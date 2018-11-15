Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 12-16

× Expand Cheese, please? Read on to find out how to become a part of Richmond's first-ever cheese share from Truckle Cheesemongers. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Suds and Shopping

There are few things Richmonders love more than beer, and while we don't need an excuse to sip and sample the offerings from our burgeoning craft beverage scene, if handed one, we’ll take it. On Saturday, Nov. 17, the Stony Point Beer Festival makes its debut at Stony Point Fashion Park, with the price of admission covering unlimited tastes and a sneak peek of brews to come. (Richmond magazine)

Delectable Interiors

If you've dined at Perch, The Daily Kitchen & Bar, or Shagbark, you've seen the striking work of interior designer Helen Reed. A veteran of the dining world — she's served, bartended and been a manager in restaurants — Reed is responsible for the inviting atmosphere at spots all over town and beyond. The VCU graduate with deep Richmond roots has an eye for enticing details, including killer lighting; seriously, just check out the light fixtures in the restaurants she’s touched. (Richmond magazine)

Cider, Culture and Connections

On Monday, Nov. 12, notable area chefs, Courthouse Creek Cider, public radio station WCVE and Slow Food RVA joined forces for the CulTerra Dinner Series. The evening was aimed at connecting guests to their food, celebrating culinary heritage and traditions, and preserving traditional foodways. We’ve got a recap with some enticing photos — peep the hay-roasted onion from Andrew Manning of Longoven — and all the dinner deets. (Richmond magazine)

Magic Beer Bus

It’s the weekend, you’re ready to let loose and embark on a brew-venture. Why trek to the other side of the city and then worry about a designated driver? Hop on the RVA Brew Crew bus, ditch your keys, and sip on all the suds. Passengers may want to brush up on their renditions of the Barry Manilow song "Copacabana," because chances are good it will be playing aboard Lola, the bright blue 14-passenger bus that will ferry riders on weekend routes across the city. (Richmond magazine)

Let Me Upgrade Ya

Sorry, Butterball, but we've tracked down some heritage-breed birds to give Thanksgiving an upgrade. Get the lowdown on where to find pasture-raised turkeys who've lived a happy, free and well-fed life at local farms and shops including Belmont Butchery, Polyface and ShireFolk Farms. (Richmond magazine)

Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of Rum

With boozy offerings in the city overflowing, the Hanebergs, partners of Virago Spirits, thought outside the bottle. Virago, known best for its Four-Port Rum, has some tricks in their casks yet to be released. P.S.: They just opened their tasting room at 1727 Rhoadmiller St., offering flights, cocktails and view of the distillery in a swank, posh setting. (Richmond magazine)

Orange and Mighty

Writer and all-around-knowledgeable foodie Stephanie Ganz has the scoop on persimmons, an autumnal snack that complements dishes both sweet and savory. Try them in a recipe for muffins from Beth Oritsian, owner of Sugar & Twine bakery in Carytown, just in time for family coming to town. (Richmond magazine)

A Gouda Idea

Grab some crackers, honey, grapes, olives and whatever else your cheesy heart desires. Local cheesemonger Maggie Bradshaw, owner and founder of Truckle Cheesemongers, is bringing Richmond its first-ever cheese share. For $35 a month, cheese-heads can enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of three cheeses, with subscriptions offered for either three- or six-month periods. Ever heard of Black Betty Goat Gouda? She’s the queen of cheese and only makes an appearance once a year, in the first cheese box of the series. (News release)

Nueva Comida

One successful venture often leads to another, and restaurateur Daniel Velasco, owner of Tres Machos, has a growing appetite. The first location in Midlothian gained a sibling restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 14, when the new location at 2313 Westwood Ave. opened in the former Delphi Greek Cuisine space.

La Hacienda opened late last week at Stony Point Fashion Park, offering doses of traditional Mexican food including burritos and fajitas mixed with Latin cuisine such as sopes and empanadas. I’m feeling the La Hacienda torta, essentially a taco in sandwich form, smothered with melted cheese and toppings served on telera — envision French bread crossed with a Hawaiian roll.

Tidewater Eats, Arriving and Departing

Richmond, welcome TASTE. The restaurant and gourmet food shop hailing from the Tidewater region opened its ninth location in Westhampton at 5706 Grove Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Stop in for seasonal sandwiches, salads and casual cafe vibes.

Speaking of Tidewater, Pelon’s Baja Grill, the Virginia Beach-based Mexican restaurant on Dabney Road near Strangeways Brewing, closed its doors on Saturday, Nov. 10.

A Strange Farewell

Strange Matter was just that, strange, embodying a peculiar weirdness that set it apart on the dining and music scene. From a vegan buffalo “chicken” sandwich that kept me coming back to an assortment of old-school arcade games, the dark yet somehow inviting space that featured local artists and head bangers will soon be closing its doors. The almost 10-year-old Richmond institution announced the news via Facebook and plans to host its final event, Punks for Presents, on Dec. 15.

ICYMI

GreenGate Shopping Center is slowly but surely transforming into a cornucopia of western versions of popular downtown eateries. The newest addition? Wong Gonzalez, from Chris Tsui of EAT Restaurant Partners, expected to open in June 2019. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Hardywood is unveiling the latest version of its Suncrush beer, Cranberry, a seasonal offering available in both of the brewery's locations starting Friday, Nov. 16.

UnMoo vegan cheese is not only a game-changer for vegan and nonvegan cheese-heads alike, the shreddable, meltable product can now be delivered to your doorstep through delivery service Seasonal Roots.

The honey has been flowing at Black Heath Meadery, and the business has announced plans to shift production to a 4,400-square-foot space at 2004 Dabney Road. Mead enthusiasts can now look forward to an expanded tasting room at the Scott’s Addition location. (Richmond BizSense)

Pita Bowl, the Mediterranean- and Middle Eastern-inspired eatery at 1322 W. Broad St., has officially closed after being open for a little over a year.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...