Richmond Food News: Week of May 18-22

Second Time Around

Perseverance is a word that comes to mind when describing the journey of Helen Holmes, owner of soul food eatery Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen in Fulton Hill. Named after her late grandmother, the restaurant — known for its comfort staples and no-filler crab cakes — moved from its original downtown location to the new space after a nearly two-year test of patience and faith, one Holmes considers worth the struggle. (Richmond magazine)

Stepping up to the Plate

A beautiful part of this pandemic has been witnessing the many inspiring acts of community service from a wide variety of local food and beverage businesses. From a chocolatier using her laser cutter to create personal protective equipment instead of candies, a distillery serving up hand sanitizer and a supply drive at a Fan restaurant, writer Genevelyn Steele shares ways the service industry has responded with a whole lotta love in trying times. (Richmond magazine)

Team RVADine

In a very Power Rangers/Marvel superhero kind of spirit, restaurant owners in the city banded together in mid-March to focus on rescuing the dining scene and its employees in a time of crisis. Richmond Restaurants United — spearheaded by local proprietors Brittanny Anderson, Kevin Liu and Patrick Phelan — has raised almost $150,000 since its inception, with hopes to remain a resource for the industry in the future. (Richmond magazine)

Life, Interrupted

We are all going through these weird, ever-changing, stay-at-home times together, yet we all have our own unique stories. From the general manager at Ellwood Thompson’s to a former bartender at Peter Chang’s and a Richmond restaurateur/bride, read how the lives of people around the region have changed during the pandemic. (Richmond magazine)

The Old Ball Game

Richmond Flying Squirrels games are a summer tradition. While we can’t currently visit The Diamond with friends and fam, Nutzy and squad are bringing the ballpark experience to us with Funnville Foodie Fridays. Starting this Friday, May 22, fans can order up their favorite concession-stand eats to go. Bonus: Richmond Rally Cap, the Squirrels’ new official brew, will be available, along with the debut of Feeling Squirrelly wine. (News release)

Pretty in Pink

Women from the local craft beer industry and members of the Richmond chapter of the Pink Boots Society for female beer professionals recently got together to brew a kettle sour with raspberry and pink Himalayan sea salt for Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day. On May 23, Hathor gose, a subtly tart, brightly colored, summer-tinged brew, will be available in four-packs at Vasen Brewing. (News release)

For the Love of Brisket

After an almost two-month hiatus, the smokey gods have spoken, and ZZQ owners Alex Graf and Chris Fultz are ready to relight the pit fires. In true Texas barbecue fashion, the Scott’s Addition smokehouse will offer curbside pickup on National Brisket Day, Thursday, May 28, with preorders beginning May 26. Moving forward, ZZQ will offer to-go service Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. until sellout, as they ease into a phased reopening of the backyard and dining room.

Back Where It All Began

The trio behind the nationally recognized Longoven are returning to their pop-up roots. Brasa, a pop-up concept dating back to Longoven's early days on the Richmond dining scene, is back, featuring wood-fired, Portuguese-inspired dishes from whole roasted chicken to bone marrow-roasted potatoes and crispy skate wing. Brasa operates Thursday through Sunday, and preorders must be completed by 3 p.m. for same-day pickup.

Stay Buzzed

Want to stock up on your fave caffeinated beverages from Blanchard’s? The 15-year-old coffee company just dropped 64-ounce versions of mochas, lattes and more. #gobigorgohome

A new source of caffeine is coming to town. Mudhouse Coffee Roasters, hailing from Charlottesville and Crozet, plans to unveil its fifth location at 418 W. Broad St. on a date still to be determined. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Through Hatch Helps, furloughed chefs now working at Hatch Kitchen have distributed thousands of meals to the nearby Mount Olive Baptist Church food pantry. Co-founder Austin Green says these efforts are just the beginning. (Richmond magazine)

Some restaurants in the city are coming face to face with do-or-die moments and springing into action to save their businesses. Check out how spots from Perly’s to Heritage are making a comeback. (Richmond magazine)

After a remodel to its building and menu, the dockside warm-weather retreat Lilly Pad Cafe will reopen for the season June 1. Mamma Zu’s Javier Maury and Billy Bread makers Antbear Bakery consulted on the menu, which will feature burgers and brick-oven pizza along with wraps and salads. Other additions include a 6,000-square-foot patio, a stage for concerts and possible delivery via jet ski. (Richmond BizSense)

After a 17-year run, the Morton’s Steakhouse location in Shockoe Slip has closed. The Virginia-based chain’s restaurants in Reston and Arlington remain. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

The Underground Kitchen is channeling summer vibes with a family-style seafood boil for its upcoming home dinner series. The four-course feast will be prepared by Executive Chef Lori Gowin of St. Christopher’s School.

Looking to introduce some variety to a growing wine collection? Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe recently rolled out a wine subscription plan, available in monthly or quarterly packages. Owner Booth Hardy and wine buyer Diane McMartin, certified sommeliers, will team up to hand-pick a dozen bottles that are right up your wine alley.

