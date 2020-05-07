Richmond Food News: Week of May 4-8

× Expand The restaurant that once served this beauty has reopened for takeout. Head below to find out which one. Hint: ends in Butchery. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

What Now?

New owners on the brink of debuting their restaurants are watching as the community they were hoping to join faces an uncertain future. I touched base with the entrepreneurs behind a handful of forthcoming eateries, including Kahlo's Taqueria & Tequila and Grace, along with those in the early stages of operating, about what they see for their ventures as the restaurant world faces a monumental crisis. (Richmond magazine)

Tacos, Tortas and Triumph

I remember being enticed by the colorful lights dancing along the black trailer of Taqueria Y Antojitos El Chido on Staples Mill Road. I also remember when owner Cruz Albanil introduced me to suadero, a popular brisket-esque cut of meat popular in Mexico City — because I was quickly hooked. After gaining a faithful following for his food over the past couple of years, Albanil recently debuted a brick-and-mortar restaurant offering takeout sopas, tortas and more. (Richmond magazine)

Love You, Mom

Shout-out to all the moms in the world, the real MVPs of our lives. If you’re still searching for a way to show the love, writer Genevelyn Steele and I have got you covered. Check out an edible Mother’s Day roundup featuring sweet treats, fancy meals and more for Mom and get those orders in soon. (Richmond magazine)

A Culinary Circle

What do a dishwasher, farmer and restaurant owner have in common? All have been directly affected by the closure of dining rooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the RVADine community, from Africanne on Main's Ida Mamusu to the owner of Cabbage Hill Farm, share their new “normal” and how, despite the changes, they feel a strong sense of resilience. (Richmond magazine)

Cowabunga, Dude

Last year around this time, former Southbound Chef de Cuisine Craig Perkinson hosted his first pizza pop-up. This week he opened his first restaurant, People’s Pie — and it's #doughtime. Along with Goatocado’s Ian Newell, the duo bring East Coast- and Detroit-style 'za via curbside pickup. Pro tip: Fork out $2.50 for a side of water ranch, aka a thin, delightful dipping sauce that your crust didn’t know it needed. (Richmond magazine)

Market News

For the first time since its 2007 debut, the South of the James Farmers Market will not be held at its original Forest Hill Park location. In what is said to be a temporary change, the Saturday market moves to Bryan Park on May 9. Drive-thru preorders can be picked up from 8 to 10 a.m., and from 10 a.m. to noon the market opens for walk-ups.

The Randolph neighborhood welcomed back the Birdhouse Farmers Market on Tuesday, May 5. Preorders are encouraged, but not required, and the SNAP-friendly market is offering a 50% discount on fruits and vegetables for SNAP recipients.

Back in Action

Expect a limited menu and large-format vodka limeades and lemonade from the Giavos-family venture The Continental Westhampton .

. Downtown Stella’s Grocery fans can once again visit the East Grace Street market.

fans can once again visit the East Grace Street market. German feast at the crib? Totally doable — snack boards, Reuben schnitzel and crab latkes (pictured above) are all part of the takeout lineup at Union Hill’s Metzger Bar & Butchery .

. Diners can expect to-go fare and market items from Heritage Chef-owner Joe Sparatta and crew, along with to-go sips from General Manager Lindsey Scheer, later next week.

Chef-owner Joe Sparatta and crew, along with to-go sips from General Manager Lindsey Scheer, later next week. The flavors of the South are alive. We're looking at you, pimento cheese, pork cracklin’s and hot chicken sandwich, now available for takeout and delivery at Lunch and Supper .

. The spaghetti a la Joe from the Shields Avenue stalwart Joe’s Inn makes a comeback today. Not only is this one of RVA’s most comforting plates, it’s massive, making it a two-fer meal.

makes a comeback today. Not only is this one of RVA’s most comforting plates, it’s massive, making it a two-fer meal. Curbside po’boys? Lombardy Street’s Poor Boys is rolling out Po-Boy Express , a weekend-only, strictly sandwiches operation.

, a weekend-only, strictly sandwiches operation. The Pitts introduces drive-thru barbecue starting May 13.

P.S.: Head here for a frequently updated list of area restaurants offering takeout.

ICYMI

Pour one up for Thirsty Thursdays, a series of virtual classes exploring brewing techniques from the Colonial Era, hosted by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the brewing buffs at the nonprofit Richmond Beeristoric. Proceeds from the series benefit Ardent Helps.

The fellas behind the Carytown watering hole The Jasper have rolled out Jasperino, a trifecta of "subs, suds and studs." The delivery-only pop-up drops off sips and sammies to customers' doorsteps on Fridays and Saturdays between 5 and 7 p.m.

The line-inducing bagel shop Nate’s has found a new way to serve its carb-loving customers. Customers who preorder bagels by the dozen can fetch their orders at a new pickup window on Cary Street.

Kitchen time has been amplified during these days at home. If you have some fruit that looks a little lackluster, use it in shrubs. Learn a little and try recipes from local bartenders that can help jazz up cocktails and mocktails. (Richmond magazine)

I picked up my first strawberries of the season earlier this week, and my day was instantly brightened. River City Bakery owner Colleen Geyer shares an strawberry-almond tart recipe if you feel like channeling your inner "Great British Baking Show" champion. (Richmond magazine)

Virtual Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

We strongly encourage everyone to stay home when possible and to make safe and smart decisions. The following events occur online or via pickup and delivery

