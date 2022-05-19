Richmond Food News: Week of May 16-20

× Expand Two scoops from Westray's Finest, now open in the Fan (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Raise a Glass

With retro diner vibes, a seasonal menu and a concept rooted in celebration, Jubilee opens Thursday, May 19, the newest restaurant from the husband-and-wife team behind Lindsey Food Group. Located in Manchester, the 50-seat eatery on Hull Street promises three seatings a night, a simple menu and a glass of bubbles on arrival. Hello, date night. (Richmond magazine)

Cluck, Cluck

Following in the footsteps of his farming family, Oliver Alexander, along with his wife, Michelle, run Authenticity Farms in Amelia with a holistic approach. They team up with members of the local Amish community to supply loyal members of their egg share in addition to area restaurants from The Daily Kitchen & Bar to Sen Organic Small Plate. (Richmond magazine)

Waterfront Family

The warm weather is upon us, and Island Shrimp Co.’s latest location is beckoning all the diners ready for drinks — Surfer on Acid, Painkillers — and snacks — coconut shrimp, island nachos and lumpia — with a view of the James. Taking over the former Conch Republic space at Rocketts Landing, the second ISCO location, the latest venture from locally based Housepitality Group, is now open.

× 1 of 4 Expand Island Shrimp Co.'s Rocketts Landing location seats 105 indoors and has an 80-seat patio. × 2 of 4 Expand Island Shrimp Co. opened its second location at Rocketts Landing last weekend. × 3 of 4 Expand Island-inspired sips from ISCO × 4 of 4 Expand Teriyaki skewers from ISCO Prev Next

ICYMI

More cheese, please — Richmond cut-to-order cheese shop Truckle Cheesemongers announced plans to move to a new space in the Devil’s Triangle. Stay tuned for cheese flights, a collection of butter and accoutrements from wine to the perfect cracker. (Richmond magazine)

Find hot, fried-to-order, generously sprinkled New Orleans-inspired pastries at Cafe Beignet, the food truck turned Shockoe shop expected to debut this weekend. (Richmond magazine)

Key Lime Pie, Chocolate Glutton, and honeycomb-studded and chocolate-rippled varieties destined for a cone, cup or sundae are on the menu of Lombardy Street’s newly opened Westray’s Finest Ice Cream. (Richmond magazine)

Nothing says summertime in Richmond more than a ballpark hot dog and a baseball game at the Diamond. This season the Flying Squirrels have paired up with Belle Isle Moonshine in a cool and boozy local collab. Starting Memorial Day weekend at the Diamond, attendees can sip on a sparkling sessionable beverage dubbed Cherry Lime Drive, featuring real cherries and house-made limeade. P.S.: You can also find it stocked at Belle Isle’s taproom or online. (News release)

Did Duke’s mayo host a Friday the 13th flash sale dedicated to the condiment with a cult-like following in Richmond? Yep, at Yellow Bird Tattoo, with about 70 patrons getting inked. Did rival brand Hellmann’s announce plans days later for its own similar sale? Yes, and the comments section on Instagram is sure to incite some laughs.

Known for its Monrovia Farm patties, the team from Lucy’s on Second Street — which closed its dining room and now is doing private events only — will sling burgers on Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Cask Cafe.

Serving jumbo muffins, scones, cupcakes and cake by the slice, Maggie’s Cupcake Cafe — with a variety of keto, sugar-free and gluten-free options — can now be found selling sweet treats inside Ma Michele’s Cafe at 10811 Hull Street Road.

Secco Wine Bar closed after a dozen years at the end of April, sharing some of the last offerings from the restaurant’s secret stash inventory. If you’re looking to stock the home collection, the former Fan wine bar and eatery is throwing a weekend sale May 21-22 from 1 to 6 pm. with over 70 bottles up for grabs.

Early Bird Biscuit Co. is bidding farewell to its Bellevue outpost to focus solely on its Fan shop on Robinson Street — expect the offerings there to be taken up a notch. (Richmond BizSense)

A year shy of the big 2-0, the team at Julep’s New Southern Cuisine will celebrate the restaurant’s 19th anniversary the way they know best — mint juleps, fried green tomatoes and ham biscuits in the heart of downtown. From 5 to 7 p.m. on May 25, pop in for complimentary appetizers and happy hour specials.

Remember the super nostalgia-inducing ice cream cups from elementary school? You can cop a similar version of the pull-top treats from RVA-based Charm School when grabbing a pie from Church Hill ’za shop Pizza Bones.

Speaking of seasonal fun, and funk, Black Heath Meadery is welcoming the warm weather with the addition of mead slushies at the Hive — passionfruit-lemonade and mango-passionfruit flavors are currently available.

Upcoming Events