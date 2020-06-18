Richmond Food News: Week of June 15-19

× Expand Peach season is already in full swing down South; head below to find out where the Georgia Peach Truck will be stopping in Richmond on its East Coast tour. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

No. 1 Dad

The days have been a blur lately, but if you’re looking to slow down this Sunday and spend time with your pop for Father’s Day, we’ve tracked down a wide variety of edible ways to celebrate. From a bounty of Virginia seafood to massive cuts of meat and wine packs designed for patio chillin’, explore all the local ways to show love for the first man in your life. (Richmond magazine)

A Gift of Loaves

The brother-and-sister baking team Evrim and Evin Dogu of Church Hill's Sub Rosa are using their nationally celebrated bakery to lend a helping hand. Starting next month, they plan to distribute bread to local children in need in partnership with the Neighbor Loaves Program, which also works to highlight the importance of regional food systems for communities. (Richmond magazine)

Fire It Up

If you’re like me, manning the grill — beer in hand, of course — is the summer way of life. Writer Stephanie Ganz talks grill types and tips with local chefs from Ma Michele’s Cafe to Nota Bene and People’s Pie in order to optimize your backyard time. P.S.: Cardinal State Butchers' Adam Musselman shares his recipe for a 48-hour, worth-the-wait marinade. (Richmond magazine)

Juneteenth

As Juneteenth — a day in history that marked the final freeing of slaves in 1865, almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation — has been deemed a statewide holiday in Virginia, some restaurants and eateries are closing their doors on Friday, June 19, to show support and solidarity, while others are remaining open to recognize the day of freedom.

Tipsy Cupcakes, the boozy cupcake shop from sisters Shay and Mesha Cousins, is having a special outdoor celebration. From 4 to 8 p.m. check out live music, bust a move with line dancing and indulge in buzzy cupcakes like a chocolate Hennessy dream or twisted strawberry shortcake.

The East End eatery Jackie’s on Laburnum is throwing a patio party from 5 to 9 p.m. in honor of Juneteenth, along with happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.

Good Tymes will offer food and drink specials from 4 to 8 p.m.. They also plan to host artists and speakers who will speak about the historic day and the current BLM movement.

In Bon Air, Perk! will donate 19% of its sales on Friday to the Elegba Folklore Society in recognition of Juneteenth.

In Baked Goods We Trust

Richmond bakers have joined forces to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and so has the public. The Richmond Bakers Against Racism sale — part of an initiative taking place around the globe — sold out hours after preorders went live. Looking to donate? Brenner Pass, the pickup spot for the bake sale, is throwing a pastry party complete with to-go cocktails, pies, cakes and tarts on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit five local grassroots organizations.

Until Next Year

This marks the first year Richmond's Greek Festival will not take place in its 45-year history. A high point of the local food festival season, the three-day moussaka- and pastitsio-filled tradition will not return until June 3-6, 2021. The decision comes months after the event had initially been postponed until the fall.

Two October events, and two of the city’s largest, the 2nd Street Festival and the Richmond Folk Festival, have been canceled for 2020. The fate of Folk Feast, the annual fundraiser that unites Richmond chefs for an evening of small plates and music benefiting the Folk Festival, has not yet been determined. (Venture Richmond)

Comeback Kids

As Richmond moves further into phase two of the governor's reopening plan amid the pandemic, allowing indoor dining at 50% capacity, restaurants continue to join the comeback squad, each at its own pace.

After a three-month hiatus, today Oregon Hill's L’Opossum unveils L’O Unplugged, a Thursday-Saturday takeout venture with some usual suspects and new dishes gracing the menu.

Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass, both of whom have already been offering takeout, are rolling out patio service starting this weekend. Brenner’s Scott’s Addition neighbor Stella’s Grocery is also back in action.

Downtown, Charlotte’s Southern Deli & Tapas hopped back in the kitchen earlier this week.

Proper Pie’s last day dishing out New Zealand-style treats was, appropriately, March 14, Pi Day. Earlier this week, the Church Hill venture reignited its ovens — customers can now place orders online for pickup at a snazzy new order window.

Another Church Hill neighbor, Alewife, will continue takeout service but will begin allowing customers to dine in at the sustainable seafood den starting June 22.

The Doetzers of Restaurant Adarra have been busy on the road making biweekly wine deliveries while their doors have remained closed. The duo plan to reenter the scene and debut their Jackson Ward patio Thursday-Saturday.

Seltzer Squad

In the spirit of summer, Belle Isle Moonshine is introducing a new flavor of hard seltzer to its bubbly libation lineup. Turning to its best-selling product, Honey Habanero moonshine, they’ve created a honey hab and pineapple seltzer. The Virginia-exclusive limited release is now available for preorder and will be shipped in the coming weeks. (News release)

ICYMI

Learn how local independent wine, seafood and butcher shops have been navigating the pandemic after experiencing a surge in business. (Richmond magazine)

Looking to show support for black-owned restaurants? Check out these lists of businesses that participate in the city’s annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, local vegan-friendly eateries and a comprehensive list of spots. Just one of many ways to take action, during and far beyond this pivotal moment.

Last week we shared that Hardywood and The Veil recently joined the nationwide Black Is Beautiful brewing project. The Answer Brewpub, Starr Hill, Strangeways Brewing and Main Line Brewery have also joined the sudsy initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for social justice.

Georgia and peaches are synonymous, and soon the ripe stone fruits will make their way up north to Richmond. Embarking on a 12-state East Coast peach tour, Georgia farmers are making a stop in Bon Air at the Great Big Greenhouse and Nursery, Strange’s Florist, and Cross Creek Nursery on June 19, the first of two summer appearances.

Dessert palace Shyndigz Market has officially reopened after taking a two-month break. The 10-year-old shop used the time to completely revamp the inside of its space, now offering grab-and-go deli items in addition to beer and wine and an expanded shopping area.

Ashley Pattino of the forthcoming Pizza Bones announced a series of pop-ups until her Church Hill spot opens later this summer. Find Pattino’s pies at Charm School, available for pickup every Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. This weekend, sales will be donated to Richmond Mutual Aid.

The Jasper is marrying COVID-friendly practices with childhood nostalgia through its weekend Lemonade Stand. Friday and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., order boozy and sans-booze lemonade, bottled cocktails, and snacks from the bright yellow walk-up window in Carytown.

Lucy’s Restaurant on Second Street is 86-ing summer service. The neighborhood spot in Jackson Ward announced Wednesday that they are “pressing the pause button” after six and a half years in business, but promise they will be back.

Virtual and Outdoor Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

