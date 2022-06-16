Richmond Food News: Week of June 13-17

× Expand Griyo — pork marinated in spices and sour orange juice, then slow-cooked and flash-fried — served with fried plantains and pikliz from the Haitian cuisine pop-up Lakay Zaz. Head below to learn more about the venture that's drawing diners from far and wide. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Love and Pride

Chances are, you may not be familiar with epis, a distinct spice blend and the base of many Haitian dishes, or djon djon, a foraged delicacy garnering the same excitement as morels, but the owner of Lakay Zaz hopes to change that. Bringing a taste of the Caribbean to Richmond, owner Sthara Normil wants to share her Haitian culture and cuisine with the community — the next pop-up is slated for June 24 at Eat 66. (Richmond magazine)

Celebrate With Purpose

On Saturday, the owners behind Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas will raise a glass to Black culture and freedom during their second annual Jubilee Soiree. The walk-around celebration will feature small plates from Black chefs near and far including Justin Ross of JC Desserts and Tevon Tyrell of Jamaican-influenced pop-up Hummingbird Island that is making waves on the East Coast. (Richmond magazine)

Design the Rainbow

The next time you’re browsing the candy aisle, keep an eye out for Skittles. For Pride Month this year, the candy company sought out six groups of artists from across the country to design Skittles Pride Packs, and one pair happens to call Richmond home. Partners in life and business — the duo own the bright, retro-inspired and queer-aligned stationery company Ash + Chess — Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham are among the artists behind the rainbow. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Mike Lindsey

For this month’s Spotlight feature, we caught up with restaurateur Mike Lindsey, half of the powerhouse duo behind concepts including Buttermilk and Honey and the newly opened Jubilee in Manchester. From the ingredients always stocked in his fridge to date-night standing orders, get acquainted with the chef and owner behind one of Richmond’s fastest growing restaurant groups. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieus

After 60 years at the corner of Park Avenue and Robinson Street, Robin Inn, the Italian eatery known for its generous plates of pasta served up by the Loupassi family, shut its doors last week. (NBC 12)

Church Hill bakery JJ’s Makery announced via social media plans to depart its brick-and-mortar space, citing financial difficulties. The owners, sisters Jessie Williams and Jackie Holsinger, say they’re staying in the game but shifting focus to wholesale and custom orders.

After nearly a decade of producing spirits, from the unique oyster-steeped Ostervit to Commonwealth gin, James River Distillery will shutter at the end of June. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Native to Virginia and mildly caffeinated, yaupon was on full display last weekend during Project CommuniTea’s first-ever bar and iced tea crawl dedicated to the sustainable shrub. The winners of the event were Sub Rosa Bakery in the nonalcoholic category and Laura Lee’s for the spiked edition. (Richmond magazine)

Things are heating up on Broad Street as ChefSuite, a business incubator for ghost kitchens, prepares to open this summer with 16 spaces for future food concepts. (Richmond magazine)

Summer adventures are beckoning, and nothing pairs better with cookouts and poolside hangs than a cold one. Bird Cox casts her eye on newly tapped beers and ciders to pack in the cooler. (Richmond magazine)

“Bordeaux-influenced,” “wet river rocks” and “watermelon” are just a few phrases used to describe a collection of pink-hued sippers from Virginia winemakers and a Richmond meadery that are worthy of a spot on your beverage list. (Richmond magazine)

Neighborhood market and shop Soul N’ Vinegar is moving the biz down the block. Look for the eatery from Michelle Parrish to re-debut at 2910 Q St. later this year with an expanded menu and hours, and hopefully those salted chocolate chip cookies. (Richmond BizSense)

Following a series of meetings related to a zoning change and permits requested by the county, Henrico’s waterside oasis The Lilly Pad is in the clear to remain open. (WTVR)

Selling ’za by the slice and pie, Zombie Pizza is officially in action at 3400 Semmes Ave.

Prepare to be greeted once again by all the wonderful smells inside Church Hill’s wood-fired refuge, Sub Rosa Bakery, as the heirloom grain-focused bakery prepares to welcome the public back inside the shop on June 21 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Grassroots collective MAD RVA has found a home for its future free grocery store that aims to provide those in need with direct access to food and supplies. The volunteer group is currently prepping the building and hopes to open in the coming months.

Celebrating the iconic duo of mayo and ’maters, Duke’s is bringing its Hot Tomato Summer tour back for round two. Starting July 18, diners can hop on tour and prepare for juicy pit stops at local restaurants where the goal is to showcase the duo in all their glory. Stay tuned for more details.

Is your dad a fan of manning the grill? Belmont Butchery has the meats. The shop is bringing back its annual Steak-a-po-lossa for Father’s Day, boasting a meaty line of everything from Japanese A5 Wagyu to 30-day dry-aged New York strip and Tomahawks.

Upcoming Events