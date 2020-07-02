Richmond Food News: Week of June 29-July 3

× Expand Have an extended weekend and want to whip up summer dishes and drinks from a crab salad to daiquiris? Head below for recipes. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Dining in the Streets

The city's streets may have a more European feel in the weeks ahead, as Venture Richmond and local government join forces to launch Picnic in a Parklet, a program helping businesses, particularly restaurants, design outdoor seating areas in parking lanes. Members of the American Institute of Architects Richmond Chapter will provide pro-bono design services. (Richmond magazine)

Sunshine Daydream

Dining al fresco can turn a meal into an adventure. Added bonus: It allows you to support local restaurants and markets while sticking to physical distancing recommendations. Grab a blanket, grab a bud and check out writer Genevelyn Steele’s favorite local combos of scenic spots and bites. Hoagies and a kayak trip to Williams Island, anyone? (Richmond magazine)

The Pursuit of Veggies

Fully embracing a no-waste mantra, Liberty Tree Farm in Louisa has been an ever-evolving operation over the past five years. Founder Jon Bremer, formerly a museum educator, comes from a long line of growers. Check out his production methods, including creative ways to use surplus produce. #noveggiesleftbehind (Richmond magazine)

Celebrate Summer

Recipes for bites and beverages that salute the season

Three base ingredients, three local bartenders: Mix it up at home with these daiquiri recipes from Laura Lee’s, Shagbark and Southbound. (Richmond magazine)

Looking for a salad to steal the show at your next family dinner? Blue crab, watermelon and sweet corn join forces in an explosion of freshness. (Richmond magazine)

BLT meets rockfish for a double-header of seasonal Virginia flavors. Rappahannock’s Nicholas Hall shares his recipe to take the classic sandwich up a notch, and writer Stephanie Ganz takes us through Rockfish 101. (Richmond magazine)

A Market Move

The South of the James Market has lost one of its longtime vendors. After nine years, Tomten Farm announced that it plans to bring its Saturday operations to Union Hill instead for the remainder of the season. Customers can pick up their preordered items at 2314 Jefferson Ave., between Union Market and Sub Rosa Bakery, starting this weekend.

ICYMI

From a new chicken wing venture to a panini restaurant in Jackson Ward, check out a handful of new spots on the RVA dining scene. (Richmond magazine)

Since its launch in March, the buttermilk doughnut pop-up Beaunuts has won a sweet and steady following. (Richmond magazine)

When the pandemic shuttered dining rooms, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience swooped in to help its participating restaurants. Since partnering with Richmond Region Tourism's BLK RVA initiative, RBRE has raised over $40,000 for Black-owned restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Scott’s Addition food hall The Belleville, originally planned to open this year, is off the table. Alexandria's Neighborhood Restaurant Group has backed out of the deal, pointing fingers at COVID-19. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

After being in business for almost 40 years, Jean-Jacques Bakery in Cary Court has shuttered following the death last month of the bakery’s master chef, Jozef Bindas, and his wife, Emmanuelle, within a day of each other. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Pink Flamingo, the second Grace Street establishment from Michael and Maria Oseguera of Maya Mexican Grill, has permanently closed after debuting in November. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Garden Party, a delivery-only "ghost kitchen" concept based in South Side, recently launched an online ordering platform. Get veggie-packed bites from BBQ tofu bahn mi and brownies delivered to your door. (Richmond BizSense)

Pollo a la brasa, aka Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, is the star at Canasta’s Chicken. The eatery recently opened its second area location at 11424 W. Broad St., taking over the former Peter Chang’s space. Find sandwiches, specialties from the grill and a hefty dose of traditional South American dishes.

After over three months of closed dining rooms, plenty of takeout and a lingering sense of uncertainty, restaurants can officially reopen dining rooms with no capacity limitations as Virginia enters phase three of the governor's reopening plan as of Wednesday, July 1.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News ...