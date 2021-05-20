Richmond Food News: Week of May 17-21

× Expand Patios are beckoning — head below to find spaces inviting diners to nosh in nature, including Longoven, whose creations are pictured above. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Second Time’s the Charm

After hosting two weekends of soft openings — no pun intended — the duo behind Broad Street’s Charm School Social Club are ready to unveil their second shop, dedicated to soft-serve ice cream. Dubbed Charm School Study Hall, the outpost at the Hill Standard on Forest Hill Avenue is serving all the swirly goodness starting this Saturday. Did we mention the toppings, including vegan birthday crunch confetti cookie? (Richmond magazine)

Another One

The Giavos family continues to expand its market empire in Richmond. Stella’s Grocery Westhampton, the fourth location in the bunch, debuted earlier this week, adding a dose of local into a space that formerly housed a Starbucks. Channeling some serious Euro energy, a standout addition is the soon-to-debut meze bar, which will offer a menu dedicated to small plates and libations. (Richmond magazine)

Here Comes the Sun

Now is the ideal time of year to indulge in al fresco dining. Grab the sunnies, grab a friend — and maybe even your dog — and plot your patio adventures while the season is ripe. Whatever your vibe, we’ve gathered a collection of outdoor spaces boasting everything from live tunes and orange crushes waterside to a multicourse tasting menu in a California-style oasis. (Richmond magazine)

Exclusively Virginia

In efforts to embrace sustainability, local nonprofit art organization Gallery5 is flipping and reversing it. Newly reelected founding board chair Prabir Mehta says that after closing the gallery temporarily in March 2020, “We started thinking about how we could come back as the best thing we could be.”

With Gallery5 now offering spirits, beer and wine only from Virginia, Mehta says that by switching to libations from the commonwealth, the gallery will save at least 10,230 transport miles per order.

“Someone comes in and sees art made by a local artist or is listening to music by a local artist," he says, "shouldn’t they be drinking something local? We’re going to help the local creative community and lower our carbon footprint at the same time." The changes will be celebrated with the 50 Mile Fest art show, running through May 29 and featuring local artists displaying their works about environmental concerns.

Fresh on the Scene

Pizza and beer are a dynamic duo, and pre-pandemic, Heritage and Southbound chef and co-owner Joe Sparatta joined up with the team at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery to launch a concept marrying the two that is now coming closer to fruition. On Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Ownby Lane location, check out the pop-up menu featuring ’za, salads and charcuterie. Regular hours for the pizza kitchen start May 25.

Set to open in mid-June, Saheb Indian Bistro from owner Shyam Sharma, previous co-owner of Pakwaan Indian Cuisine, will bring life into the former Pescados space at 13126 Midlothian Turnpike. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Chef-owner Ida Mamusu of Africanne on Main is in progress realizing her five-year-plan, which includes taking her restaurant up a notch, debuting in a new location and, eventually, bidding farewell to RVADine. (Richmond magazine)

So much more than an easy throw-on-the-grill veggie, the stalk of the season is calling — yeah, you, asparagus. (Richmond magazine)

The time has come: Carytown’s prime watering hole, The Jasper, has dusted off the shelves, reopened the doors and returned to drink-slinging in house after being closed since mid-March of last year. Look for the crew to keep it rocking from 5 p.m. to midnight initially for a seated-only drinking affair.

Mark those calendars for Real Local RVA’s upcoming “Women in Food” event on June 14. Led by moderator and Richmond magazine contributor Stephanie Ganz, the panel brings together local entrepreneurs America DeLoach of Salsas Don Sebastian, Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops, Coley Drinkwater of Richland Dairy and Christophile Konstas of Perk.

North Side neighbors will soon spot fresh faces helming Little House Green Grocery, the Bellevue market open since 2012. Former owner Erin Wright recently sold the business to husband-and-wife team and new RVA arrivals Patrick and Megan Morris. (Richmond BizSense)

Blanchard’s Coffee on Morris Street is launching a weekly Friday-morning coffee tasting. Stop by to sample three current offerings and get a little nerdy about coffee. While the first class is sold out, be sure to sign up online and snag a spot for the next caffeinated gathering.

Bartenders from Fat Dragon and Sabai are preparing for a tiki cocktail battle that will go down at The Jungle Room on June 15. Trying to catch the action and perhaps nosh and imbibe? Tickets are currently on sale.

RVA Love

ZZQ is at it again — the Scott’s Addition smokehouse has garnered national attention for its tender-doesn’t-do-it-justice brisket, taking the nod for best barbecue in Virginia from Travel Pulse magazine.

Speaking of travel, our small city/big town was dubbed one of the seven best day trips from Washington, D.C., with shout-outs to Lillie Pearl, Longoven and another for ZZQ. (Travel Awaits)

Upcoming Events

