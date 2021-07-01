Richmond Food News: Week of June 28-July 2

× Expand Ruby Scoops in North Side gets the shout-out for Virginia in Food Network's 50 scoops in 50 states, and our latest issue has the scoop on cool treats across RVA. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Into the Wild

Set to open in the next two weeks, Wildcraft Focaccia Co. is coming to Manchester thanks to a pair of local sourdough enthusiasts. Using the dimpled flatbread as a vessel for everything from muffaletta and samosa fillings to classic pepperoni, the duo behind the venture aim to keep the menu simple, approachable and a little wild. (Richmond magazine)

Hot and Ready

Calling all ’za-heads: There’s a new slice shop in town. After years of slinging pies at local breweries via its food truck (which is still rolling on weekends), Zorch Pizza has settled into a permanent home in Carytown. The namesake brick-and-mortar spot opened this week, and now diners can grab slices, cheesy bread and treats from Fat Rabbit Cakes multiple days a week. (Richmond magazine)

Rollin’ With It

Lobster rolls are a summer classic. And while we may not be in New England, meaty chunks of seafood are within reach here in our fair city. Writer Genevelyn Steele leads us on a tour of lobster rolls across Richmond, with stops at Yellow Umbrella Provisions, HogsHead Cafe and more. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

The owner of North End Juice Co. launches a reforestation project and plans to turn the juice bar chain into a nonprofit. (Richmond magazine)

The owner of Chesterfield's Yummvees talks about the driving force behind her vegan eatery. (Richmond magazine)

Did you know ZZQ’s Alex Graf was once a roller derby queen? Head this way to get acquainted with the pitmistress. (Richmond magazine)

Peaches and pork chops join forces in a recipe from Lillie Pearl chef-owner Mike Lindsey. Speaking of Lindsey, he and wife Kimberly have not only secured a spot at the forthcoming Hatch Food Hall for their fried chicken pop-up, Buttermilk & Honey, they’ve also unveiled plans for another B&H outpost in Short Pump. (Richmond magazine)

Frothy and refreshing, the gin fizz may just be the summer cocktail you didn’t know you needed. (Richmond magazine)

Find Chef Mamusu’s Africanne on Main back in action after moving into fresh digs. Familiar with her buffets brimming with steaming West African cuisine? At the new location expect a whopping six buffets, a cocktail menu and plenty of seating.

Dive bar and Brenner Pass are two things you might not think would pop up in the same sentence, but think again. After opening Black Lodge in January, the team behind the Scott’s Addition Alpine restaurant recently announced they will transform the all-day cafe into a full bar and lounge featuring brews, bites, coffee and draft cocktails.

Out with the burger hole, in with the burger dining room. The fellas behind Cobra Burger plan to officially debut the inside of their Church Hill venture this Friday, July 2. There may or may not be a glow-in-the-dark mural, bar offerings, floats featuring Ruby Scoops ice cream and a special Cobra beer collab.

Described as channeling “liquid s’mores pop tarts” and German chocolate cake, Quy (batch 3) — a barrel-aged stout brewed in memory of the late Quy Phouc Pham, a prominent presence in the Richmond beer community — is now available at The Veil Brewing Co. A full 100% of proceeds go directly to Pham’s family.

RVA Love

Food Network recently rolled out a list of 50 scoops in 50 states, and taking the cherry on top for Virginia is North Side’s Ruby Scoops, with Grasshopper Pie, a mint-chocolate creation featuring big swirls of marshmallow and inspired by co-owner Emmett Wright’s mother, getting the shout-out. P.S.: In the July issue of Richmond mag, we salute summer with a dive into the city’s many cool confections. (Food Network)

Contributor Stephanie Ganz makes an appearance on Eater D.C. with a list of 22 Essential Restaurants in Richmond ranging from Sunny Baweja’s Indian palace, Lehja, to the pasta pop-up Oro. (Eater)

Turning to the sources behind the beers, VinePair sat down with brewers across the country and asked: What's the best pilsner you've ever had? The crisp, classic, no-frills brew will never go out of style, and we can find one favorite here in Richmond at Ardent Craft Ales. (VinePair)

