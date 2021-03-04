Richmond Food News: Week of March 1-5

× Expand Learn how to whip up eggs all ways during an online class led by the chef at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Head below for details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Beyond the Plate

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience returns for its fifth year March 7-14. Since its inception, the weeklong celebration has helped to highlight Black-owned food businesses in the area, while also providing educational opportunities and working to foster sustainability in these vital components of our dining landscape. Take a peek at the list of participating spots and plan your upcoming meals accordingly. (Richmond magazine)

Comforting Food

Southbound owners Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory recently introduced a market featuring grab-and-go versions of bites closely associated with the two chefs — Jolene’s fried chicken, house-made pickles and pimento cheese, we’re looking at you. Connected to their Stony Point Shopping Center restaurant, Southbound Market is also stocked with snacks from local purveyors, beer and wine, and, if you’re lucky, toffee-studded banana pudding cannolis. (Richmond magazine)

Step by Step

After weathering one of restaurant community’s toughest years to date, chef-owner Sunny Baweja of Lehja, Longoven bartender Sophia Kim and other leaders on the local scene weigh in about a path forward for the dining industry, ranging from systemic changes in the profession to the emergence of a new way of dining out. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Oenophiles, a new vino adventure awaits following the opening of Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop in Church Hill, an effort from New York transplant Erin Keene. (Richmond magazine)

Speaking of Church Hill, last weekend the owners of the smash burger pop-up Cobra Burger officially debuted their brick-and-mortar space featuring a takeout-friendly walk-up window called “The Burger Hole.” Yes, you read that correctly. (Richmond magazine)

Local cookbook authors, food bloggers and YouTube chefs are sharing their culinary gifts with the masses and gaining quite the following. (Richmond magazine)

Later, hangover. Bid farewell to post-imbibing struggles with these riffs on the Corpse Reviver cocktail from Mt. Defiance Distillery, Crafted, and Grandstaff & Stein. (Richmond magazine)

Team cilantro? Get down with a recipe for cilantro roasted chicken with sour cilantro dressing from Patio Thai chef-owner Jesse Moonkaew. (Richmond magazine)

Last week, First Lady Jill Biden and her squad of staff and Secret Service agents made a pit stop for coffee right here in Richmond. Following a visit to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, she hit up Brewer’s Cafe in Manchester, keeping it classic with a cup of drip coffee. (The Washington Post)

More coffee talk: Continuing a line of coffee shops in the space — including locations of Lamplighter Coffee Roasters and Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream — Blanchard's Coffee has opened its latest cafe at 26 N. Morris St.

After five months of weekly brewery appearances and plenty of birria tacos, TBT El Gallo is ready to occupy its permanent home. The eatery dedicated to tacos, burritos and tortas, from chef-owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez, will debut in the former Naked Onion space at 2902 W. Cary St. on March 19.

Ever dreamed of concocting your own flavor of ice cream? Until March 10, the Strawberry Street ice cream shop Scoop is accepting submissions for potential spring flavors. Once collected, the flavors will battle in a head-to-head online competition, March Madness style.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced several changes to pandemic-related regulations that affect the dining industry. Alcohol sales have been extended until midnight, along with an increase in outdoor entertainment events to 30% capacity — capped at 1,000 people, and indoor entertainment to 30% capacity — capped at 250.

People’s Pie fans, mark your calendars. While the Scott’s Addition shop has closed, the pizzas and possibilities for the future live on. Craig Perkinson has announced plans to sling Detroit-style pies from The Jasper on Monday, March 15.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …