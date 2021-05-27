Richmond Food News: Week of May 24-28

× Expand The Pit and the Peel may be known for acai bowls and smoothies, but its forthcoming location takes juice bar vibes up a notch. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Smooth Operator

With new digs, a fresh food menu and a rooftop bar to boot, The Pit and the Peel plans to roll out its reimagined juice bar in the coming weeks. Moving just a block down Main Street from its previous location, the space will offer libations on evenings and weekends, plus an expanded menu of healthy options including tacos and cauliflower-crust pizza. (Richmond magazine)

All Hail Half-moons

Made with an endless assortment of fillings and eaten in countries across the globe, empanadas are truly a snacker’s best friend. These hand-held bites are making appearances at eateries around the region from Bombay Co. in Rocketts Landing to Chamo’s Arepa House on Hull Street. Empanada escapade, anyone? (Richmond magazine)

Make It Quick

Perch and Instabowl chef-owner Mike Ledesma lets us in on a kitchen secret for whipping up pickled cucumbers in a flash. Whether you want to add to your condiment shelf in the fridge, plan on trading jars with a friend or simply enjoy saying the world “quickle,” we’ve got you covered. (Richmond magazine)

Large Shaker of Salt

Margaritas may be one of the most popular cocktails in the world, but the tale behind their rise to beverage stardom remains a bit unclear. Learn a little and break out that tequila to create fun twists with ideas from the bar crews at Sonora downtown, Charlottesville’s Little Star and Casa Del Barco at the Canal Walk. (Richmond magazine)

The Queen Bee

Fresh off of debuting her second location of Ms. Bee's Juice Bar at The Valentine museum, get acquainted with Richmond native and entrepreneur Brandi Brown, from her go-to smoothie to the spots that make it into her RVADine rotation. (Richmond magazine)

Walk on the Wild Side

If you like to walk on the funkier side of brewed beverages, or consider yourself an adventurous imbiber, add Fine Creek Brewing Co.’s Wild and Weird Festival to your calendar. The Powhatan-based small-batch brewery will turn its annual celebration of barrel-aged, mixed-culture and sour brews into a special three-day affair and feature appearances from breweries near and far. The lineup? Crooked Run Brewing from Sterling, Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing out of Virginia Beach, Hermit Thrush Brewery from Vermont and Black Narrows Brewing from Chincoteague Island, along with locals Vasen Brewing Company, Ardent Craft Ales, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, The Veil Brewing Co. and Triple Crossing Beer.

ICYMI

The Giavos family has introduced Stella’s Grocery Westhampton at Libbie and Grove, complete with a soon-to-debut meze bar that will offer tapas and spritzes. (Richmond magazine)

Dedicated strictly to soft serve, last weekend Charm School Study Hall rolled out its Forest Hill Avenue outpost, dishing out classic cones with fun toppings from coffee dust to birthday crunch confetti. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis the season for al fresco dining — looking to savor and sip in outdoor spaces? We’ve compiled a roundup of spots around the region presenting serious patio-and-chill vibes. (Richmond magazine)

Since the advent of the pandemic, The Broken Tulip has transformed its indoor space into a mini market and mercantile adorned with everything from produce from small Virginia farmers to wallet-friendly natural wines and more. Taking it up a notch, the Carytown eatery recently announced a rotating three-course prix fixe lunch menu for outside dining that, at under $20, is a serious steal.

What’s cooler than whiskey distilled right here in Virginia? A whiskey brewed in collaboration with the Richmond-based blood-gushing metal band GWAR. On Friday, May 28, Catoctin Creek Distillery will unveil Ragnarök Rye, a 92 proof whiskey brewed in white oak barrels that has been declared by Forbes to be “perhaps the coolest partnership between a distillery and a celebrity.”

The Smoky Mug owner Dan Lee says that after a successful first run of its pop-up combining cocktails, tacos and weekend vibes, the North Side cafe-meets-barbecue venture will host a happy hour every Friday.

A new health-conscious concept dubbed CleanEatz is set to open on June 10 at 11801 W. Broad St. The Short Pump cafe will be the first Richmond franchise location, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and stocked with grab-and-go meals. (News release)

Norfolk’s Benchtop Brewing will join the party of almost 40 Richmond-area breweries. Where and when to find them? In January at The Current, the forthcoming food hall in Manchester from Hatch Kitchen and Lynx Ventures that aims to open in late summer. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

