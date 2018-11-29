Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 26-30

Nate's Bagels (their Glamper sandwich is pictured above) made our list of notable pop-up to brick-and-mortar restaurants in November's Where to Eat Now issue. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Where to Eat Now
Our roundup of the best of what's new on the Richmond dining scene has arrived online. New breakfast and lunch spots persuaded us to rediscover those sometimes skippable meals, pop-ups became brick-and-mortar eateries, successful restaurateurs spread their wings with new ventures, we embraced eating and gaming, and pizza joints popped up left and right. From the modern rules of dining to a sneak peek of forthcoming ’cue, new doses of Latin cuisine, top-notch vegan products and a peek at the shifting culinary landscape of Shockoe Bottom, we've got all the tasty deets you need to eat your way across the city. (Richmond magazine)
Burgers, Beers and Booze
Apparently “sticky nugs” are a hot commodity at Billy Jack’s Shack, a spinoff restaurant concept from the owners of Jack Brown’s Burger & Beer Joint. On Monday, Dec. 3, Richmonders will get the opportunity to experience the saucy fried chicken bites in all their glory when Billy Jack's opens a new location at 1409 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip. Diners can anticipate wagyu burgers with flair, a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge and a beer loyalty program. (Richmond magazine)
Hospitality Heavy Hitter
When Chauncey Jenkins, the 29-year-old general manager of Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel, walks in the building, it’s guaranteed to be a fashionable entrance. Jenkins has made serious hospitality moves throughout his tenure at The Jefferson, transitioning from answering phones and working the rooms division to his current role overseeing restaurant operations. Young and vivacious, professional and savvy, Jenkins is not your average GM. He may even bust a rhyme after sipping some whiskey — neat, of course. (Richmond magazine)
Heading South
South Side fans of Don’t Look Back now have their very own edition of the Scott’s Addition taco palace. On Monday, Nov. 26, Don’t Look Back South opened its doors at 7524 Forest Hill Ave., boasting a cozy atmosphere reminiscent of the original Carytown location along with a similar menu and its own signature taco. (Richmond magazine)
He’s Got Game
Ever eaten quail? Pigeon? Squirrel? Hank Shaw — forager, hunter, chef, James Beard Award-winning journalist and all-around wilderness man — sure has, and he wants to tell you all about it. On Dec. 1 at Mise en Place cooking school, Shaw will discuss and sign his new book, "Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail," and demo poultry cooking techniques, and guests can savor appetizers inspired by the book. (Richmond magazine)
World-Class Cuisine
A couple of hours from Richmond rests a gem of a restaurant: The Inn at Little Washington. The Inn, home to the highly acclaimed chef Patrick O’Connell, recently turned 40 and also earned its third Michelin star. Fortunately for Richmond diners, local chefs from L'Opossum to Maple & Pine honed their craft at The Inn and brought O'Connell's lessons to bear at their current establishments. (Richmond magazine)
Strangeways Gets Stranger
Strangeways Brewing, with locations in Henrico and Fredericksburg, recently announced plans to open a third outpost in Richmond's brewtown, Scott’s Addition. The new watering hole, located at 3110 W. Leigh St., will offer more than 4,000 square feet of indoor space along with an outdoor patio. Strangeways is the first brewery to spill into Scott’s Addition after having an original location elsewhere — most have begun their sudsy journey in the Addition and then expanded outward. P.S.: Cider fans, stay tuned: Strangeways is also planning cider production. (NBC 12)
Closing up Shop
Boka Tako Bar, at 304 N. Robinson St., served its final tacos on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The owner, Patrick Harris, says the building was in the process of being sold, and he was informed Tuesday that the closing date had been set. The space is slated to become a fast-casual restaurant. Boka's South Side location at 2557 Sheila Lane remains open. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Carolina Ale House announced via Facebook the closing of its 11275 W. Broad St. location.
Let's Do Lunch
Two Scott's Addition's restaurants rolled out lunch menus this week. Perch, the Pacific- and Filipino-inspired restaurant from Chef Mike Ledesma, now offers lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bingo, the new entertainment establishment, eatery and brewery spearheaded by Jay Bayer, Michele Jones, Jason Alley and Ted Ukrop, launched lunch beginning daily at 11 a.m.
RVA Love
We know Richmond is home to a top-class beer scene, so it was no shock when Thrillist unveiled (no pun intended) its list of "The Best Craft Brewery in Every State" and an RVA taproom took the title for Virginia. Cheers to The Veil Brewing Co.!
Upcoming Events
- Grand Opening, 17th Street Farmer’s Market (Nov. 30): A holiday-themed reopening of the renovated space featuring live music, hot chocolate and ice skating
- Grand Illumination, The James Center (Nov. 30): Annual lighting of the James Center tree and reindeer followed by food, music and festivities at Kanawha Plaza
- Five Weeks of Carytown Flavors: Perfectly Pecan, Carytown (Dec. 1-7): Bakeries and sweet shops feature treats utilizing pecans.
- Women-Owned Business Holiday Market, Virago Spirits (Dec. 1): Local women makers showcasing goods from jewelry to food
- Chocolate-Making Demonstration, Virginia Museum of History & Culture (Dec. 1): Learn about the historical journey of chocolate, watch demos and sample hot cocoa during the recurring event happening through Jan. 5.
- Breakfast With Saint Nick, Hanover Tavern (Dec. 1-2): Visit Santa and enjoy a brunch buffet and holiday crafts.
- Eighth Annual Holiday Farm & Craft Market, Manakin Market (Dec. 1): Wine tastings, baked goods, fresh produce and locally made gifts
- Christmas Morning and Caliente GBS Releases, all Hardywood locations (Dec. 1): Get into the spirit with seasonal beer releases.
- Gingerbread Date Night, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design (Dec. 1): Grab a partner and create a gingerbread house while sipping wine and listening to live jazz.
- Pizza & Offset Dessert, Sub Rosa Bakery (Dec. 2): Get your slice on followed by dessert.
- Christmas Cookie Tasting, Mahogany Sweets (Dec. 3): Sample mini versions of holiday cookies.
- Laura Lee’s Taproom Dinner, Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery (Dec. 3): Chef Scott Lewis visits the taproom for a five-course meal paired with beer, wine, cider and mead.
- Brew Beginnings, The Glow Shop (Dec. 4): Learn the ins and outs of brewing kombucha.
- Supper Club, Perly’s (Dec. 5): Fifteen percent of proceeds benefit the Richmond SPCA.
In Other Food News ...
- Coffee and bagels are two of my favorite things in life, but not everyone is in on the ritual. Check out this video of rapper-actor Ice-T drinking coffee and eating bagels for the first time. One of my favorite moments is when he says, “With that one bite I feel like I just ate a loaf of bread. People eat the whole thing?”
- For the first time ever, the Food and Drug Administration has suggested putting the place of origin on all romaine lettuce. The addition would allow them to trace contaminated romaine more easily but does not extend to other produce or types of lettuce. (StarTribune)
- Chef, author and activist José Andrés, the force behind the Michelin-starred Minibar restaurant in D.C., has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for providing millions of meals to families in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. If he wins, he would become the first chef to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. (Eater)