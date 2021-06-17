Richmond Food News: Week of June 14-18

× Expand Find the Parts Unknown on the menu at The Milkman’s Bar, a cocktail experience located inside Charlottesville’s recently opened food hall, The Dairy Market. Head below to read more about this and other nearby culinary destinations. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘It’s the Love’

With a new home in Manchester, Philly Vegan is dishing out the City of Brotherly Love’s finest cheesesteaks, but with a twist. The former pop-up is spreading the joy of Whiz-topped hoagies — made with love for those following a plant-based diet — at their Hull Street eatery while also trying to help the community. (Richmond magazine)

Edible Escapes

Did someone say road trip? We recently hopped in the whip to explore four food-centric pit stops scattered across the commonwealth. From fun cocktails and beach vibes to local oysters with a view, a nearby food hall and a mountain escape where you can pick your own fruit, we’ve got a handful of tasty ideas for that summer adventure itinerary. (Richmond magazine)

Natural Evolution

Farmers markets are special places — community hubs where you run into familiar faces and an ultimate celebration of local, where shoppers can score some of the finest seasonal produce from area growers they know by name. With more than 20-plus markets around the region, writer and frequent market-goer Stephanie Ganz dives into the evolution of these places that have become anchors of the Richmond food community. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

On Saturday, Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas chef-owners Nikki Gregory and Paul Polk will host a special Juneteenth event to highlight Black chefs across the state, from a Richmond-based, West African native private chef to a local chocolatier. (Richmond magazine)

Selling pastured chickens, woodlot pork, honey and more, Faye and Mark Clements are the dynamic duo behind Salt and Pepper Farm. (Richmond magazine)

Keep it cool and crisp with one of the season’s shining veggie stars — we’re talking about you, cukes. (Richmond magazine)

Known for Cajun boils and seafood, the East Coast chain Crab du Jour has unveiled a new restaurant, its largest to date, at 4338 S. Laburnum Ave. The 30,000-square-foot space is complete with a boat inside the restaurant that doubles as a DJ booth. Yes, you read that correctly. (News release)

Midlothian cafe Little Bean Coffee Co., which opened in 2019, is set to debut Graham’s Ice Cream a few doors down at 7038 Mechanicsville Turnpike later this summer, sourcing its scoops from Franklin County-based Homestead Creamery. (Richmond BizSense)

Hailing from Texas, Torchy’s Tacos — an early star on the Austin, Texas, food truck scene that in 15 years has grown to over 80 shops across the country — plans to unveil a location in the Carytown Exchange development by summer 2022. (Richmond BizSense)

A trifecta of local food ventures is joining forces — look for Polpetti Pockets, crispy lumpia and nitro cold brew all to be served under one roof. Filipino-inspired mobile venture Auntie Ning’s will join Italian concept Polpettti Catering and Williamsburg-based Column 15 Coffee in the former Red Cap Patisserie space, dubbed Market on Meadow, that is expected to open in July.

This Saturday, North Side’s Tabol Brewing will host an all-day affair dedicated strictly to lagers, Pils on Parade. Expect an appearance from RVA Wood Fired Pizza, along with a special pop-up from Food Network’s "Spring Baking Championship" winner Keya Wingfield, who plans to whip up fruit-powered mango milkshakes and seriously addictive masala potato chips.

RVA Love

Peep the pages of Craft Cider mag for an appearance from Bryant’s Cider. The Nelson County-based farm cidery operates a taproom on East Main Street, offering both cider and hard seltzer, but it's their flagship offering, Unicorn Fuel, a hibiscus and rose hip-tinged sessionable cider, that recently got a special shout-out. The publication also shares a recipe for Roses & Unicorns, a cocktail made with gin, Unicorn Fuel and edible glitter for a little razzle-dazzle. (Cider Craft)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …