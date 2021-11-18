Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 15-19

× Expand Fan of dumplings? Head below for details on a newly debuted family-owned takeout and dine-in eatery serving up the stuffed bites. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Iced Out

Fluffy, fun and packed with flavor, New Orleans-style sno-balls are now being scooped on Second Street in Jackson Ward. Fresh off her win on Food Network's "Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones," Rabia Kamara of North Side's Ruby Scoops recently rolled out her latest frozen venture, Suzy Sno, along with fellow co-owners, and the Pineapple Express signature creation deserves a place on your weekend to-do list. (Richmond magazine)

Candy and Culture

A snapshot of memories from the owners' native Jalisco, Mexico, Lupita’s Dulceria Mexican Ice Cream & Candy Shop offers a double dose of sweets and culture. Operated by the Escamillas, the same family that owns local restaurants Pancho’s Cantina and Frida’s, the Henrico shop transports guests southward via churro dulce de leche ice cream, tamarind gummies and handcrafted art. (Richmond magazine)

Built on Beer

Richmond and beer are synonymous, but a decade ago, the sudsy landscape of our city looked a lot different. At the forefront of the local craft beer renaissance: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, celebrating 10 years in business this fall. Pop a cold one and take a trip down memory lane to an abandoned warehouse now home to one of the largest independent craft breweries in the state, which helped lay the foundation for Richmond and Virginia's burgeoning beer scene. (Richmond magazine)

As Fast as You Can

It’s been a big week for local baker Kristen Gardner. Just after opening her Henrico bake shop, Joy Jr. Treats, the local baker made an appearance on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown," proving to the Virginia native that she's on the right sweet path. (Richmond magazine)

From Venezuela, With Love

Cheesy arepas and bollitos pelones are Venezuelan specialties and favorites of local chef Kerwin Gonzalez, and he prides himself on keeping the flavors of his native country alive. Inheriting his cooking chops from his mother, Gonzalez is now sharing these tasty traditions with Richmond through his business, Barbados Catering. (Richmond magazine)

Boozy and Bright

Deck the halls, bust out those holiday sweaters and channel your inner elf, because Carytown's Christmas-themed bar is back. Miracle, the national holiday cocktail pop-up bar, returns to The Jasper on Dec. 1. Operating from 5 p.m. to midnight through the end of December, the bar will transport visitors to a winter wonderland, complete with adorable drink garnishes — we’re looking at you, koala bear — and plenty of holiday tunes. P.S.: Got fam in Hampton Roads? Virginia Beach will debut its own Miracle pop-up this year. (News release)

ICYMI

Savor the flavors of fall via Aunt Mabel’s sweet potato latte, Brunswick stew to cure the cool days, a mead made for fireside sippin’ and more seasonal treats. (Richmond magazine)

Need some last-minute Turkey Day dishes? We’ve got a collection of local spots serving up mains, sides and desserts for pickup, delivery and dining in. (Richmond magazine)

After fleeing Afghanistan years ago and making a new life in Richmond, chef Hamid Noori of The Mantu has been working to feed fellow refugees. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond's largest community garden, complete with fruit trees, an outdoor kitchen, murals and more debuted in South Side a few weeks ago, spearheaded by food justice advocate Duron Chavis. Sadly, Chavis reported this week that the tractor has been stolen from Sankofa Community Orchard. (Richmond magazine)

Mark your calendars for The Veil Brewing Co.’s annual “celebration of dark and mysterious beers.” Dubbed Dark Daze, the Nov. 26 event — which I spotted being advertised on a billboard off of I-64, blowing my mind — promises some super rare releases.

Catch the last couple dinners of the Chile Chill Out, the pepper-centric culinary series from Village Garden and Barboursville Vineyards, next week. Stop by Lehja on Monday, Nov. 22, or Shagbark Nov. 23 for dinners spotlighting the heat behind a variety of locally grown peppers.

One University of Richmond student will be selected to turn their food and beverage invention into a commercial product following an upcoming pitch competition, Bench Top Innovations: The Great Bake Off, on Nov. 23. The event marks the culmination of a a yearlong course through the Robins School of Business and will be judged by a panel of experts including Alex Graf of ZZQ and a representative from BFG Partners (behind products including Chameleon Cold-Brew coffee and Bear Naked granola).

Last weekend, I visited a dumpling house at 309 Laurel St. near VCU whose origin story begins in a fellow college town. Originally gaining popularity on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Got Dumplings began as a food truck before sisters Phung Huynh and Kynnie Wong made things more permanent. Pro tip: Don't miss the pork dumplings.

