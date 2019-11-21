Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 18-22

× Expand Read on for details about pop-ups adding flavor and flair to the Richmond dining scene, including Mercado, whose Mayan-inspired tamales are pictured above. (Photo courtesy Mercado)

Vagabond Kitchens, Part 2

Last week we dove into the ever-changing world of enticing mini food adventures and culinary testing grounds, aka pop-ups, and this week we present another round. From a revival of the shuttered Shoryuken Ramen menu to traditional Mayan-inspired tamales and locally made craft sausages, these are the roving eateries looking for a spot on your dining agenda. (Richmond magazine)

A Double Dose of Soul

The Church Hill grab-and-go eatery Soul N’ Vinegar from owner Michelle Parrish has expanded its healthy and affordable food options to a second location. Soul N’ Vinegar at the Abby Moore Cafe debuted last week inside the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU and features familiar items from the original location along with hot offerings. Parrish says she hopes to create an environment where people feel comfortable and welcome. (Richmond magazine)

Egg-citing Times

Eggnog. Whatever your feelings toward the seasonal drink, when writer Paul Blumer compares one local version to “eating Golden Grahams by the fire in your PJs,” your curiosity must be spiked. Explore eggnog recipes from the wizards behind the bar at Alewife, The Jasper and L’Opossum, including a single-serving version for a cozy night spent watching “Home Alone” to a pumpkin spice-tinged batch for full-fledged festivities with the crew. (Richmond magazine)

Spicy and Sweet

Life is all about balance, and Head Chef Sarah Tocco of Fine Creek Brewing Co. has just the treat to keep the scales of flavor aligned. Pull out that apron and re-create Tocco’s stout gingerbread cake in the confines of your home kitchen. Pro tip: The recipe calls for a stout — I’d reach for Fine Creek’s silky and lightly spiced Thai Tea Milk Stout. (Richmond magazine)

Edible Palettes

Holiday party season is soon to be in full force, and you don’t want to be the person who shows up to the celebration with a last-minute bag of Tostitos Scoops and canned dip. Writer Genevelyn Steele is here to guide us in fashionable food style with her favorite holiday platters to bring to a festive shindig, including smorgasbords of sushi and charcuterie. (Richmond magazine)

× 1 of 3 Expand Members of Richmond Beeristoric (from left) Lee Graves, Mike Gorman and Eric Mink stand in front of the state's first-ever historical marker related to beer. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 3 Expand The historical marker refers to James River Steam Brewery and its importance in Richmond. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 3 of 3 Expand The James River Steam Brewery was built in 1866. These are the remnants of the brewery's beer cellars, located at Rocketts Landing. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Historic Suds

In 2019, Richmond and beer have become synonymous, but if we take it back about a century and a half, a similar relationship emerges. On Nov. 17, Richmond Beeristoric hosted its 10th annual bus tour that included the unveiling of the first-ever state historical marker related to beer at Rocketts Landing. The marker describes the circa 1866 James River Steam Brewery, the role it played in industrial recovery after the Civil War and the nearby beer cellars still present today. (Richmond magazine)

Spilling Into Scott's Addition

Scott’s Addition will add to its libations lineup with the neighborhood's first winery. Developers have unveiled plans for a 1.5-acre site at 1708 Belleville St. that will include a yet-to-be-named winery, restaurant and park space. (Richmond BizSense)

Charlottesville-based Starr Hill Brewery will make its Richmond debut with brass. The multilevel beer hall and rooftop space at 3406 W. Leigh St. will start pouring brews on Dec. 7 with a nine-hour celebration including tunes by the city's own NO BS! Brass Band. P.S.: Richmond marks the first Starr Hill location devoted to producing wild ales.

ICYMI

Speaking of firsts, Hopewell will be joining the beer scene with Good Ship Brewing Co., a forthcoming brewery and restaurant across from the Beacon Theater that is aiming for a late 2020 launch. (Richmond BizSense)

North Side's Ninja Kombucha officially opened its doors earlier this week. Folks can find small-batch ‘bucha available on tap in the spacious tasting room and production facility Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. (Richmond magazine)

Take a listen to the latest episode of the James Beard Award-winning “Sporkful” podcast, recorded a few weeks ago in Richmond during Fire, Flour & Fork, and you'll hear host Dan Pashman chatting with founder Josh Kadrich of UnMoo, the local vegan cheese company that has stolen the hearts of area vegans and is potentially making national moves.

Starting on Nov. 30, Brenner Pass will no longer offer lunch service. Instead, diners can head to connected cafe Chairlift, which will offer an expanded menu featuring a collection of new items along with some from Brenner's current lunch offerings.

Remember those late-summer whisperings of Guy Fieri sightings — his red convertible, the spiky bleached hair, the ubiquitous sunglasses — around town? Well, on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m., the first Richmond-area restaurant he visited will appear on the “Cruisin’ Capital Cities” episode of the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

