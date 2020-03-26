Richmond Food News: Week of March 23-27

× Expand While we can't start an evening at Heritage with its Little Gem Caesar right now, we can hear from General Manager Lindsey Scheer about how she is coping with the impact of COVID-19, below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Finding a Silver Lining

The Grateful Dead’s “Touch of Grey” is stuck in my head lately, specifically the line “We will get by.” We all have those songs, books or activities we turn to for comfort when we’re in our feels, and I touched base with a handful of members of the RVADine community to see how they are keeping calm during these days at home due to the coronavirus pandemic — to-do lists, the new Tame Impala album and banana chocolate-chip bread all play a part. (Richmond magazine)

The New Lay of the Land

Restaurant closures and the ever-changing situation with farmers markets amid the spread of COVID-19 is having a domino effect and direct impact on area farmers, some of whom lost their entire revenue streams overnight. Writer Stephanie Ganz spoke with the folks at Autumn Olive Farms, Manakintowne Specialty Growers and Tomten Farm, along with online markets and food hubs, about how they are adapting in these uncertain times. (Richmond magazine)

Pantry Raid

The snacks don’t last long when you're being socially distant, my friends. If that can of beans, bag of rice or jar of peanut butter in the pantry is staring back at you, screaming, “Jazz me up!” we have some ideas. Check out these imaginative recipes from industry insiders, including a quarantine bloody mary mix from Brenner Pass’ beverage director to ramen with flair from Soul N’ Vinegar owner Michelle Parrish. Did we mention the peanut butter cookies? (Richmond magazine)

Funk It Up

Our Spring/Summer issue of Dine — hitting those subscriber mailboxes very soon — is inviting everyone to get a little funky. Join us on a journey through pickled and fermented foods as we explore the world of kimchi, kombucha, wild yeasts, sourdough bagels and more. Want a sneak peek? I sat down with Wild Earth Fermentation, the duo behind creations including lemon-beet 'kraut, to discuss their evolution over the past five years and how it all began with a cross-country trip. I also joined the Artisan Pickle Club for its monthly meeting and snack-athon celebrating all things pickled. (Richmond magazine)

Call It a Classic

Writer and veteran drink slinger Paul Blumer pours up a history lesson on the timeless pairing of gin and tonic and explores G&T variations at Virago Spirits, Can Can Brasserie and Hotel Greene. Want to channel your inner bartender? Peep a recipe for a refreshing, simple version to whip up at home. (Richmond magazine)

Power to the Peas

Don’t let peas pass you by this season; those little guys are like springtime in a pod — just ask Grisette's chef and co-owner, Donnie Glass. In this online extra from our April issue, the self-proclaimed pea lover shares a recipe for Petits Pois a la Francaise, adding them to a rustic tart with ricotta. (Richmond magazine)

Feel-good Food

BOGO has never been felt so warm and fuzzy. For every box of local produce and specialty foods purchased, Cavalier Produce will donate one to a restaurant industry worker. Visit their website or give ’em a call for more info.

will donate one to a restaurant industry worker. Visit their website or give ’em a call for more info. While the folks at Restaurant Adarra aren’t offering delivery of their Basque-inspired tapas (keep dreaming), they are offering delivery of selections from their collection of natural, biodynamic and organic wines . Sixty-five bucks gets you three hand-picked wines, deets on the varietals and contact info if you want “to keep the conversation going.” Proceeds will be used to benefit employees.

. Sixty-five bucks gets you three hand-picked wines, deets on the varietals and contact info if you want “to keep the conversation going.” Proceeds will be used to benefit employees. Lehja’s Sunny Baweja was dubbed “most welcoming chef-owner” in our Best in Class feature, and now the James Beard Award-nominated chef has announced he is offering a free lunch or dinner every Monday and Thursday to health care professionals — naan included.

feature, and now the James Beard Award-nominated chef has announced he is every Monday and Thursday to health care professionals — naan included. Forget about a gym membership, taco membership sounds so much cooler. Don’t Look Back has debuted a membership program complete with a discount card and swag. Bonus: The majority of proceeds go into employees' pockets. (Richmond Bizsense)

sounds so much cooler. Don’t Look Back has debuted a membership program complete with a discount card and swag. Bonus: The majority of proceeds go into employees' pockets. (Richmond Bizsense) While Idle Hands Bakery recently made the decision to close its doors for a brief period of time, owner Jay Metzler recently offered free loaves of bread to people or businesses affected by closures.

to people or businesses affected by closures. Shout-out to Ironclad Coffee Roasters for helping to ensure local medical staff and professionals are caffeinated. Earlier this week the business launched “Cold Brew for Our Helpers” and has been making daily deliveries of cold brew to various departments at VCU Health. Those who would like to pitch in can make a donation to offset costs.

ICYMI

Last week we examined how area restaurants are navigating the impact of COVID-19, along with places offering takeout if you’re looking to support a local restaurant or have simply exhausted your chef skills. It's being updated daily, so be sure to check back in. (Richmond magazine)

We all need something to look forward to, and I think a glimpse into the enchanting world of The Inn at Little Washington and its quirky genius proprietor Patrick O’Connell might do the trick. “The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious New Documentary," described as a mix between “Downton Abbey” and “Chef’s Table," premieres on PBS this Friday, March 27. (Richmond magazine)

Grab-and-go eatery Onigiri announced that it is not renewing its lease and will be closing its current location in Carytown. The plan is to reopen in a different space once things settle down.

Fighting Fish is offering takeout and delivery from its brand-spanking-new spot at 912 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Its original Jackson Ward location is closed for the time being.

Looking for ways to assist folks in the local dining industry? The nonprofit Holli Fund offers grants to food service workers facing economic crisis. (Richmond magazine)

In Other Food News …