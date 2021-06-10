Richmond Food News: Week of June 7-11

× Expand Fresh cucumbers play a vital role in Vietnamese noodle bowls, and we’ve got more on the crispy crop below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Time to Shine

Next week, Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas chef-owners Nikki Gregory and Paul Polk will host a special Juneteenth event to highlight Black chefs across the state, from a Richmond-based, West African native private chef to a local chocolatier. The event aims to showcase the talent of Black chefs — who have faced systemic challenges leading to a lack of opportunities and representation in the industry — and spark conversation and awareness in the local food community. (Richmond magazine)

Movers and Shakers

Most likely rocking matching T-shirts at the West End Farmers Market, which they co-own and operate, husband-and-wife farming team Faye and Mark Clements sell pastured chickens, woodlot pork and honey. The owners of Salt and Pepper Farm also have a special friend on their 57-acre operation that you may want to meet. (Richmond magazine)

Cool as a Cucumber

The crisp, refreshing cucumber is on the scene for summer, making appearances in creations from salads to smoothies. Writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz has all the deets, including varieties to keep an eye out for, dishes around town, and a recipe from Perch and Instabowl chef-owner Mike Ledesma. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Tomato tour, anyone? Hanover farmers Village Garden and Barboursville Vineyards have partnered to host a 10-stop summer dinner series where tomatoes are the star. Stops along the way include Lillie Pearl, Lemaire, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and many more. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond-based biz Bitchin’ Boucha brings the funk with four different flavors of locally made kombucha, from black cherry-ginger to lavender lemonade. (Richmond magazine)

Food and community go hand in hand, and at the Fonticello Food Forest in Carter Jones Park, community mutual aid is as magical as it sounds. (Richmond magazine)

Mela Jones has officially opened the doors of Leek & Thistle in the former Nota Bene space, stocking the market with grab-and-go items in addition to ready-made frozen meals for those Netflix-and-chill nights. (Richmond magazine)

Hear from an all-star cast of local female entrepreneurs — Christophile Konstas of Perk, Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops, America DeLoach of Salsas Don Sebastian, and Coley Drinkwater of Richlands Dairy & Creamery — during Real Local RVA’s “Women in Food Panel” on Monday, June 14, at Blue Bee Cider.

After shuttering their Jackson Ward parlor during the pandemic, Stoplight Gelato owners Mike Wilbert and Caitlin Kilcoin are looking to pursue a partnership with soon-to-launch Richmond Seltzer Co. in hopes of splitting costs and increasing demand. (Richmond BizSense)

A former regular of the now shuttered Morton’s, Ashley Barnes is looking to introduce his own meaty venture, Main Street Steakhouse, later this summer. (Richmond BizSense)

A signature event of the annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Mobile Soul Sunday returns to host a double dose of food trucks on June 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at both Huguenot and John Marshall high schools, including over 20 Black-owned food trucks and caterers on the bill.

The couple behind Mediterranean and Jewish-inspired pop-up Susie & Esther have given area diners plenty of “Live, Laffa and Love” moments since debuting last August, but this Thursday, June 10, marks their final hummus night at The Jasper. Fear not, they will return with an appearance at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition on June 27, and there are whispers of a brick-and-mortar space on the horizon.

The first Richmond franchise location of the health-conscious takeout concept CleanEatz opens today at 11801 W. Broad St. (News release)

Petersburg’s Trapezium Brewing Co. recently spilled into Amherst County, debuting a new location dubbed Camp Trapezium, complete with a pizza kitchen, 76-acre farm and eight-suite Airbnb rental. Next on the list? A third outpost in Church Hill expected to open this fall. (The Progress-Index)

Dig the street art and food scenes in Richmond? Kicking off this month, a local fundraiser will present a series of opportunities for the community to bridge the two. On designated days, Black-owned businesses such as Pig & Brew, The Beet Box, Ruby Scoops, and Brewer’s Cafe will donate a portion of their proceeds to the More Than Art: Inner-City Mural Project.

Anytime someone says, “Extreme disco vibrations, certified fresh new releases and only good s---,” I’m in. Mark your calendars for a funktastic night of libations and tunes from Love Club — a pop-up event from Constantine Giavos, son of restaurateurs Katrina and Johnny Giavos and creative director for the family business — at The Jungle Room on June 19.

RVA Love

Earlier this week, Vogue released a list of top canned cocktails featuring sips from across the country, and gracing the list is Richmond’s own Belle Isle Moonshine, with a special shout-out to its Blood Orange & Soda offering. (Vogue)

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …