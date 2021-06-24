Richmond Food News: Week of June 21-25

× Expand Cue the lyrics “movin' to the country, gonna eat a lot of peaches,” because the stone fruit’s season is upon us. Head below for a recipe from Lillie Pearl chef-owner Mike Lindsey that calls for a little bit of grilling and a whole lot of peaches. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Finding Comfort

Pierogies, burgers, brunch and ice cream — all in plant-based form, all made from scratch — can be found under one roof at Chesterfield’s Yummvees. Helmed by owner Tracy Flitcraft, the recently opened vegan eatery has been attracting herbivores and omnivores alike, but also those connecting with her story. Read more about what drove Flitcraft to open the restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Smoky Queen

As ZZQ reopens its Scott’s Addition dining room, pitmistress, co-owner and longtime Richmonder Alex Graf shares her adoration for everything RVA. If you’ve ever wondered where the former vegetarian heads for a local bite, the shops she frequents, and where she and her smoky other half went for their first date, we’ve got the answers. (Richmond magazine)

Peachy Keen

Ripe for the season, peaches are a summer treasure that Lillie Pearl chef-owner Mike Lindsey holds near and dear to his heart. While his peach cobbler is a go-to dessert at the downtown restaurant, the North Carolina native also digs the stone fruit’s savory applications. Add peaches and pork chops to the shopping list and make a beeline for the grill to re-create a savory-sweet dish from Lindsey. (Richmond magazine)

Fizz It Up

Summertime, and the drinking is easy. In this month’s Open Tab column, we sit back and explore the origins of the gin fizz, a summer sleeper of cocktails that's as refreshing as it is simple. Mixologists from Industrial Taphouse, Native Plate and James River Distillery also share their versions of the classic for whipping up at home. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Hit the road for some culinary adventures near and not too far, from Virginia Beach’s Wes Anderson-esque respite The Pink Dinghy to Charlottesville’s newly opened food hall The Dairy Market. (Richmond magazine)

An integral part of Richmond food culture, farmers markets are the spot for a dose of local produce and familiar faces. Writer Stephanie Ganz explores the city’s growing market scene. (Richmond magazine

Plant-based cheesesteaks with roots in the City of Brotherly Love have made their way to Manchester, "Whiz" and all, at the newly opened Philly Vegan. (Richmond magazine)

The pizza gods have spoken: After over a year of pop-ups, owner and longtime baker Ashley Patino has opened the doors of her Church Hill pie palace, Pizza Bones. (Richmond magazine)

Formerly home to Yaki, Tiny Victory and other restaurants, the space at 506 W. Broad St. that has been shuttered since mid-2020 will soon be home to a new concept. Look for The Riviere to open next month. (Richmond BizSense)

Remember that meze bar Stella’s Grocery Westhampton talked about debuting at its latest outpost at Libbie and Grove? Well, the concept found at the market's uber-sleek bar, serving up spritzes and small plates, officially kicks off today.

Upcoming Events