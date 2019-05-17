Richmond Food News: Week of May 13-17

× Expand What do crab cakes, a charitable cause and the Chesapeake Bay have in common? Apart from alliteration, all three are major components of a weeklong event debuting in RVA the first week in June. Head below for the scoop. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Westward Expansion

Drinking brews with a picturesque view makes each sip taste that much better. Add in elevated fast-casual food from one of the city’s most celebrated chefs, and now we’re really talking. Some of RVADine’s most prominent pioneers — Hardywood Park Craft Brewery founders Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh and chef-owner Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound — have joined forces to unveil a restaurant inside Hardywood's West Creek outpost that is expected to open in 2020. (Richmond magazine)

Food Fest Guide

You come, you eat, you conquer — keep that motto in mind and hit repeat, because spring and summer present a bounty of festivals centered around two highly regarded concepts: eating and imbibing. Grab your calendar and your stretchy pants and take a peek at the lineup of events highlighted in our food festival guide. (Richmond magazine)

Save the Seeds

Ever heard of Strawberry or Seneca Pink Lady corn? Both are varieties of rare, almost endangered heirloom crops that a group of American Indians right here in Virginia is attempting to revive. Writer Don Harrison introduces us to The Alliance of Native Seedkeepers — think Captain Planet but focused on indigenous, occasionally “last known sample” seeds — formed by local tribe members in an attempt to protect the agriculture that serves as a direct link to their ancestry and traditions. (Richmond magazine)

Ingredient: Artichoke

Patience is a virtue when it comes to cooking fresh artichokes, and writer Stephanie Ganz has the scoop on what to look for when you buy them and how to prepare them, along with places around town to find fried ‘chokes, a treat that may turn French fries and onion rings into an afterthought. Take it to the kitchen with Lemaire's Bryan McClure, who offers a recipe for poached artichokes with scallop crudo and caramelized onion agrodolce. (Richmond magazine)

Get Crabby

Do we need an excuse to eat out and explore our flourishing dining scene? Not really. Will we relish one if it presents itself? Absolutely. Crab Cake Week, coinciding with Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, kicks off June 1 as a way to highlight the importance of clean water and sustainability. From Acacia Mid-town to Julep’s and Rappahannock, over 31 area restaurants plan to feature crabcake specials, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

Brew News

A few recent/forthcoming beer releases have me feeling thirsty: If the words "mushroom beer" intrigue you, head to Vasen Brewing to sip on Wee Heavy, an amber ale made from candy cap mushrooms. I’m a sucker for sour or tart beers, and today Hardywood releases Original Five Flavors, an ideal sipper for summer featuring lemon, orange, cherry, lime and pineapple flavors reminiscent of the traditional five-flavor Life Savers candies. And lastly, it’s baaack: Bingo Beer Co.’s Black Lager returns on tap and in cans today.

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

Jay Carpenter and Dave Cuttino, owners of Scott’s Addition's Reservoir Distillery, are expanding. After 11 years in business, the bourbon partners have leased a building at 2601 Maury St. in South Side's Clopton Siteworks Development near Hatch Kitchen RVA. The plan is to utilize the almost 20,000-square-foot building to serve as a warehouse and potentially a future tasting room. (Richmond BizSense)

If you plan on making a trip to Virginia Beach this summer, stay cool with a visit to Gelati Celesti. The ice cream artists are set to open their first shop outside the Richmond area at 754 First Colonial Road — their sixth location overall — on May 24.

Coffee Ch-ch-ch-changes

New shop, who dis? Last week we reported that Captain Buzzy’s Beanery at 2623 E. Broad St. posted a sign on its storefront stating it was closed for renovations; it turns out the 16-year-old coffee shop has undergone ownership changes as well. The space was purchased by Church Hill residents Tasha Bobroksy and Brian Colegrove, who plan to unveil Riverbean Coffee Co. by mid-June. The in-house roasting machine and beloved Church Hill coffee blend will remain, but patrons can look forward to the shop undergoing a facelift and boasting an updated and elevated breakfast menu.

Fresh on the Scene

Speaking of coffee, the nectar of the gods is having a moment in the city with several new shops on the horizon (Pulp Fiction, Fuel Pump RVA, two Blanchard's and Bright Spot Coffee) along with one that recently debuted. Wake Cafe opened inside the Art Deco building at 616 E. Franklin St. at the end of April. The shop is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and is dishing out the usual coffee-shop suspects. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Restaurateurs Kevin McGrath and Steve Rogge of The Flyin’ Pig and Asado are adding to their portfolio — the duo plan to open a second Wood & Iron Gameday Restaurant and Bar at 1401 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition. The forthcoming restaurant will take over the shuttered Infuzion nightclub space and serve traditional bar fare including burgers, wings and pizza. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

Richmond Beeristoric, a nonprofit birthed earlier this year working to showcase the city’s burgeoning brew scene and history, will host a (sold-out) Historic Taverns Walking Tour this Saturday, May 18. Explore the sites of taverns that hosted folks including Thomas Jefferson and Edgar Allan Poe and dive into the genesis of beer history in the city.

The Jackson Ward ice cream shop Stoplight Gelato Cafe has officially reopened its doors. Gelato is still at the forefront, but the new owners have added pizza, signature sandwiches and light snacks to the mix.

High-end catering is a part of the food service industry often overshadowed by the restaurant experience, and one that Longoven co-owner and Chef Patrick Phelan experienced for years in Manhattan. Food and travel journalists (and siblings) Matt and Ted Lee worked alongside Phelan and feature him in their recently released book, "Hotbox: Inside Catering, the Food World's Riskiest Business." The brothers will be at Longoven this Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a cookout and tour stop.

RVA Love

What beloved condiment has a cult-like following in the Southeast, has been in production for more than 100 years, boasts iconic packaging that inspired the 2019 Elbys ensemble of Pasture General Manager John Jessie, pairs mighty fine with a tomato sandwich and recently released a commercial starring Richmond restaurateur Jason Alley? Duke’s Mayonnaise. Check out Alley, a vocal Duke’s supporter whose prized pimento cheese features the spread, and his moment on screen.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …