Richmond Food News: Week of June 20-24

A Playful Pairing

First meal reigns at the newly minted Biscuits & Gravy in Scott’s Addition. The brekkie- and brunch-centric concept, from the owners of neighboring shuffleboard and social club Tang & Biscuit, is officially pouring unlimited coffee into kitschy mugs and serving breakfast lasagna alongside tried-and-true classics. P.S.: Ever tried eggs with bloody mary hot sauce? Here’s your chance. (Richmond magazine)

Change of Course

The pandemic put life on pause, and for many in the food and beverage industry, it sparked some serious entrepreneurial moves. In a sneak peek at our July feature celebrating Richmond’s spirits scene, writer Stephanie Ganz speaks with several former bartenders who have transformed their love for the pour into boozy business ventures that include a canned cocktail hustle, an on-the-go imbibing station and beverage consulting. (Richmond magazine)

Early Enlightenment

The other day, someone asked me where I’ve eaten recently that has excited me. My answer? A Young Mother pop-up, helmed by 26-year-old Restaurant Adarra Bar Manager Daniel Harthausen. The bimonthly, reso-only dinners showcase the yin and yang of Japanese and Korean cuisine, and with a wait list of over 100, I’m not the only one who is taking notice. (Richmond magazine)

Turning Heads

Home to zesty dolmades, fresh-made pita bread and slow-cooked shawarma, a family-run Middle Eastern eatery that opened in 2020 is drawing crowds to a Gayton Road shopping center. We caught up with the duo of brothers from Iraq behind the West End’s Shawarma Bistro. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Calling all oenophlies and grape gurus: Think you can distinguish between a juicy nebbiolo or a rustic sangiovese? Jardin is throwing its first annual Blind Tasting Championship on July 10, and the bottle-fueled battle will put wine-drinkers to the test during a 12-minute duel. Stay tuned for more details.

After a three-year hiatus, The Veil Brewing Co. is bringing back its Forever Summer Festival. Broken into three sessions on Aug. 6, the sampling event benefiting ChildSavers and held at the nonprofit’s headquarters overlooking Church Hill will feature dozens of breweries and an appearance from Maine’s High Roller Lobster Co.

RVADine Debuts

Local chain Bell Greek has expanded from Midlothian and Chester into the West End. The family-owned eatery from Ibo and Ashley Pinar introduced a third location at 7011 Three Chopt Road last week.

Dishing out everything from fried oyster po’boys to Philly cheesesteaks, food truck Grilled Meats & Treats has found a more permanent home. Look for its brick-and-mortar restaurant to debut in the former Africanne on Main space at 200 E. Main St. on July 2.

Offering a taste of the Caribbean via oxtail, snapper and curry chicken, Charles’ Kitchen — which debuted its original eatery in 2015 — is settling into bigger digs at 10835 W. Broad St. following a recent move.

ICYMI

Rustic and rooted in history, Haitian cuisine comes to life through Lakay Zaz. The Caribbean-inspired pop-up from Haitian chef Sthara Normil makes an appearance at Eat 66 on June 24. (Richmond magazine)

In celebration of Juneteenth last weekend, Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas invited Black chefs from around the region to the restaurant for a Jubilee Soiree. (Richmond magazine)

The local artists and partners behind the bright, fun and queer-aligned Ash + Chess stationery company were among those chosen this year to design the packaging for Skittles’ annual Pride Packs in honor of Pride Month. (Richmond magazine)

From his favorite ’90s hip-hop to local go-tos, get to know chef and restaurateur Mike Lindsey. (Richmond magazine)

Craving a soul-soothing bowl of noodles? Plan a Pho Tay Do visit soon, because the cash-only Vietnamese eatery at 6328 Rigsby Road is going on a monthlong vacay starting June 26.

Local food delivery services ChopChop and LoCo believe it takes two. The businesses merged in April with plans for ChopChop to be the main brand. (Richmond BizSense)

Why, hello, Thursday, it’s Heritage calling. The Fan restaurant owned by husband-and-wife team Joe and Emilia Sparatta is now open Thursday-Saturday for dinner service.

The Pine Street building that once housed the garlic-tinged stalwart Mamma Zu sold last week, marking the end of an era. The shuttered corner spot was purchased by Fever Dreams LLC for $900,000. (Richmond BizSense)

The Pit & the Peel’s Carytown location is heading west, relocating to 5820 Patterson Ave. at the end of July. Stay tuned for more details on the new space.

