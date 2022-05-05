Richmond Food News: Week of May 2-6

× Expand Tacos and tortas on the brain this Cinco de Mayo? Head below for suggestions on where to find some of our faves in town. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

For the Love of Mom

The time of year to celebrate the mother figures in our lives has arrived. Whether yours is the queen of carbs, a fan of al fresco dining or more of a multicourse brunch kind of person, we've got a wide — and delicious — variety of local ways to honor her this Mother’s Day. P.S.: There are also a few last-minute, grab-and-go options for any procrastinators out there. (Richmond magazine)

Positive Progression

When longtime restaurateur Michele Jones, formerly of Comfort and Pasture, received a call from a friend about a job at The Positive Vibe Foundation and they said it was “meant for her,” she threw her hat in the ring. Months later, Jones has stepped into a new role as executive director of the nonprofit, which trains young people with disabilities for work in the dining industry, as the organization enters its next chapter. (Richmond magazine)

Kick, Push, Park

Looking out for plant-based and traditional eaters alike, Henry Fletcher shows love to both aboard his food truck 1115 Mobile Kitchen, which debuted last year. Menu favorites include crispy chicken sandwiches and nugs along with a lineup of signature sauces. We talked with the Richmond native and avid skateboarder about his goal of changing the way diners perceive the vegan experience. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Have no fear, garlicky, pungent ramps are here. The foraged member of the allium family is gracing area menus, and we’ve got a little roundup right this way. (Richmond magazine)

After a stretch of high temps lately, tropical cocktails are on our radar. Plan a visit to Lolita’s, The Lilly Pad, Boogaloo’s or The Jungle Room for sips that transport, or make your own at home — we’ve got the recipes. (Richmond magazine)

Speaking of cocktails, mixologist Beth Dixon shares a recipe for a honey-lavender libation. (Richmond magazine)

Small but mighty, anchovies pack a flavorful punch in a wide array of dishes, including a game-changer of a breadcrumbs recipe. (Richmond magazine)

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and instead of listing all the spots offering specials, I encourage you to take a deep dive into our award-winning Taco Town feature from 2021. Declaring our devotion to the handheld vessels of joy, we embarked on a regional exploration to track down top tacos, spicy salsas and handmade tortillas, from long-standing eateries to food trucks.

Back-alley cafe Recluse Roasting Project has emerged from hibernation to host a double dose of pop-ups this weekend with a number of special, and edible, guest appearances, including oatmilk chai latte slushees on the drink menu. On Saturday, expect Shine Farms, a breakfast menu from Cluck N Roll, and sweet treats from guest baker Keya & Co., while Sunday welcomes Arley Cakes.

After a monthlong hiatus that sparked concern among faithful fans of its sourdough doughnuts, Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen has announced its return to the road — mark those calendars for a soft opening on May 14.

If you’ve been missing those Monrovia Farm burgers from Second Street’s Lucy’s Restaurant — now offering private dinners only as Lucy’s Reserve — the prime patties are making a comeback, May 21 at The Cask Cafe & Market.

Say farewell to Sbarro and those bygone days of visiting the food court. Regency mall recently announced plans to replace its former food court with a food hall and outdoor plaza. The number of vendors is TBD, but Fultz & Singh Architects (The Veil Brewing Co., Hatch Local food hall) are in charge of the design — stay tuned for more details. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Originally starting as a pop-up, JewFro restaurant opened last year from the owners of the Soul Taco team, offering an homage to food from both the African continent and the Jewish diaspora, and showcasing how well they work together. Bon Appetit recently profiled the Shockoe Bottom eatery, dubbing it a “Black-Jewish Communion.”

What do Alaska, Yosemite National Park, Bali and Richmond have in common? They're all spots chosen by Conde Nast Traveler as the best places to visit in June. Richmond's write-up says it's an ideal place to explore Black History as Juneteenth approaches, and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery — which plans to host a celebration on the holiday — Lillie Pearl, Ruby Scoops and Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen received special shout-outs.

