Richmond Food News: Week of March 29-April 2

× Expand While the okonomyaki is a scene-stealer at Blue Atlas, on the drinks front, Beverage Director Melissa Lucas is here to help imbibers step into spring with cocktail recipes that incorporate floral notes. Head below for more details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Taco Town

Tacos are a simple but iconic food, and we recently embarked on an edible journey across the region to explore the stands, trucks, trailers, restaurants and markets devoted to these versatile vessels. Pull out that taco wish list, because whether you’re a pro-cilantro purist or someone looking for a fresh spin, we’ve tracked down attention-worthy bites with plenty of quesabirria options in the mix. From fresh tortillas rooted in tradition to homemade salsas, family-owned taquerias that double as cultural hubs and a collection of crispy, golden tacos that were unbeknownst to me until this issue, you’ll want to come hungry. (Richmond magazine)

United in Sorrow

Following the tragic death by gun violence last week of 13-year-old Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer, daughter of Liberty Tree Farm owners Jon and Meredith Bremer, the local farming community has banded together to show support for the family. “The outpouring of support … is certainly larger because of the many, many people Jon and Lucia reached through growing food for this community,” a fellow farmer says. (Richmond magazine)

A Second Hive

Just over a year after launching the original location of her juice bar on Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond native Brandi Brown, winner of The Main Course competition and recipient of two years of rent-free space at The Valentine, will open Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar & Cafe at the museum on April 5. Expect new menu additions, plenty of grab-and-go items, and a patio ideal for sunny smoothie hangs. (Richmond magazine)

Taste the Season

Some would argue that garlic makes the world go round, and that camp definitely includes local chef Laine Myers of the pasta pop-up Oro. Myers' adoration for the celebrated bulb shines in her recipe for ricotta dumplings with spring garlic and fava beans, an online extra from our April issue. (Richmond magazine)

Flower Power

What better way to welcome the warmer weather than by whipping up a cocktail or two that complement the season? Mixologists from Alewife, Blue Atlas and Williamsburg’s Amber Ox Public House share their go-to floral cocktail recipes, featuring everything from lavender to rosehips and jasmine, for the ultimate patio sippers. (Richmond magazine)

Team Cilantro

Love it or loathe it, cilantro makes its presence known. This month, writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz surveys the one-of-a-kind herb, dishing out a few cooking tips and RVADine finds. Bonus: a recipe for cilantro roasted chicken with sour cilantro dressing from Patio Thai’s Jessy Moonkaew. (Richmond magazine)

Best & Worst

The time has come, Richmonders — voting for our 34th annual Best & Worst readers survey is underway, and we need your input. From favorite neighborhood restaurants to inventive pop-ups and prime picnic spots, weigh in on what RVA has to offer and what you hold near and dear. P.S.: There are plenty of nonfood categories to cast votes for — I'm just a little bit biased. (Richmond magazine)

RBRE Recap

Each year, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience collects data to showcase the growth of the event and its impact on Black-owned food businesses, and the numbers for the 2021 recap are in. Despite a shift to strictly takeout service this year, RBRE generated $804,000 in total sales at over 40 restaurants and 26 food trucks throughout the region. Almost 35,000 people participated, and 22 jobs were retained as a result. P.S.: Stay tuned for the return of the Mobile Soul Sunday food truck event June 13.

ICYMI

Looking for a pop-in-the-oven-and-rock-the-PJs kind of dinner? Offering frozen ready-made meals, grab-and-go items, and provisions, Leek & Thistle will soon debut in the former Nota Bene space in Shockoe Bottom. (Richmond magazine)

Friends and fellow UVA grads Kristen Gardner and Lance Lemon are sharing the love of organic, biodynamic and funky vintages through their wine delivery service, RichWine. (Richmond magazine)

Available online and at the RVA Black Farmers Market, kicking off again May, CoCoGin's cold-pressed juices are packed with the dynamic duo of coconut water and ginger. (Richmond magazine)

Following weeks of posting photos of rustic lasagna and screensaver-esque snapshots of Italy on its Instagram, Sprezza Cucina has announced a weekly residence at The Broken Tulip in Carytown. The pop-up made its first appearance two weeks ago and will now offer brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 8 p.m. every Saturday.

Coming together to host a benefit dinner at Bingo Beer Co. this past Sunday, chefs Will Leung-Richardson of Kudzu Ramen, Vanna Hem of Royal Pig, Daniel Harthausen of Young Mother and Steve Yang raised almost $3,500 for the nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate.

Speaking of Young Mother, the Japanese-inspired pop-up operating out of Restaurant Adarra is back, offering two seatings on Monday, April 12, at 6 and 8 p.m. Past dishes have included clams in dashi, seaweed and daikon, tofu trumpet mushrooms in oyster sauce, and onigiri.

Season 18 of “Top Chef” premieres tonight, April 1, on Bravo, featuring chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, and Metzger Bar & Butchery.

Two of my favorite pastimes — biking and sipping cider — are joining forces. On April 3, Bryant’s Cider will release “Trailblazer,” a limited release bursting with pineapple, cherries and orange peel, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. (Brewbound)

Nile and Joe’s Inn will soon have extra outdoor seating through “Picnic in a Parklet,” a program from Venture Richmond and the City of Richmond announced last June to assist restaurants and other businesses in expanding their spaces. (News release, Richmond magazine)

After shuttering its Jackson Ward eatery in September, Stump’s Pig & Pint has found a new home. The husband-and-wife team behind the smoky concept, which also doubles as a food truck, opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1164 Wilkinson Road on March 30.

RVA Love

Chances are, if you brunch in Richmond, Scott’s Addition stalwart Moore Street Cafe and its beast of a breakfast club sandwich — eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and cheese layered between slices of Texas toast — is on your radar. The hearty creation recently took the crown for top breakfast sammie in the state. (MSN)

