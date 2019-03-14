Richmond Food News: Week of March 11-15

× Expand Lunch returns to Comfort on Wednesday, March 20, with a hefty lineup of choices geared toward the sandwich lovers of Richmond. The Balboa features a stack of Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hoagie relish and Duke’s on a hoagie roll. (Photo courtesy Jason Alley)

Bodega in the Bottom

“A taste of New York in RVA” is printed on the brightly painted facade of La Bodega, Shockoe Bottom's newest restaurant, which opened Tuesday, March 12. Owners Carlos and Adrienne Londono, also of Mijas and Margaritas Cantina, have tapped Carlos's Queens roots to re-create a neighborhood bodega vibe in the former Luncheonette space at 104 N. 18th St. From knishes to pupusas to platters of shredded meats served with beans, rice and tostones; 40 ouncers; horchata; and South American sweet tea, the 14-seat eatery is packed with possibilities.(Richmond magazine)

I Dip, You Dip, We Dip

Imagine a house party with a table full of spreads and dips — the usual suspects like hummus and guacamole are present, but there’s also an alluring, vivid green dip in the mix. Turns out it's vegan and gluten-free and the base ingredient is micro sunflower greens. SSUPP Foods, a local startup working out of Hatch Kitchen RVA, is turning to the little known microgreens and sustainable indoor farming to produce SunPower, a line of plant-based dips that just dropped at Ellwood’s. (Richmond magazine)

Return of The Paulie (Kind Of)

Attention all sandwich devotees, fans of the onetime sandwich pop-up The Paulie and 9-to-5-ers looking to add a new lunch spot to the circuit: Comfort is bringing back lunch service beginning Wednesday, March 20, a move inspired by their love of sandwiches. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. diners can check out a seven-deep lineup featuring veggie options — a eggplant-based cheesesteak riff — along with choices including the monstrous McLoaf, fried chicken salad served on a cheesy croissant from Idle Hands Bakery, and a returning favorite, The Balboa, a stack of Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, and the works on a hoagie roll. “They are sort of familiar dishes that are fun and crave-able,” says co-owner Jason Alley. “It's stuff we want to eat, and we assume other people want to eat it as well.” (Richmond magazine)

RVADine, Delivered

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can now place an order for half soy garlic, half hot and spicy wings from Bonchon along with creamer for morning coffee and that pesky roll of paper towels you keep forgetting to replace, all conveniently delivered to your door. Amazon Restaurants launched on Tuesday, March 12, allowing Prime members to order food from Pasture, Casa Del Barco, Lemon Cuisine of India and a slew of other local restaurants. (News release)

Double Espresso

Blanchard’s, the cafe-less local coffee roaster, plans to jolt the coffee scene with a double shot of coffee shops debuting this year. Currently, the almost 15-year-old company simply sells beans, but is dipping its toes into the pot with forthcoming locations in the 3100 block of West Broad Street and on Forest Hill Avenue near Westover Hills Boulevard, the latter in the same development where The Veil Brewing Co. and Charm School will open outposts later this year. (Style Weekly)

Kiss Me, I'm Irish

May the luck of the Irish be with you today and beyond, and while you read this rhyme inspired by St. Paddy’s Day weekend events. Head to Sine Irish Pub for a celebration of Celtic brews and bites, or to Strangeways Brewing, where taste the rainbow you just might. If large crowds and a wild party get your heart going, Shamrock the Block is the place to head for all the beers a-flowing. Capitol Waffle serves mimosas and a breakfast that's green, while Mise en Place re-creates a corned beef/Irish trifle dinner that may not be so lean. A traditional Irish wake at O’Tooles on Forest Hill, and a Blarney Bash at the 17th Street Market are celebrations sure to thrill. Slainte!

A Gluten-Free First

In conjunction with its second anniversary celebration, Courthouse Creek Cider plans to release the company’s first-ever gluten-free brews, an Irish stout and a hefeweizen, which will be available in both the Maidens and Scott's Addition locations. Owners Eric and Liza Coffi claim to have the “only dedicated Gluten Free Facility making beer (and cider) on the entire Eastern Seaboard." Eric explains, “We are already a dedicated gluten-free facility. We figure we’d fill the void of true GF beer production.”

An End to Food Deserts?

Virginia lawmakers have introduced legislation to a put an end to food deserts or areas of the city that lack access to fresh and affordable food. The Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act offers a system of “tax credits and grants for businesses and nonprofits who serve the low-income and low-access urban and rural areas.” This could be big news for Richmond, a city deemed one of the largest food deserts in the country compared to other cities of its size, according to the Community Development Financial Institution Fund in 2015. (News release)

Fresh Bites

It looks like new life is coming to 711 N. Lombardy St. near the VCU Kroger. A sign for Coconuts Grill has been spotted, along with an ABC notice. Stay tuned for details.

The fourth location of The Pit and the Peel opened at Short Pump Town Center on Monday, and the chain is eyeing another outpost in Midlothian. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Chef David Dunlap of Maple & Pine in Quirk Hotel has been recognized as one of the 32 Restaurant Stars on the Rise by Food News Feed, all of whom were under 40. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

For Flying Squirrels fans who enjoying cracking a cold one, from March 18 to early July, limited-edition All Star Week cans of Chin Music, the amber lager collab between Center of the Universe Brewing and the Squirrels, will be available in stores throughout the region.

VA’s Finest, a program of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services considered the ultimate stamp of quality for foods and beverages made in the commonwealth, turns 30 this year. Earlier this week, the 2019 Virginia’s Finest Educational Conference took place at the Omni Hotel, hosted by The Apple Cart and featuring an array of local VA's Finest products including Birdie’s Pimento Cheese and LillyBean gluten-free and vegan baking mixes.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …