richmond magazine)

Strangeways Gets Stranger

Strangeways Brewing, with locations in Henrico and Fredericksburg, recently announced plans to open a third outpost in Richmond's brewtown, Scott’s Addition. The new watering hole, located at 3110 W. Leigh St., will offer more than 4,000 square feet of indoor space along with an outdoor patio. Strangeways is the first brewery to spill into Scott’s Addition after having an original location elsewhere — most have begun their sudsy journey in the Addition and then expanded outward. P.S.: Cider fans, stay tuned: Strangeways is also planning cider production. (NBC 12)

Closing up Shop

Boka Tako Bar, at 304 N. Robinson St., served its final tacos on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The owner, Patrick Harris, says the building was in the process of being sold, and he was informed Tuesday that the closing date had been set. The space is slated to become a fast-casual restaurant. Boka's South Side location at 2557 Sheila Lane remains open. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Carolina Ale House announced via Facebook the closing of its 11275 W. Broad St. location.

Let's Do Lunch

Two Scott's Addition's restaurants rolled out lunch menus this week. Perch, the Pacific- and Filipino-inspired restaurant from Chef Mike Ledesma, now offers lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bingo, the new entertainment establishment, eatery and brewery spearheaded by Jay Bayer, Michele Jones, Jason Alley and Ted Ukrop, launched lunch beginning daily at 11 a.m.

RVA Love

We know Richmond is home to a top-class beer scene, so it was no shock when Thrillist unveiled (no pun intended) its list of "The Best Craft Brewery in Every State" and an RVA taproom took the title for Virginia. Cheers to The Veil Brewing Co.!

