Richmond Food News: Week of May 11-15

× Expand Perch Chef-owner Mike Ledesma served this shrimp dish during a pop-up event in his pre-brick-and-mortar days. Restaurants continue to keep things interesting with plenty of themed pop-ups and to-go dinners. Head below to read more and plan your next bites. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Sustenance and Support

Inside Richmond's Hatch Kitchen, a team of volunteers and chefs have been using the 9,000-square-foot space to prepare hearty soups for those who need them most. Via an initiative dubbed Hatch Helps, the food-business incubator has distributed thousands of meals to the nearby Mount Olive Baptist Church food pantry, and co-founder Austin Green says these efforts are simply the beginning. (Richmond magazine)

The Bottom Line

The two-month mark since restaurants shut their dining rooms amid coronavirus concerns is upon us, with many now facing do-or-die business moments. Writer Stephanie Ganz talks with restaurateurs at some of the city’s top spots including Longoven, Heritage and Secco Wine Bar about the pop-ups and take-and-bake concepts they plan to roll out, as well as their perspectives on the future of dining out. (Richmond magazine)

Lean on Me

Many of us have a neighborhood market we frequent — the owner knows your name, the beer case is consistently stocked with your faves, and on each visit you run into at least one person you know. During the pandemic, these places have become havens for the community, offering not only the necessities that save us trips to the grocery store, but the comfort we're all seeking. (Richmond magazine)

Pie O’clock

Can there ever be too much pizza? This is not a serious question.

It’s been a week since the debut of People’s Pie, the East Coast and Detroit-style pizza venture from former Southbound Chef Craig Perkinson in Scott’s Addition. Open Wednesday through Saturday, he’s rocking ’roni cups and a clam option with brown-butter cream and “water ranch” on the menu.

Led by the team from Cobra Cabana and a partner, Hot for Pizza is preheating its ovens inside the former Magpie space in Carver and planning to open very soon.

The pop-up series Pizza Bones has successfully secured a permanent home. Now led by Ashley Patino alone, the former Tartine and Sub Rosa baker plans to achieve her pizza dreams at 2314 Jefferson St. in Church Hill. Patino says she is eyeing a Sept. 1 opening.

Parking Lots and Patios

May 15 marks phase one of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan for reopening the state, which allows restaurants and breweries to have patrons occupy 50% capacity on outdoor patios and maintaining a separation of 6 feet. Along with wearing masks, there is a long list of guidelines businesses must abide by.

On Tuesday, Virginia ABC announced that restaurants can potentially expand outdoor dining into adjoining parking lots and sidewalks, but doing so will require written approval from the city or county where they’re located. Press Secretary for Mayor Levar Stoney James Nolan said via email, “We are discussing and exploring all options for what it would take to accommodate outdoor dining during this crisis while still ensuring public safety and public health, and will communicate the next steps in this process as they are developed.” (The Virginian-Pilot)

Feel-good Food

Local coffee and brewing company King of Clubs recently delivered 20 pounds of freshly roasted CBD-infused coffee to nurses at three area Bon Secours hospitals, offering a calming and caffeinated balm. (News release)

Reynolds Consumer Products, the company behind Reynolds Wrap, recently partnered with Superstars Pizza and local meal service The Drop Off Chef to provide meals through the end of May to staff at Chippenham Hospital as well as Richmond fire stations 19 and 25. (News release)

Joining a squad of restaurants across the U.S., Brenner Pass represents Richmond as one of 30 making up The Power of 10 initiative. The program, powered by Capital One, is the brainchild of Capitol Hill restaurateur and former Richmond chef Erik Bruner-Yang. The donation-based project works to reemploy staff at restaurants, who in turn prepare meals to be distributed to nonprofits in the community.

ICYMI

After bidding adieu to Forest Hill Park for the first time since its 2007 launch amid coronavirus concerns, South of the James Farmers Market has announced that Bryan Park will be its new location until further notice.

Adding a brick-and-mortar spot to the Westwood Shopping Center in addition to its trailer on Staples Mill Road, Taqueria Y Antojitos El Chido recently opened for takeout service. (Richmond magazine)

With the restaurant world still in limbo, newer owners and those who were on the brink of opening face an uncertain future. (Richmond magazine)

Every member of the dining community has felt the impact of restaurant closures, causing a domino effect throughout the industry. Hear from a local farmer, a chef-owner, a dishwasher, a delivery driver and a produce distributor about how their lives have changed amid the pandemic. (Richmond magazine)

Virtual Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

We strongly encourage everyone to stay home when possible and to make safe and smart decisions. The following events occur online or via pickup and delivery

In Other Food News …