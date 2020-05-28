Richmond Food News: Week of May 25-29

× Expand Grisette recently introduced a pop-up series known as Suns Out Buns Out, offering lobster rolls (above!), tamales and smash burgers. Now, the Church Hill bouchon is switching things up a bit. Read more below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

6 Degrees of Separation

Socially distant tables sprawled across city sidewalks and parking lot patios may be the new reality of dining as Richmond enters phase one of reopening amid the pandemic. As restaurants struggle to stay afloat and indoor dining areas remain closed, some owners are ready to seize any opportunity, while others see the outdoor dining program as a Band-Aid for their hemorrhaging businesses and seek clearer guidelines. (Richmond magazine)

He’s Got the Meats

From a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City to the Birdhouse Farmers Market, Kyle Morse is on quite the culinary ride. Founder of the sausage company The Mayor, Morse has created small-batch varieties including a hyper-seasonal ramp and the flagship garlic and fennel links, available online and at local farmers markets. (Richmond magazine)

Ole Tommy Boy

Tom Collins season is upon us, and the warm-weather spiked lemonade libation pairs beautifully with patio/backyard hang sessions. Learn about the cocktail's early beginnings, then hit the home bar to whip up recipes from area bartenders including Paul Kirk of Fuzzy Cactus. (Richmond magazine)

Keep on Rockin’ Me, Baby

BLTs are timeless, unfussy sandwiches, but Nicholas Hall’s RBLT — aka a rockfish BLT — is an elevated spin on the classic. The Rappahannock chef lets us in on how to build this pan-fried, towering beast that highlights rockfish from Virginia waters and summer’s prime fruit, local 'maters. (Richmond magazine)

Let It Linger

Adam Musselman, a co-owner at Bon Air’s Cardinal State Butchers, is the fella to see about meats and, on a related note, marinades. As grilling becomes our go-to cooking technique, ditch the hot dogs and burgers and plan ahead to let Musselman’s 48-hour marinade work its magic. (Richmond magazine)

Keeper of the Food

In French kitchens, a "chef garde manger" or "keeper of the food" holds down the cold station — meats, fish, salads. In keeping with Grisette's French foundation, owners Donnie and Megan Glass will soon debut a neighborhood market, Garde Manger, inside the restaurant. Expect sandwiches, charcuterie, cheese, prepared foods, booze and more. Order online or shop in person starting May 30.

Joie de Vivre

The smells of fresh-baked French bread and classic pastries are now wafting from Can Can Brasserie again after the 15-year-old Carytown institution introduced the lunchtime takeout concept “Le Coin,” or “The Corner,” earlier this week. Pro tip: Treat yourself to a house pate and duck liver mousse Bahn Oui or OG croque monsieur and enjoy a sandwich in the sun. Look for family-style meals and other Can Can favorites to roll out soon.

ICYMI

After a two-year journey, Helen Holmes has opened the doors of her Fulton Hill eatery, Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen, an ode to soul food and her grandmother. If they have banana pudding on deck, you know what to do. (Richmond magazine)

Need a few feel-good news items? From PPE to supply drive drop-off centers, Genevelyn Steele has the scoop on how the local food and beverage industry is offering helping hands during tough times. (Richmond magazine)

Two months ago, Richmond restaurateurs formed the grassroots organization Richmond Restaurants United, working to assist workers and sustain the dining scene. (Richmond magazine)

Goochland-based Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery has bid farewell to its satellite location at 1717 E. Franklin St., which opened in November 2017. But when one door closes, another opens: CEO Lisa Pumphrey says distilling is in Lickinghole's future. (Richmond BizSense)

Brisket — and all the fixin’s — are back, baby. ZZQ owners Alex Graf and Chris Fultz have relit the pit, and online takeout ordering at the Texas smokehouse is now available.

The siren squad at Alewife has added lunch to the mix. Crab cake sammies, Cabbage Hill Farm salads and chef Amanda Sander's crushable cookies grace the menu.

After hosting a series of preorder pop-ups, Carytown’s Sugar & Twine recently debuted a walk-up window — the bakeshop and cafe’s strawberry biscuit and matcha lemonade are calling.

Virtual and Outdoor Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News ...