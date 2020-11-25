Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 23-27

× Expand Whether you’re cheffing it up in the kitchen, ordering a feast like this one from Lemaire at Home or skipping the traditions this year, Happy Thanksgiving!

‘Come in, You’re Family’

Renee Thompson Trueheart has been dreaming of owning a grocery store for decades. After years of patience and perseverance, the Richmond native, along with daughter Tyra Gallagher, will debut Darrell's Family Supermarket, a new grocery store in the East End named for her late brother. (Richmond magazine)

Some Like It Hot

From a dark chocolate and sea salt hot chocolate with whiskey marshmallows from Soul Taco’s seasonal pop-up, Jingle Belle, to a Scandinavian mulled wine from The Jasper’s Mattias Hägglund, we’ve got the cocktail recipes for a cozy, spirited night on the couch — holiday movie and snacks recommended. (Richmond magazine)

Parsnip Power

Parterre Chef Marlin Remick celebrates the parsnip, a versatile winter root veggie, with a simple side dish. Bust out that apron and re-create Remick’s minimal-ingredient, no-frills parsnip puree to elevate everything from roast chicken to a fresh catch. (Richmond magazine)

The Innovators

In our November issue, we take a look at some of the Richmond region’s innovators — business incubators, nonprofits and educational initiatives fostering growth, creativity and new ideas. In the food realm, all eyes are on Hatch RVA. Since opening in January 2019, the commissary kitchen has captured the attention of the local food and beverage scene and shows no signs of stopping. Members range from candy makers to butchers and food trucks, enjoying services from co-packing to on-site USDA inspections. And did we mention the forthcoming food hall? (Richmond magazine)

A Natural Progression

Jason Alley has worn almost every hat in the restaurant industry since entering the biz over three decades ago. Now, the seasoned restaurateur— former owner of Comfort and Pasture, current co-owner of Bingo Beer Co., and co-founder of Alley/Jones Hospitality — was recently named a provisional policy advisor for the city of Richmond. In the role, Alley will work closely with the Stoney administration to promote outdoor dining and identify other creative solutions for restaurants during the pandemic. (News release)

In a sign of the times, Cary Street is now home to a virtual food hall from Perch Chef-owner Mike Ledesma. At Instabowl, concepts will rotate every 30 days and orders can be picked up at an uber-convenient to-go window. (Richmond magazine)

Craving lumpia? Auntie Ning’s is offering authentic Filipino fare from the fried spring rolls to pancit noodles via its food truck and a pickup spot on Tuckernuck Drive. (Richmond magazine)

Something to look forward to in 2021: The Stables at Belmont is rolling out a grab-and-go market and cafe at Libbie Mill-Midtown. (Richmond magazine)

Get acquainted with sage, an herbaceous friend for all the fall and winter dishes. (Richmond magazine)

After pop-ups at places from RVA Black Farmers Market to North Side neighbor Ninja Kombucha, previewing flavors from blood-orange sorbet to mint stracciatella, Ruby Scoops will host its grand opening on Small-business Saturday, Nov. 28. (Richmond magazine)

Nick Kafantaris, the original owner of the Fan institution Joe’s Inn, known for its heaping piles of pasta and dedicated regulars, has died at age 76 from leukemia. The Greek native first purchased Joe’s Inn — which is owned today by his daughter Tina Kafantaris — over 40 years ago. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

On Broad Street, The Boiling Crab, a West Coast-based restaurant chain specializing in seafood boils, crabs and crawfish, will open its first Virginia location in the former Cornerstone Cigar Bar and Restaurant by late 2021. (Richmond BizSense)

Spotted: The shuttered Mahogany Sweets storefront in Jackson Ward has signs of new life. Look for Crabby, a seafood-focused eatery, to open at 100 W. Clay St. soon.

Thirsty Richmond residents, if you live within 25 miles of the Buford Road ABC store, you can now get bottles of booze delivered straight to your doorstep through a Virginia ABC pilot program. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Curious what hopheads are sipping for the holidays? VinePair asked industry folks, including Bingo Beer Co.'s Jay Bayer, what beers they plan to enjoy this Thanksgiving. (VinePair)

It’s been nine months since we’ve been able to sit at a bar, and the days of happy hours, night caps and convivial cocktails seem like foreign, long-lost memories. Suggestion: Grab a libation and reminisce while reading this collection of Richmond’s top watering holes from TripSavvy.

Last week, Food & Wine unveiled its list of best butcher shops in the country, and Tanya Cauthen’s almost 15-year-old Belmont Butchery made the cut (pun intended).

