Richmond Food News: Week of March 18-22

Along with other spots across the river worthy of a visit, check out Abuelita's to experience what writer Piet E. Jones describes as the "perfect kind of homestyle meal." (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Introducing The Annex
The owners of District 5 in The Fan are rolling out their newest venture, The Annex, right next-door at 1919 W. Main St. Ditch the misconceptions of raucous crowds and bar eats; the trio of restaurateurs are looking to create a comfortable neighborhood spot with creative takes on Tex-Mex dishes and more than 100 varieties of tequila. We also discovered the owners are on the superstitious side and more than a little infatuated with early ‘90s sports flicks. (Richmond magazine)
A Ticket to the Future
Tickets for the eighth annual Elby Awards, our celebration of Richmond's ever-growing dining community, will go on sale early next week. This year the event, set for Sunday, April 28, ditches downtown for an evening at Hardywood West Creek. The theme? "Reading the Future of Food," with a heavy emphasis on the future. (Richmond magazine)
Worth the Drive
We sent writer Piet E. Jones on a food-focused adventure to restaurants south of the river that are calling out to be savored. Head to Abuelita’s for a dose of authentic Mexican guisos, or stews, where an added bonus is stellar service; a plant-based riff on a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich at the 100 percent vegan Hang Space; and an established dive bar’s sister outpost, The Pitts, where wallet-friendly fare is the name of the game. (Richmond magazine)
BBQ and Beer
We’ve brought back mini restaurant reviews, aka Quick Takes, with a look at one of Manchester’s newest additions, Pig & Brew, located at 1313 Hull St. Owner and pitmaster Lamont Hawkins is also co-owner of the East End smokehouse Inner City Blues, and his godson, Lamarr Johnson, is one of the youngest restaurateurs in Richmond at age 23. Here, bologna burgers, pot likker greens and tangy North Carolina ’cue reign supreme. (Richmond magazine)
Let's Stalk About Celery
In our latest Ingredient feature, writer Stephanie Ganz explores the wonder veg celery. Chef and co-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery Brittany Anderson — an avid celery enthusiast — says that, in addition to its current popularity in the juice world, celery is an integral player in the foundation of classic recipes and can be cooked any time of year. Want to get stalkative? Check out Anderson’s recipe for braised celery with guanciale and anchovy. (Richmond magazine)
25 Years of Island Cuisine
In honor of Women's History Month, we're highlighting a handful of community-driven women restaurant owners in RVA who are advocating for a cause beyond the business. In the years since Carena Ives opened Jamaica House in 1994, her curry chicken and beef patties have gained a cult-like following, especially among those seeking a connection to their Caribbean culture, and for the past decade she has been devoted to volunteer efforts in her native country. (Richmond magazine)
A Plant-powered Preview
Chef and co-owner Joe Sparatta of Heritage recently debuted the highly anticipated Impossible Burger 2.0, a retooled version of the original plant-based patty. Intended for meat lovers, it “bleeds,” presents the “medium-rare” center burger purists seek and also promotes sustainability. We’ve got the full scoop on the alternative that Sparatta hopes will encourage diners to help "lessen our environmental footprint," along with a deeper exploration of the new burger frontier, in our latest issue of Dine — a smorgasbord of vegan and vegetarian cuisine hitting newsstands soon. (Richmond magazine)
Bye-Bye, Bathtub
Strawberry Street Cafe, the 43-year-old Fan institution known for its famed bathtub salad bar, will close following brunch service on Sunday, March 31. The restaurant will undergo renovations and be rebranded for a completely new concept from Derek Salerno, previously of Shagbark, and a partner. The kitchen will be led by Executive Chef Adam Campbell, previously of Alewife and Rappahannock — whom Salerno notes has experience in neighborhood and fine-dining restaurants — along with sous chef Hosea Roberts, previously of Bar Solita and Rappahannock. "At some point I thought we just had to start fresh," says Salerno. Stay tuned for more details.
Going for Gold
Virago Spirits recently traveled to Denver for the 2019 Judging of Craft Spirits by the American Distilling Institute and came out on top of the competition. 850 spirits from around the world were judged in a blind tasting, and Virago returned to Richmond with a Double Gold Medal, Best of Class and Best of Category for its Four-Port Rum, along with the Gold for Ruby Port Cask-Finished Rum. According to a news release, “Less than 2 percent of spirits entered receive a Double Gold, and only 8 percent received a Gold.” Cheers!
Brunch for All
Most Richmonders don't need an excuse to get their brunch on, but this weekend they’ve been handed one. On Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, the annual Richmond Brunch Weekend fundraiser returns for its fourth year. More than 50 restaurants from Lunch and Supper to Tazza Kitchen and Kreggers at Hand will donate a portion of proceeds to The Massey Alliance for cancer research. Thirsty? Several spots will be featuring specials and competing in a brunch beverage contest.
ICYMI
Takara Ramen, known for its house-made broths, sake and Japanese cuisine, is adding to its portfolio with a second location in Westchester Commons expected to open soon.
The Autumn Olive Farms On the Fly Dodgeball Tournament takes place this Sunday, March 24, with restaurant heavyweights including Alewife, L’Opossum, The Veil Brewing Co. and The Boathouse channeling their inner Ben Stiller to battle for bragging rights and first place. Proceeds benefit the Holli Fund, a nonprofit named in memory of longtime Richmond food critic and restaurant supporter Hollister Lindley. (Richmond magazine)
The former Flora space is getting new tenants — the NOLA-inspired restaurant Poor Boys of RVA is set to open at 203 N. Lombardy St. by mid-May. (Richmond BizSense)
RVA Love
OK, Mama J’s, we see you [insert hands-clapping emoji]. The Jackson Ward restaurant is fresh off a James Beard Award nomination for Best Service, Elbys nods for Neighborhood Anchor Restaurant and Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family, and the nods keep on coming. Food & Wine recently named Mama J’s one of 19 Great Restaurants to Work For in the country.
Local recognition from Food & Wine continues, as Perly’s Restaurant & Delicatessen is dubbed one of 14 New Names to Know among the news outlet's list of America’s Best Jewish Delis, where the author declares, “You’ll not find a finer matzo ball soup for miles around.”
Hampton Roads newspaper The Virginian-Pilot recently took a day trip to Richmond to see what’s shaking in our James Beard Award-nominated dining scene. The journalist paid visits to 2019 nominees Mama J’s, Sub Rosa Bakery, The Answer and Lehja, noting, “Lehja is one of the finest Indian restaurants I’ve tasted anywhere in America.”
Upcoming Events
- Auction Powers, Lewis GInter Recreation Association (March 22): A ’70s-themed event to benefit local schools with dinner from Extra Billy’s and drinks from The Jasper and Belle Isle
- 2019 Southern Women’s Show, Richmond International Raceway (March 22-24): The yearly event returns, featuring local food makers including Vera’s Vittles, Willie Byrd Chocolate Sauce and Sorva Syrups.
- Thirty-fourth Annual Irish Festival, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (March 23): The Irish festivities continue with bagpipers, beverages and bites.
- Second Annual Southern Food Fest, Center of the Universe Brewing (March 23): Three-dollar small plates, an amateur Southern dish competition, special beer releases and live music
- Spring Fest, Isley Brewing Company (March 23): Celebrate on the patio with tunes, vendors and brews.
- Taste of India Festival, Cultural Center of India (March 23-24): Immerse yourself in the culture of India with performances, authentic food and vendors.
- Epic Wine College With Chris Benziger, Richmond Wine Station (March 24): Sip, sample and get schooled on wine.
- Give Back Night for Chimborazo Elementary, The Roosevelt (March 25): A three-course school-inspired menu presented in collaboration with the chef de cuisine of Upper Shirley Vineyards
- Taproom Dinner Series Featuring Postbellum, Garden Grove Brewing Company & Urban Winery (March 25): Five courses from Chef Paul Kostandin paired with five brews, meads, wines or ciders
- Belle Isle Craft Cocktail Dinner, The Savory Grain (March 25): Collaborative five-course dinner with five cocktails from Belle Isle Moonshine
- Lunch N’ Learn, Weinstein JCC (March 27): A discussion on growing and caring for edible and aromatherapeutic herbs
- Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K Ice Cream Day, Gelati Celesti (March 27): Special promotion featuring ice cream with Ukrop’s famous Rainbow Cookies
- Traveling Dinner Club, Urban Hang Suite (March 27): Jamaican offerings meant to transport you to the Caribbean
- Guest Cooking Series: Matthew Tlusty of Saltbox Oyster Co., Mise en Place (March 27): A cooking demo inspired by chef-owner Tlusty’s passionate seafood journey
- History on Tap: Women Making History, and Alcohol, Virginia Museum of History & Culture (March 27): A history-filled evening and special cider release featuring a recipe from the 1700s
- Brew Class: Competition Edition, Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. (March 27): Learn techniques and sample the competition recipe taken to the U.S. National Coffee Championships Brewers Cup.
- Bingo Beer Dinner, Pizza & Beer of Richmond (March 28): Bingo Beer invades PBR for a night of bites and brews.
In Other Food News …
- A recent study in Switzerland testing the impact of music exposure on the flavor and aroma of cheese found that hip-hop music had the greatest effect. Sorry, Led Zeppelin, you may be rock legends, but it seems “Stairway to Heaven” is not the tune that produces the funkiest, most pungent cheese. A Tribe Called Quest was apparently on to something when they said, “The Tribe be the best in they division.” (Reuters)