Richmond Food News: Week of March 30-April 3

Reviewer Laura Sant paid a visit to Grisette before its to-go transition. Head below to read about the bouchon-inspired restaurant and its weekend celebration Suns Out Buns Out.

Takeout or Bust?

It’s been over two weeks since area restaurants started altering their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, many closing their doors, others switching to takeout and delivery. I spoke with restaurant owners and operators from Paulo Benavides of Pepe’s to Shannon Conway of R&L Hospitality Group about the fight-or-flight transition and the future of their businesses. (Richmond magazine)

‘We’re All in This Together’

Where some might have seen an empty taproom, Ardent Craft Ales saw an opportunity. The decade-old brewery, offering pickup and delivery service while its taproom is closed to on-premises consumption, has partnered with the nonprofit Holli Fund and distributor Sysco to transform its sudsy space into Ardent Helps, a food bank for restaurant industry workers. Within the first 12 hours of launching, over 70 orders were placed. (Richmond magazine)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

You may not be able to dine in currently at Church Hill’s Grisette, but you can order steak frites to go (that bernaise sauce!) or check out the restaurant’s weekly edition of Suns Out Buns Out — a Friday pop-up series that has boasted burgers, brats and lobster rolls. Reviewer Laura Sant visited the neighborhood spot pre-pandemic and has the lowdown on what diners can look forward to once the doors reopen. (Richmond magazine)

Little but Mighty

Peas get a bad rap, but the little fellas are springing into season and worth a second look. Writer Stephanie Ganz shares how and where to find the vine-grown legumes and tasty ways to prepare them. If you feel like channeling your inner chef, we have a recipe for Petits Pois a la Francaise Tarts calling your name. (Richmond magazine)

From Us to You

Each week the editors at Richmond magazine share personal recommendations for ways to relax, pass the time or get involved through the River City Roundup (to get it via email every Monday, subscribe here). Last week I suggested picking up a copy of "The Potlikker Papers" for a dive into the culinary history of the South. This week, I’m encouraging you to check out online cooking demos from Perch’s Mike Ledesma to build culinary skills from making pasta to rolling the perfect sushi. (Richmond magazine)

Last Call

Scott’s Addition smokehouse ZZQ will shut down temporarily after a final curbside pickup service Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3. The restaurant will remain closed until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Stella’s restaurant and the Scott’s Addition location of its grocery stores will close their doors temporarily, as of Sunday, April 5, for the restaurant and Monday, April 6, for the market. The grocery locations on Lafayette and East Grace streets will remain open.

Feel-good Food (and Drink)

Two weeks ago the pop-up traveling dinner series The Underground Kitchen launched “Community Comes First”, a food relief program distributing soup, bread and tea to those in need. Following a recent partnership with the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, they hope to expand and elevate their efforts. Locally, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church have opened their kitchens for UGK’s culinary team — including Josh Reed of Brewer’s Waffles, Jason Bullard of the Graduate Richmond hotel and Hamid Noori of The Mantu — to get to work. (News release)

Buskey Cider owner Will Correll, along with his wife and Buskey Marketing Director Elle, have forfeited their salary "for the foreseeable future" in order to continue to pay their staff. The cidery opened in 2016 and employs full- and part-time workers at locations in Richmond (offering pickup and delivery) and Cape Charles (currently closed).

ICYMI

Run out of steam to cook or have a hankering for RVADine comfort food? We have a list of local places offering delivery and/or takeout for your bite and beer needs that is being updated daily — peep it!

Writer and master meal planner Stephanie Ganz recently spoke with local farmers who are feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and shifting the ways they get fresh produce and products to consumers and restaurants. Since then, pork purveyor Autumn Olive Farms has debuted an online platform and Fall Line Farms has its online market ordering up and running. Drive-thru market, anyone? Folks can still scoop up their usual Saturday South of the James Market haul using a preorder system and by contacting local vendors. (Richmond magazine)

Alewife Bar Manager Katy Best says her mantra is chocolate, carbs and cheese. Preach. Find out how Best, along with other industry workers from Intergalactic Tacos Brian Graff to Restaurant Adarra co-owner Lyne Doetzer, are keeping calm and coping with the changes to the local dining scene. (Richmond magazine)

The time for takeout is now. The statewide campaign that encourages the community to support to-go and delivery options, Virginia Is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week, wraps up Sunday, April 5.

All your out-of-town friends who watch with beer envy as you post pics of brews from and/or at The Veil Brewing Co. are in luck — the brewery is spreading the love throughout the state as well as D.C. and recently launched online ordering. The response was so overwhelming that they have ceased service for a few days, but don’t fret, it will be back.

Virtual Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

The following events occur online or via pickup and delivery.

