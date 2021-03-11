Richmond Food News: Week of March 8-12

× Expand Sunday wraps up this year’s Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, and participating restaurant Soul N’ Vinegar has this jam-packed pork and foccacia sammie on the menu — you know what to do. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Every Dog Has Its Day

Known for his friendly demeanor and for selling a mean hot dog, Jerome Sanders, aka “The Hot Dog Man,” has been operating his food trailer in Richmond for over 20 years. Aware that Sanders had dreams to expand his business, a local brewery launched a GoFundMe campaign that has rallied tremendous support from the community. I’m not crying, you’re crying. (Richmond magazine)

Fried and True

Glazed, hot and fresh, often adorned with a rainbow of sprinkles — my favorite — doughnuts are an all-season food that sparks serious joy. Writer Genevelyn Steele embarked on a sticky-sweet quest to pinpoint some of her favorite doughnut dispensaries around the region, from a head-sized apple fritter to a remake of an old classic. (Richmond magazine)

Hats Off

While we love to showcase and support women every day, in honor of International Women’s Day this year, we wanted to highlight their presence in Richmond’s culinary scene, asking chefs, restaurateurs, bartenders, caterers and bakers to give a shout-out to fellow women in the industry. Find out Stella Grocery’s executive chef’s favorite sammie in town and where to find Everyday Gourmet chef and co-owner Ellie Basch’s go-to slice of cake. (Richmond magazine)

Virginia Vines

Earlier this week, Barboursville Vineyards took home the top nod in the Virginia wine world, receiving the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup for its 2015 Paxxito. Revealed during a virtual celebration this year, the winner was joined by 11 others that received top honors and comprise the Governor’s Case. Curious about judging? Last year we dove into the process for the competition, considered one of the most rigorous of its kind in the country, from judges' ideal breakfasts to their tasting strategies. P.S.: Plotting a road trip? Explore the Gold Medal Wine Trail — nearly 50 wineries, cideries and meaderies that were awarded gold medals in the 2021 Governor's Cup competition that make up the state's first wine trail. (Richmond magazine, Food & Wine)

ICYMI

There are a few days remaining in the fifth annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, a celebration highlighting local Black-owned food businesses. Check out the list of participants, and come hungry. (Richmond magazine)

A year into the pandemic, we chatted with food and beverage industry leaders about a path forward, from vaccines to a focus on takeout and a shift in the very foundation of restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

House-made pasta, fried chicken, and take-and-bake meals await at Southbound Market, which recently opened next door to the South Side restaurant helmed by chef-owners Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory. (Richmond magazine)

Speaking of markets, earlier this week, Hang Pham, owner of Sen Organic Small Plate — a Vietnamese eatery with easily one of the most awesome patio setups — introduced a companion market. Across the street from the Carytown restaurant, Sen Organic Farmers Market is stocked with fresh produce, grab-and-go items, and a bounty of vegan, gluten-free, organic products.

Restaurant workers — frontline employees, many of whom lack insurance and paid sick leave, who have been dealing directly with customers — can now access COVID-19 vaccinations in the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts following an expansion in vaccine eligibility for phase 1b. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Alewife Beverage Director, General Manager and cocktail guru Katy Best is bidding farewell to the restaurant after being on the team since its inception in 2018. Receiving an Elby nomination for her work behind the bar, the service industry veteran and leader, along with her signature juicy drinks including the Tonic, Suze, Magic, will be missed.

Warm weather graced Richmond this week, offering a sneak peek of spring, and local distiller Belle Isle Moonshine teased the season even more with the announcement of a new release, Lemon Lavender. I envision plenty of porch hangs with a v. photogenic purple drink in hand.

Mark your calendar and plot your pie consumption accordingly: March 14, aka Pi Day, is this Sunday. Whether you're team sweet or savory, embrace the excuse to nosh.

Blanchard's Coffee recently opened the doors of its latest cafe at 26 N. Morris St.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make a pit stop in Richmond this Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Catch the touring truck at Short Pump Town Center dishing out Hello Kitty swag and treats. (News release)

Upcoming Events

