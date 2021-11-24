Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 22-26

× Expand Indulge in all the sides and desserts — we know they’re the real stars — this Thursday, and have a happy Thanksgiving! (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Take It Slopeside

In a space that already transports guests to another world, Hotel Greene is embracing the holiday season via a ski lodge pop-up bar that debuts Dec.1. Promising a 1920s Alpine ambiance — they’ve hired a local set designer to help achieve the look — the indoor miniature golf course and downtown restaurant will be converted into a festive space with Gluhwein, boozy hot chocolate and house-aged eggnog. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh Brewed

Why, hello there, Riverbend Roastery — the Church Hill cafe once known as Captain Buzzy’s Beanery recently reintroduced itself as a brighter, more streamlined coffee shop. Taking over the space this summer, Alexa Schuett, also owner of nearby Liberty Public House, has rolled out a fresh menu and freshened-up digs. And yes, the Church Hill Blend lives on. (Richmond magazine)

Cabbage Patch Kids

In this month’s Ingredient column, writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz explores Brussels sprouts in all their tightly packed glory. Learn more about the tiny winter veggie with plenty of potential, including what to look for when purchasing, where to find them on local menus and how to take them up a notch in your own kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

Low and Slow

A sure sign of that the cooler days are here, there’s nothing like coming home to a house filled with the comforting aromas of a roast in the oven. Pinky’s chef and owner Stephen DeRaffele channels all those cozy vibes via his braised lamb that cooks for six hours and is spiked with coriander and allspice. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Unfamiliar with N’awlins-style sno-balls? Don’t worry, Ruby Scoops owner Rabia Kamara can school you in the fluffy, syrup-soaked cool concoctions — with plenty of vegan options — at her newly opened Jackson Ward shop, Suzy Sno. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond has become a city built on beer, and at the forefront of the local craft brewing renaissance is Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, which recently hit a 10-year milestone. (Richmond magazine)

Lupita’s Dulceria opened its doors last week, home to churro dulce de leche ice cream, Mexican candies and handcrafted home goods. (Richmond magazine)

A Hatch Kitchen member, Kerwin Gonzalez showcases the dishes of his native Venezuela through his business, Barbados Catering. (Richmond magazine)

In the span of a week, the owner of Henrico’s Joy Jr. Treats went from debuting her first brick-and-mortar bakery to watching her episode of “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown," air on the Food Network. (Richmond magazine)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, known for flavors such as Bramblecrisp that continually entice me when I hit the frozen treats aisle, will soon be an RVA resident. A forthcoming Carytown storefront will join the collection of 60-plus locations nationwide. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

My Noodle Bar, Pik Nik and Mom’s Siam concepts will join forces in a triple-threat food palace dubbed MPM from the same family of owners. The forthcoming eatery at 11275 W. Broad St. in Short Pump will highlight favorite dishes from all three outposts and feature a bar and late-night hours. (Richmond BizSense)

Miracle, the national holiday cocktail pop-up bar, returns to The Jasper on Dec. 1 for a monthlong Christmas bonanza featuring all the spiked egg nog and Snowball Old-Fashioneds your merry heart desires.

Beer fans, catch The Answer’s brand-spankin’-new mobile draft trailer making its debut this Friday during the first annual Friendsgiving. On tap for the eight-hour event: special drafts, the official release of the Friendsgiving 2021 Peach Brandy Barrel Imperial Stout, chicken wings and An's special chili.

