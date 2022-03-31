Richmond Food News: Week of March 28-April 1

× Expand Blondies bedecked with sprinkles from Morsels are a beautiful thing — head below for our complete RVA bakery guide. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Sweet Spots

From showstopping cakes that double as works of art to treats that favor gluten-free or vegan eaters, we took a seriously sweet (and savory) dive into Richmond’s rising class of bakeries. Whether you’re looking for new spots to add to your wish list, such as Shockoe Bottom’s European-inspired boulangerie, or you’re curious about how bakers get their inspiration, these stories offer a little taste of everything. Forge ahead to explore the area’s burgeoning baking scene. (Richmond magazine)

In a Freezer Near You

Watch out, Klondike and Haagen Dazs, there’s a new cool competitor in town. Originally creating their ice cream sandwiches as a restaurant dessert special, the owners of Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches are expanding their Richmond-based business in a big way. Mini-sized versions of their beloved sammies, branded as Chomp, can now be found stocked in the frozen treat aisles of one of the largest retail grocers in the country. (Richmond magazine)

The Allium Family

A cousin to onions and garlic, scallions are an unassuming accent that can pack a pleasant punch whether raw or cooked. Former chef and writer Stephanie Ganz offers the allium lowdown, including tips on storage and a collection of local dishes where scallions shine. (Richmond magazine)

Happy Plants

In our latest Open Tab column, Bird Cox offers a celebration of sips that showcase herbs and flowers in all their seasonal glory. The garden party guest list features mint, basil, lavender and rosemary in uber-refreshing drinks, complete with recipes from area bartenders at Gersi, Kuba Kuba Dos, JewFro and The Boathouse. (Richmond magazine)

The Fish Dish

After stepping into Second Bottle Wine and Snack Shop and for a peek at the dedicated nibbles section, it’s clear that Erin Keene is a fan of tinned fish and their role as an ideal companion to wine. Lucky for us, the owner of the Church Hill shop is here to help take the tiny swimmers up a notch with a quick and easy recipe for anchovy breadcrumbs. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Birria tacos, Cambodian fare, fresh-pressed juices and a fast-casual spinoff of Alewife are under one roof with the recent debut of Hatch Local. The Manchester food hall is brand spankin’ new, complete with a full bar, outdoor seating and more. (Richmond magazine)

A member of the Mattaponi tribe, Crystal Burton keeps her heritage alive aboard her food truck, Hungry Hungry Arrow. P.S.: Fry bread is a must-experience menu item. (Richmond magazine)

From a fondue soiree at Brenner Pass to a Sichuan Lazy Susan experience at Cheng Du and a flaming pu pu platter at Little Nickel, we’ve got a local roundup of dishes that embrace the motto “sharing is caring.” (Richmond magazine)

Inspired by Italy’s Amalfi Coast, the owners of Maya restaurant, Maria and Michael Oseguera, are looking to bring a seafood-centric concept to Midlothian. The husband-and-wife restaurateurs have secured a space at 1352 Sycamore Square and hope to unveil Oceano soon. (Richmond BizSense)

After the pandemic paused the project for over two years, a second sister outpost of Charred, whose original location is in Chesterfield, has opened in Hanover. (Richmond BizSense)

A waterfront escape in Varina that established itself as a prime place to retreat for sunsets, live tunes and the occasional celebrity spotting is being forced to apply for new special permits from the county. As part of the process, a community meeting has been scheduled for April 4 at 6 p.m. at The Lilly Pad.

Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen caused panic among devout doughnut fans this week with the announcement that they will be stopping service until further notice. With roots in missionary work and plans to depart later this year for new assignments abroad, the doughnut food truck’s current owners, Lucas Miller and brother-in-law Samuel Amaya, are looking to pass on the family-run business and figuring out their next steps.

RVA Love

Tasting menus are an ever-popular staple at fine-dining restaurants helmed by chefs looking to create flavors that ebb and flow with the seasons. But for those in search of a more approachable meal, snack programs offer a selection of small plates and bites that hit the highlights of a tasting experience. Scott’s Addition gastro palace Longoven makes an appearance on a recent list of establishments to visit for such a curated smorgasbord. (The Local Palate)

When Jamaica House and Carena’s Jamaican Grill owner Carena Ives was recently crowned the winner of Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games,” she knew exactly where the earnings would go: to her staff. Ives was awarded $17,500 on the episode, which aired last week, and she offered her employees paid time off or all-expenses-paid vacations. Originally opening Jamaica House downtown in 1994, Ives is approaching three decades in business. (News release)

Upcoming Events