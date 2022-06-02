Richmond Food News: Week of May 30-June 3

× Expand Cafe Beignet opened last weekend in Shockoe Bottom; head below to learn about other new spots on the horizon. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Final Aloha

Chef Mike Ledesma’s first solo foray as a restaurateur, Perch served its last meal May 21, succumbing to mounting financial pressures stemming from the pandemic. Ledesma describes everything from rising rent to inflated food costs combining to create the perfect storm that shuttered the Pacific island-inspired concept, which debuted on Broad Street in Scott’s Addition in 2018. (Richmond magazine)

Better Together

Ice cream and cereal are nostalgia-inducing, sugar-spiked treats, and the owner of exotic snack shop One Way Market in Jackson Ward plans to bring them together in his forthcoming concept. Set to debut next month, One Way Ice Cream and Goodies will encourage guests to take the cool concoctions up a notch by topping them with childhood-favorite cereals such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, classic sprinkles or imported specialty candy such as marshmallows from France. (Richmond magazine)

Purple Power

Doubling as a pretty perennial, lavender is hitting its seasonal stride, and we’re here to celebrate it in all its aromatic and culinary glory. Writer Stephanie Ganz shares tips on cooking and buying the edible flower and where to find it on menus around town — hello, lavender latte. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Farewells

Founded in late 2020, local startup ELYA shared via its newsletter that owner Danny Sterling will be closing the health-centric refrigerated food vending machine business.

Like a bad breakup in a movie, after months of back-and-forth announcements surrounding the fate of Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, followed by a tease of a sweet reopening in mid-May, it turns out the family-run traveling doughnut truck that sold one of Richmond’s iconic snacks will be closing indefinitely.

Scoop, There It Is

West Coast-style shaved ice shop Vampire Penguin has expanded into Chesterfield, joining its Short Pump sister location to mark a second in Virginia. Swing by 14822 Hull Street Road for made-to-order snow bowls. (Richmond BizSense)

Ice cream queen and Ben & Jerry’s “Clash of the Cones” champ Rabia Kamara is taking her North Side shop, Ruby Scoops, to the next level. Look for Kamara to debut brand-new digs in 2023 that will feature a bigger kitchen, larger dining room and perhaps an ABC license. (Axios Richmond)

ICYMI

A chef and son of immigrants who has climbed the culinary ladder, Eduardo Silva-Martinez is bringing his Mexican-inspired pop-up Hueya to Quirk Hotel’s Q Rooftop Bar this summer for diners looking for eats with a view. (Richmond magazine)

Steak done right is a simple pleasure, and we’ve got five spots worthy of your prime cut wish list with a supporting cast including classic sides and mint juleps. (Richmond magazine)

Kick off summer dessert season with a juicy, fruit-sweetened recipe for mango snack cake from Keya & Co. baking studio owner and winner of Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship,” Keya Wingfield. (Richmond magazine)

Pull out the ’mater passport, because the Summer Supper Somm series will make a return at the end of the month. Stay tuned for more details about the seasonal dinner series dedicated to tomatoes and Virginia wine, and check out our coverage of last year's events. (Richmond magazine)

Carytown stalwart Galaxy Diner is under new ownership after proprietor Mike Pace declared his retirement from the biz after 22 years at the restaurant.

Royal Pig brings its Cambodian-inspired menu to the moody Scott’s Addition bar Black Lodge for a special appearance dubbed When Pigs Fly. Behind the bar, Steve Yang will be slinging cocktails, and he may or may not be practicing for a forthcoming speed competition in the World Class US event presented by the United States Bartenders’ Guild.

In a full-circle moment, baker Jonathan Highfield plans to introduce a second location of Up All Night Bakery in the former Early Bird Biscuit outpost in Bellevue, a spot he once used to prep for farmers markets before opening his Lakeside storefront.

Want to take a deeper dive into the families and foodways of Appalachia? Tanya Cauthen of Belmont Butchery will introduce the flick "Butchering South Mountain Family Style" during a June 8 showing at the Criterion at Bow Tie as part of the Richmond International Film Festival.

The Virginia Cider Ed Road Show is pulling up in RVA on June 8 with a pit stop at Fall Line Kitchen & Bar. Food and beverage professionals curious about cider can pick the brain of a certified pommelier — aka a sommelier of the cider world — and sample sips from across the state during the free workshop. (News release)

Upcoming Events