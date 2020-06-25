Richmond Food News: Week of June 22-26

× Expand Union Market has reopened after being closed for three months, debuting a summer menu. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Support System

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience works to showcase and educate the community about the area's Black-owned restaurants, and now the organization is working to help ensure those restaurants remain open. In partnership with Richmond Region Tourism's BLK RVA initiative, RBRE has raised more than $40,000 in relief funds to aid RBRE participants that have been affected by the pandemic. (Richmond magazine)

Welcome to the Club

Smoked wings from a celebrated pitmaster, dishes inspired by Mexico City street food and a winery-meets-restaurant-meets-outdoor-park are just a few of the new Richmond dining additions over the past week. Learn what to expect from the fresh ventures, and get ready to add to that ever-growing list of spots to introduce to your restaurant rotation. (Richmond magazine)

The Sweetest Thing

With big beau and baby beau options, the sourdough doughnuts from the Beaunuts pop-up in flavors including Cheerwine and banana pudding are selling out every weekend. Launching a Southern-inspired menu of sweet treats, a furloughed local chef and his wife have found success when they least expected it. (Richmond magazine)

Rum or Reason

Daiquiris may have caught a bad rep over the years as a sugary sip, but in the classic version balance is key. Dive into the world of the cocktail with a Cuban origin and discover local versions to craft at home, including a variation from Laura Lee’s bartender Ben Nelson that utilizes Richmond’s Virago Spirits rum and one of summer’s juiciest fruits. (Richmond magazine)

Salute Those Stripes

Rockfish, striped bass, snapper — whatever name you give this prized fish, seafood and summer go hand in hand. Writer Stephanie Ganz shares cooking and buying tips for these Atlantic Coast-area beauties, along with their comeback story and where to find them on Richmond menus. P.S.: With tomato season fast approaching, check out this recipe from Nicholas Hall of Rappahannock to elevate that classic BLT to an RBLT. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Power to the flour: Richmond Bakers Against Racism, a collective of local bakers participating in a nationwide bake sale raised almost $7,000 for local grassroots organizations working to support and uplift the Black community. Expect round two in the fall. (Richmond magazine)

Sub Rosa Bakery is also doing its part to give back to the community. Starting next month, the bakery plans to distribute bread to local children in need in partnership with the Neighbor Loaves Program. (Richmond magazine)

Don’t let your grill game slip; we’ve got the tips and tricks to make your next cookout a smash. (Richmond magazine)

As Richmond moves further into phase two of the governor's reopening plan amid the pandemic, allowing indoor dining at 50% capacity, restaurants continue to join the comeback squad, each at its own pace. This week, after having closed its doors for the past three months, Union Market announced it is back in action.

Southern-influenced food truck The Daily Menu has slipped into a space in Shockoe Bottom after two years parked on Chamberlayne Avenue. Currently open for takeout, the new restaurant serves Southern staples, seafood, hamburgers and hotdogs. (Richmond BizSense)

A Shockoe Bottom food truck court regular, M & F Jamaican Cafe on Wheelz has graduated to a brick-and-mortar space. Partners Marie and Fitzroy Aiken are aiming to open their space at 1400 Semmes Ave. within the next few months, complete with an outdoor patio, a full bar and plenty of jerk chicken. (Richmond BizSense)

Hidden Wit Brewing, a 10,000-square-foot brewing compound in Moseley, will mark the 39th brewery in the region when it pours its first pint in the spring of 2021. The owners include two current brewery owners — Brad Cooper of Steam Bell Beer Works and Canon & Draw and Chad Ritter of Molly’s Blind Dog Brewery — along with two husband-and-wife teams. Hidden Wit sits on a spacious 10 acres and will feature a restaurant and event space. (Richmond BizSense)

Along with being an ideal place to practice social distancing, patios are perfect for enjoying the season. Check out this patio portal to get the scoop on al fresco dining options across the country.

The Richmond area is now home to the only two Chicken Salad Chick locations in the state. Boasting a wide assortment of spins on the lunch classic, the chain opened its second location at 6575 Mechanicsville Turnpike June 24. (News release)

Virtual and Outdoor Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

In Other Food News …