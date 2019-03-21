Richmond Food News: Week of March 18-22

× Expand Along with other spots across the river worthy of a visit, check out Abuelita's to experience what writer Piet E. Jones describes as the "perfect kind of homestyle meal." (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Introducing The Annex

The owners of District 5 in The Fan are rolling out their newest venture, The Annex, right next-door at 1919 W. Main St. Ditch the misconceptions of raucous crowds and bar eats; the trio of restaurateurs are looking to create a comfortable neighborhood spot with creative takes on Tex-Mex dishes and more than 100 varieties of tequila. We also discovered the owners are on the superstitious side and more than a little infatuated with early ‘90s sports flicks. (Richmond magazine)

A Ticket to the Future

Tickets for the eighth annual Elby Awards, our celebration of Richmond's ever-growing dining community, will go on sale early next week. This year the event, set for Sunday, April 28, ditches downtown for an evening at Hardywood West Creek. The theme? "Reading the Future of Food," with a heavy emphasis on the future. (Richmond magazine)

Worth the Drive

We sent writer Piet E. Jones on a food-focused adventure to restaurants south of the river that are calling out to be savored. Head to Abuelita’s for a dose of authentic Mexican guisos, or stews, where an added bonus is stellar service; a plant-based riff on a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich at the 100 percent vegan Hang Space; and an established dive bar’s sister outpost, The Pitts, where wallet-friendly fare is the name of the game. (Richmond magazine)

BBQ and Beer

We’ve brought back mini restaurant reviews, aka Quick Takes, with a look at one of Manchester’s newest additions, Pig & Brew, located at 1313 Hull St. Owner and pitmaster Lamont Hawkins is also co-owner of the East End smokehouse Inner City Blues, and his godson, Lamarr Johnson, is one of the youngest restaurateurs in Richmond at age 23. Here, bologna burgers, pot likker greens and tangy North Carolina ’cue reign supreme. (Richmond magazine)

Let's Stalk About Celery

In our latest Ingredient feature, writer Stephanie Ganz explores the wonder veg celery. Chef and co-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery Brittany Anderson — an avid celery enthusiast — says that, in addition to its current popularity in the juice world, celery is an integral player in the foundation of classic recipes and can be cooked any time of year. Want to get stalkative? Check out Anderson’s recipe for braised celery with guanciale and anchovy. (Richmond magazine)

25 Years of Island Cuisine

In honor of Women's History Month, we're highlighting a handful of community-driven women restaurant owners in RVA who are advocating for a cause beyond the business. In the years since Carena Ives opened Jamaica House in 1994, her curry chicken and beef patties have gained a cult-like following, especially among those seeking a connection to their Caribbean culture, and for the past decade she has been devoted to volunteer efforts in her native country. (Richmond magazine)

A Plant-powered Preview

Chef and co-owner Joe Sparatta of Heritage recently debuted the highly anticipated Impossible Burger 2.0, a retooled version of the original plant-based patty. Intended for meat lovers, it “bleeds,” presents the “medium-rare” center burger purists seek and also promotes sustainability. We’ve got the full scoop on the alternative that Sparatta hopes will encourage diners to help "lessen our environmental footprint," along with a deeper exploration of the new burger frontier, in our latest issue of Dine — a smorgasbord of vegan and vegetarian cuisine hitting newsstands soon. (Richmond magazine)

Bye-Bye, Bathtub

Strawberry Street Cafe, the 43-year-old Fan institution known for its famed bathtub salad bar, will close following brunch service on Sunday, March 31. The restaurant will undergo renovations and be rebranded for a completely new concept from Derek Salerno, previously of Shagbark, and a partner. The kitchen will be led by Executive Chef Adam Campbell, previously of Alewife and Rappahannock — whom Salerno notes has experience in neighborhood and fine-dining restaurants — along with sous chef Hosea Roberts, previously of Bar Solita and Rappahannock. "At some point I thought we just had to start fresh," says Salerno. Stay tuned for more details.

Going for Gold

Virago Spirits recently traveled to Denver for the 2019 Judging of Craft Spirits by the American Distilling Institute and came out on top of the competition. 850 spirits from around the world were judged in a blind tasting, and Virago returned to Richmond with a Double Gold Medal, Best of Class and Best of Category for its Four-Port Rum, along with the Gold for Ruby Port Cask-Finished Rum. According to a news release, “Less than 2 percent of spirits entered receive a Double Gold, and only 8 percent received a Gold.” Cheers!

Brunch for All

Most Richmonders don't need an excuse to get their brunch on, but this weekend they’ve been handed one. On Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, the annual Richmond Brunch Weekend fundraiser returns for its fourth year. More than 50 restaurants from Lunch and Supper to Tazza Kitchen and Kreggers at Hand will donate a portion of proceeds to The Massey Alliance for cancer research. Thirsty? Several spots will be featuring specials and competing in a brunch beverage contest.

ICYMI

Takara Ramen, known for its house-made broths, sake and Japanese cuisine, is adding to its portfolio with a second location in Westchester Commons expected to open soon.

The Autumn Olive Farms On the Fly Dodgeball Tournament takes place this Sunday, March 24, with restaurant heavyweights including Alewife, L’Opossum, The Veil Brewing Co. and The Boathouse channeling their inner Ben Stiller to battle for bragging rights and first place. Proceeds benefit the Holli Fund, a nonprofit named in memory of longtime Richmond food critic and restaurant supporter Hollister Lindley. (Richmond magazine)

The former Flora space is getting new tenants — the NOLA-inspired restaurant Poor Boys of RVA is set to open at 203 N. Lombardy St. by mid-May. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

OK, Mama J’s, we see you [insert hands-clapping emoji]. The Jackson Ward restaurant is fresh off a James Beard Award nomination for Best Service, Elbys nods for Neighborhood Anchor Restaurant and Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family, and the nods keep on coming. Food & Wine recently named Mama J’s one of 19 Great Restaurants to Work For in the country.

Local recognition from Food & Wine continues, as Perly’s Restaurant & Delicatessen is dubbed one of 14 New Names to Know among the news outlet's list of America’s Best Jewish Delis, where the author declares, “You’ll not find a finer matzo ball soup for miles around.”

Hampton Roads newspaper The Virginian-Pilot recently took a day trip to Richmond to see what’s shaking in our James Beard Award-nominated dining scene. The journalist paid visits to 2019 nominees Mama J’s, Sub Rosa Bakery, The Answer and Lehja, noting, “Lehja is one of the finest Indian restaurants I’ve tasted anywhere in America.”

Upcoming Events

