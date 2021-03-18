Richmond Food News: Week of March 15-19

× Expand A trip to Mama J’s isn’t complete without a serving of cake from matriarch Velma Johnson. Head below to find out which Richmond restaurants join the Jackson Ward eatery in a mix of culinary gems gracing a recent Forbes list. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Liberation Celebration

Looking for someone else to do the heavy lifting for your Passover Seder this year? Check out takeout offerings including a complete feast for up to six, a spread featuring whitefish, brisket and more, and some family recipes for the DIY types from downtown deli Perly’s, the pop-ups JewFro and Susie & Esther, and Passover-friendly chocolate-chip cookies from Claudia’s Bake Shop. (Richmond magazine)

Full Disclosure

In recent weeks, Ever Better, a coffee, tea and shake shop in the Fan, has come under fire on social media for its connections to multilevel marketing operation Herbalife as a supplier of the nutritional supplements in its beverages. We sat down for a conversation with Ever Better, look into recent complaints to the Richmond City Health District and dig into how nutritional supplements are — or aren’t — regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Richmond magazine)

Who Run the World

Although we celebrate women every day, in honor of Women’s History Month, writer Keya Wingfield speaks with local restaurant owners and community members who immigrated to the United States about the powerful ways in which food connects them to their native cultures. (Richmond magazine)

Flip It and Reverse It

This week marked one year of the coronavirus as a global pandemic — 365 days of restaurateurs, farmers, bakers and bartenders navigating the unknown and adapting to a new normal with new concepts. From a local bar that offers industry friends kitchen space for pop-up nights to online shopping for local farmers markets, we explore some new additions to the RVADine landscape that are direct results of the pandemic’s upheaval. (Richmond magazine)

On the Horizon

Richmond-based chain Sedona Taphouse is introducing Napa Kitchen and Wine, set to debut at Westchester Commons in Chesterfield this summer. Diners can expect a blend of Californian, Asian and Southwestern influences, with a hefty lineup of wines from the Golden State. At the helm in the kitchen is Todd Johnson, former owner and executive chef of the shuttered Carytown restaurant Mezzanine. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

For cheesesteak fans and pro-Whiz purists, Str8 Out of Philly and its giant half-sandwiches may ring a bell. After having shuttered their Church Hill storefront, it seems the owners are back in action, this time preparing to open in Jackson Ward. Stay tuned for more details, including a debut date.

ICYMI

In some feel-good news, the community has rallied to support local food trailer operator Jerome “The Hot Dog Man” Sanders in growing his business through a recently launched GoFundMe campaign. (Richmond magazine)

In honor of International Women’s Day this year, Richmond chefs, restaurateurs, bartenders, caterers and bakers gave a shout-out to fellow women in the industry. (Richmond magazine)

Glazed, hot and fresh, or dusted with powdered sugar and stuffed with strawberries and cream — a beauty dubbed Granny’s Strawberry Pocket at 360 Donuts — we tracked down doughnuts around the region that are calling our names. (Richmond magazine)

Beale’s Brewery in Bedford — a sister brewery to Petersburg’s Trapezium — recently dropped a porter called “Your Manager Is BItch,” featuring a photo illustration of the taproom’s general manager. In an Instagram post the brewery writes, "This beer was inspired by the troll who emailed us 'your manager is bitch' after he was refused service for refusing to wear a mask. We thank him for giving us an opportunity to stand behind [our GM] and the countless other service industry workers who come to work every day with unfailing optimism.”

Blending Mediterranean and Hispanic flavors, The Heavenly Cove — a ghost kitchen concept that went live last weekend — features a menu with everything from a birria gyro to mini chimichangas and a veggie tzatziki platter. Founder Franklyn Harris is dishing out takeout and delivery Fridays and Saturdays from Hatch Kitchen. (News release)

Rappahannock has announced Luis Montesinos as the downtown restaurant’s new executive chef. Montesinos is an industry veteran whose resume includes a 15-year stint working under chef and humanitarian Jose Andres. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

I’m positive we could name a hundred reasons why Richmond is a culinary gem, but earlier this week, Forbes rolled out 10. Must-stops on a food-centric visit to our capital city include Restaurant Adarra and its Jackson Ward neighbor Mama J's, the “eclectic and unforgettable” L’Opossum in Oregon Hill, and more.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …