Richmond Food News: Week of June 10-14

Happy weekend, happy birthday! Ardent Craft Ales turns 5 Saturday and is throwing down block-party style with a Leigh Street takeover in Scott's Addition. The festivities will boast 25 guest taps, live tunes from five bands and eight food trucks, including Intergalactic Tacos (ahi tuna tostada pictured above), Go Go Vegan Go, Dank Eats and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Out With the Old, in With the New
The former Strawberry Street Cafe space in The Fan has undergone a serious HGTV-level makeover and will soon debut as Scuffletown Garden. The refreshed, airy restaurant is home to an abundance of plants, a thriving rooftop garden and a 10-foot outdoor grill, and it's led by hospitality vets from Shagbark and Rappahannock. Keep an eye out for the black truffle aioli, aka an umami bomb of goodness, on the frequently changing menu. (Richmond magazine)
New Heights
In under three months, Adarra, the rustic Jackson Ward getaway conceived by dining industry pros, sommeliers and first-time restaurateurs Lyne and Randall Doetzer, has rekindled an appreciation for the city’s dining scene. At the northern Spain-influenced eatery, small plates are inventive and generous, wine offerings are unique and thoughtfully selected, and Adarra, as reviewer Laura Sant puts it, is “a welcome, worthwhile addition to the city.” (Richmond magazine)
Rollin’ Around Town
Writer Piet E. Jones turned roadie and embarked on a summer food truck tour to discover new traveling bites throughout the city. He introduces three relative newbies on the scene along with their crave-worthy bites, from a decadent lobster grilled cheese to Puerto Rican empanadas and eggplant-Parmesan meatballs. Yes, meatballs. (Richmond magazine)
Greener Pastures
On Monday, patrons mourned the closure of of Pasture, the nearly 8-year-old pimento cheese palace on East Grace Street. The restaurant was a renegade on the scene when it debuted, blazing a trail for other downtown establishments, hosting culinary luminaries from near and far, and throwing quite a few charity fundraisers along the way. Let’s raise a Ritz to owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones, who have more than a few other projects in the wings. (Richmond magazine)
Winner, Winner
Shockoe’s been shakin’ with activity over the past few months, and the fried chicken emporium Hot Chick is a spicy new addition to the Bottom. The 11th venture from EAT Restaurant Partners opened in January, serving up Nashville-style hot chicken and the frequently sold-out chick-arrons, aka fried chicken skins. Piet E. Jones pays them a visit and shares his impressions. (Richmond magazine)
A Bite of the Bayou
Writer and ingredient aficionado Stephanie Ganz has the scoop on the many-nicknamed crawfish, Louisiana's state crustacean. Head to the kitchen, and the deep South, with a recipe for crawdaddy sausage with cheddar bay biscuits and crawfish gravy from Laura Lee’s Chef Scott Lewis, and find out which local spots are dishing up delicious mudbugs. (Richmond magazine)
Father’s Day Festivities
Sunday is officially Father’s Day, but the weekend is packed with a lineup of Pop-centric activities.
- If suds and quality time go hand in hand in your fam, Fine Creek Brewing is throwing Lager Fest, a two-day celebration dedicated to “dad-style” beers, while The Veil plans to host Cardinal State Butchers along with other local purveyors.
- Things get briny at the Ownby Lane Hardywood for the annual Father's Day Keg 'n' Oyster Fest, and for a barbecue complement to your brews, head to Strangeways in Scott's Addition for a Father's Day Smoked Meat Extravaganza.
- Fan of cider but Dad isn't? Courthouse Creek Cider believes in compromise, and for the weekend, beer makes a guest appearance on tap at Have No Fear, We Have Beer.
- Dad not a hop-head? Perhaps the combination of Whiskey and Waffles paired with a rooftop view from the Graduate Richmond hotel will do the trick.
- Seafood fans can hit up Maple & Pine Restaurant at Quirk Hotel for the annual Father's Day Boil & Brew or Saltbox Oyster Co. in Willow Lawn for a low country boil.
- If patio life is the only life for your dad, Bingo Beer Co. wants him to enjoy steaks al fresco with live music.
- On Forest Hill Avenue in South Side, Laura Lee’s is throwing a Daddy's Day brunch celebration on Saturday, a sausage pop-up and Pride Party complete with special homemade sausages, cocktails spanning the colors of the rainbow, and a Pride-ful Drag Show with a portion of proceeds benefiting Side by Side (formerly ROSMY).
French Quarter Foodies
The NOLA-inspired restaurant Poor Boys of Richmond is set to open at 203 N. Lombardy St. Friday, June 14. The former Flora space has been transformed into a Cajun-Creole eatery offering classic and creative po’boy sandwiches, gumbo, beignets, vegan options and a full bar with draft cocktails including the Hurricane, a New Orleans staple.
Negroni News
The cocktail world, including bartenders at 18 restaurants in Richmond, is gearing up for Negroni Week, June 24-30. The weeklong celebration is an excuse — and a charitable one at that, benefiting causes around the world — to get down with the refreshingly bitter three-ingredient Italian cocktail capped off with a sliver of orange peel. Grab a bud and open a tab at spots including The Jasper, Heritage and Weezie’s, along with first-time participants Aloi and Alewife, to sip on classic recipes and intriguing variations. (News release)
ICYMI
Fuel Pump opened in Carytown last weekend, and the former 10 Italian Cafe space has been revamped into a rustic-meets-industrial coffee and wine bar serving locally sourced bites.
In March the West Coast restaurant chain Burgerim, known for miniature patties ranging from traditional beef to falafel, announced that it would make its Richmond-area debut in Short Pump. Now the burger love is spreading to Chesterfield, with a second location coming to the under-construction Swift Creek Place shopping center. Opening dates for both locations are still to be announced. (Richmond BizSense)
Happy Empanada has shuttered its Westover Hills Boulevard brick-and-mortar location, but the Panamanian food truck can still be found cruising through the city. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Sheep Hill Bistro is set to open Saturday, June 15, in the former Magpie space in Carver, serving comfort food and shedding light on the history of the neighborhood. (Richmond BizSense)
Upcoming Events
- Friday Night Flights and Cocktails, Bombolini Pasta (June 14): Sip on creations from in-house distillery Trial & Error.
- 5th Anniversary Block Party, Ardent Craft Ales (June 15): Ring in Ardent’s 5th birthday with food trucks, guest brews and live tunes.
- Gnarly Girls Baking Co, Last Call, Mind Your Belly Deli (June 15): Bid farewell to the vegan pop-up and its famous Gnarly Tarts.
- Time to Cook With Chef Daniel Graban, The Market at 25th (June 15): Kick off the Time to Eat cooking class series, led by the award-winning chef and culinary arts instructor.
- Get Some 'Za for Your Zaddy, Dear Neighbor (June 15): The Church Hill boutique hosts Quality Deli Corp and Spotty Dog Ice Cream.
- The Brunch Market, Lunch and Supper (June 16): A one-stop shop for brews, biscuits and local shopping
- Midtown Market, Libbie Mill-Midtown (June 16): A gathering of makers at the outdoor market, featuring food and libations
- Tasting With Winemaker Francesco Giuntini of Selvapiana, J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese (June 17): Sample and savor Tuscan wines.
- Love Wins! A Pride Party, Foo Dog (June 18): Pride-themed cocktails and specials, plus a raffle to benefit Side by Side
- DIY Summer Herbalism and Dinner With the Richmond Herbalism Guild, The Broken Tulip (June 19): Taste and learn about various herbs, followed by a three-course meal.
- Fiery Hot Wieners and Cool Cold Reds, Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe (June 20): Face summer head on with Rhode Island Hot Wieners and Fenway Franks paired with chill-able reds.
- Shades of Pink Rosé Dinner, Tarrant’s West (June 20): Four courses paired with five rosés
In Other Food News …
- Shout-out to all the local growers, but this piece on the origin and evolution of fruit stickers at supermarkets, including different designs seen around the world, like a Dole banana bear, is pretty damn interesting. (Atlas Obscura)