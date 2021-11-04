Richmond Food News: Week of Nov 1-5

× Expand Brunch on the brain? We’ve got a handful of brunch-centric events below that include everything from bagels to burgers. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘As Normal as Possible’

It’s hard to believe we are approaching two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for restaurant owners particularly, its impacts continue to hit home. From being short-staffed to supply-chain issues causing them to limit hours and 86 brunch, local restaurateurs talk with us about continuing to navigate the changing dining experience. (Richmond magazine)

Taking Flight

Oysters from near and far, local coffee, and an underground wine cellar await downtown at Birdie’s. The cafe by day and bar and restaurant by night opens its doors today at Common House, marking the first venture from the social club that won’t require membership. On the menu: seafood towers, lobster rolls and a bevy of small plates from chefs Matt Greene, former owner of J.M. Stock Provisions, and Bryan McClure, formerly of TJ’s and Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel. (Richmond magazine)

Jammin’ With You

When your family starts asking to purchase your edible labors of love, that’s when you know they’re really good. Carrying on a family tradition, Lady Jamz owner Blanche Smith jars a serious collection of jellies and spreads from the newly dropped cranberry-pear flavor to apricot-amaretto and apple butter. Got bread? (Richmond magazine

Hot, Hot, Hot

After a successful summer dinner series that celebrated tomatoes in all their juicy glory, Village Garden — owners David Hunsaker and Barbara Hollingsworth are the unofficial tomato king and queen of RVA — and Barboursville Winery sommelier Jason Tesauro are back at it again, and this time, things are heating up. From Nov. 15-23, Chile Chill Out will present five dinners at five area restaurants — Heritage, The Mantu, Perch, Lehja and Shagbark — that highlight a rainbow of hot peppers, one of nature’s superfoods. Reservations can be made through each participating spicy spot.

RVADine Debuts

Sedona Taphouse owner Dennis Barbaro is ringing in a decade of business at Westchester Commons by introducing a second concept. Look for Napa Kitchen and Wine to make its debut next year focusing on West Coast-inspired bites, with plenty of Cali bottles on hand. (Richmond BizSense)

Could it be? Another Stella’s Grocery is officially in the mix, this time in Westover Hills. The grab-and-go cafe and market is the third from the Giavos family this year — joining new locations in Manchester and Westhampton — and the sixth in the Richmond area. #cantstopwontstop

RVADine Adieus

A little slice of Church Hill charm bid farewell to the neighborhood last week. Pomona, which took over the former Roaring Pines space in 2018, introducing a cafe-meets-plant-shop concept, has shut its doors. Owners and husband-and-wife team Frayser and Melissa Micou say to stay tuned for catering opportunities for the holidays, as well as details on their next adventure.

The double-fried Korean chicken gods have spoken. The 8026 W. Broad St. location of the extra-crispy chain Bonchon has shuttered (I’m not crying, you’re crying), while the Midlothian and Mechanicsville outposts remain open.

ICYMI

Daily specials, draft beer and neighborhood-bar vibes await at the newly unveiled Riverside Tavern, which recently took over the space once occupied by The Forest. (Richmond magazine)

Curious how bartenders feel about holding your drink destiny in their hands, aka dealer’s choice? We were, too, and checked in with mixologists from The Jasper, The Jungle Room, Saison and more. (Richmond magazine)

Get down with fungi, especially the wild variety, in our latest ingredient spotlight, which — bonus — also features a recipe from Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen proprietor David Dunlap. (Richmond magazine)

Farming of the future? Expected to produce millions of pounds of greens during its first few years of operation, a hydroponic greenhouse from Greenswell Growers in Goochland marks the first of its kind in the state and only the ninth in the country that grows without human contact. Side note: The business will donate 5% of its production to area food banks, including Feed More and Goochland Cares.

Purveyor, forager and major fungus-nerd Steve Haas is kicking off a series of classes covering growing, drying and using mushrooms at his farm on Sunday, Nov. 7, with a handful of additional dates available.

I spy with my little eye a duo of wine ventures heading to the Fan. Stay tuned for more details on Celladora Wines, a forthcoming natural wine shop and cafe at 111 Lombardy St., along with Jardin, a vino-focused joint from the owners of Grisette located in the former Baja Bean Co. space at 1520 W. Main St.

The Grow@1717 accelerator program through the Capital One Innovation Center is currently working with seven local Black-owned food businesses, helping them grow through workshops, mentoring and other resources. The list of participants includes Soul Taco, Ruby Scoops, Soul N’ Vinegar, Original Ronnie’s BBQ, RichWine, Lillie Pearl, and Nomad Deli & Catering Co. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Last call for Fire, Flour & Fork tickets! The food festival still has spots remaining for a handful of events this weekend including a discussion with national baking champs at Hatch Cafe and a drag brunch featuring a "RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum and mimosas aplenty.

