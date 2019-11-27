Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 25-29

× Expand If you're a Richmonder and haven't visited Church Hill's Proper Pie Co., 'tis the season to mend your ways. To learn more about this and other spots that made made our "Be a Tourist in Your Own Town" itinerary for foodies, head below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Happy Thanksgiving to all! I hope you embrace spending time and feasting with loved ones and enjoying some rest and relaxation.

It’s Amore

A co-owner of Belmont Pizzeria has diverged from the shop's enormous pies for a more elevated brick-oven experience in Shockoe Bottom at Carmela’s. Employing Sicilian family recipes from co-owner Melinda Guevara’s mother and grandmother, Carmela’s exudes comforting familial vibes. Reviewer Laura Sant shares the standout menu items at this cozy eatery. (Richmond magazine)

The Nice List

I won’t utter the exact number of holiday shopping days left for fear of evoking panic, but just know they’re limited. If you’re an indecisive procrastinator like me, I suggest heading over to our Food Lover’s Holiday Gift Guide to consider some inspired ideas. Writer Stephanie Ganz and I tracked down gifts and experiences for every astrological sign in your life. (Richmond magazine)

Autumnal Sips

With leaves crunching underfoot, Thanksgiving nearly here and sweater weather in full swing, local bartenders at Perch, Nama and Heritage share the lowdown on their seasonal cocktails that aim to warm. (Richmond magazine)

A Hungry Tourist

Ready to bust out that fanny pack and “I ♥ Richmond” shirt? As part of our Be a Tourist in Your Own Town feature, we have curated an ultimate in-town guide to voraciously exploring the city. From a Sally’s Bell boxed lunch to a slice from Proper Pie and a visit to Blue Bee Cider, check out our itinerary of must-see Richmond food stops, perfect for showing off the area to visiting friends or indulging in your own local food frenzy. (Richmond magazine)

Thanksgiving With a Twist

Turkey Day is upon us, and while mashed potatoes and stuffing are customary sides, writer Piet E. Jones spoke with Richmond restaurateurs at The Broken Tulip, Lehja and Africanne on Main about their cultural crossovers and the influence of international heritage on their own Thanksgiving celebrations. Let’s just say pumpkin pie does not make one Scottish chef’s list. (Richmond magazine)

A Nearby Escape

Have some vacation time during the holidays and looking for a quick road trip? Known for its deep historic roots, Williamsburg has also grown to be a haven for chef-driven Virginia fare, craft beer and spirits, less than an hour's drive from Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

Cheers to the Season

If you simply enjoy embracing the season or are looking for a good excuse to break free from the confines of your family-filled household, The Jasper, Switch and Rappahannock are here to assist with holiday libations aplenty. Miracle on Cary, the international Christmas-themed pop-up bar, returns to Richmond for year two to transform The Jasper into a boozy winter wonderland; the basement level of Switch, the newish pop-up bar on Broad Street, celebrates the mischievous side of the holidays with a Naughty or Nice theme; while Rapp Session welcomes the 2019 edition of the Tis the Session bar takeover, complete with a seriously decked out space and festive photo booth. (Richmond magazine)

Broadway and Bites

If you were lucky enough to snag tickets to Broadway in Richmond's production of "Hamilton," for the first time the Altria Theater is offering buffet-style dinners to ticket holders on Friday and Saturday nights and brunch on Sundays prior to performances, for an experience dubbed “The Opening Act: Revolutionary Dining.”

Raise a Glass

The craft beer community is mourning the unexpected passing of Michael Brandt, the head brewer, winemaker and co-owner of Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery. When I first interviewed Brandt last year, his zest for life and passion for the craft was evident, and our interview spilled into hours of talking. I also have a very fond memory of him sporting a name tag written in black Sharpie on blue painter's tape across the front of his T-shirt that read “Mud,” during The House That Beer Built demolition day. (CBS 6, Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Filling an empty space in the Tan-A Plaza shopping center on Broad Street, Lebanese Bakery is set to open by mid-December. (Richmond BizSense)

Whip up a classic holiday eggnog with recipes from leaders behind the bar at Alewife, The Jasper and L’Opossum. (Richmond magazine)

Need a last-minute dessert recipe? Head Chef Sarah Tocco of Fine Creek Brewing Co. has a stout gingerbread cake calling your name. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

Church Hill seafood palace Alewife adds to its accolades for the year, recently being named one of the best restaurants of 2019 by The Daily Meal.

