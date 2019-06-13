Richmond Food News: Week of June 10-14

× Expand Happy weekend, happy birthday! Ardent Craft Ales turns 5 Saturday and is throwing down block-party style with a Leigh Street takeover in Scott's Addition. The festivities will boast 25 guest taps, live tunes from five bands and eight food trucks, including Intergalactic Tacos (ahi tuna tostada pictured above), Go Go Vegan Go, Dank Eats and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Out With the Old, in With the New

The former Strawberry Street Cafe space in The Fan has undergone a serious HGTV-level makeover and will soon debut as Scuffletown Garden. The refreshed, airy restaurant is home to an abundance of plants, a thriving rooftop garden and a 10-foot outdoor grill, and it's led by hospitality vets from Shagbark and Rappahannock. Keep an eye out for the black truffle aioli, aka an umami bomb of goodness, on the frequently changing menu. (Richmond magazine)

New Heights

In under three months, Adarra, the rustic Jackson Ward getaway conceived by dining industry pros, sommeliers and first-time restaurateurs Lyne and Randall Doetzer, has rekindled an appreciation for the city’s dining scene. At the northern Spain-influenced eatery, small plates are inventive and generous, wine offerings are unique and thoughtfully selected, and Adarra, as reviewer Laura Sant puts it, is “a welcome, worthwhile addition to the city.” (Richmond magazine)

Rollin’ Around Town

Writer Piet E. Jones turned roadie and embarked on a summer food truck tour to discover new traveling bites throughout the city. He introduces three relative newbies on the scene along with their crave-worthy bites, from a decadent lobster grilled cheese to Puerto Rican empanadas and eggplant-Parmesan meatballs. Yes, meatballs. (Richmond magazine)

Greener Pastures

On Monday, patrons mourned the closure of of Pasture, the nearly 8-year-old pimento cheese palace on East Grace Street. The restaurant was a renegade on the scene when it debuted, blazing a trail for other downtown establishments, hosting culinary luminaries from near and far, and throwing quite a few charity fundraisers along the way. Let’s raise a Ritz to owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones, who have more than a few other projects in the wings. (Richmond magazine)

Winner, Winner

Shockoe’s been shakin’ with activity over the past few months, and the fried chicken emporium Hot Chick is a spicy new addition to the Bottom. The 11th venture from EAT Restaurant Partners opened in January, serving up Nashville-style hot chicken and the frequently sold-out chick-arrons, aka fried chicken skins. Piet E. Jones pays them a visit and shares his impressions. (Richmond magazine)

A Bite of the Bayou

Writer and ingredient aficionado Stephanie Ganz has the scoop on the many-nicknamed crawfish, Louisiana's state crustacean. Head to the kitchen, and the deep South, with a recipe for crawdaddy sausage with cheddar bay biscuits and crawfish gravy from Laura Lee’s Chef Scott Lewis, and find out which local spots are dishing up delicious mudbugs. (Richmond magazine)

Father’s Day Festivities

Sunday is officially Father’s Day, but the weekend is packed with a lineup of Pop-centric activities.

French Quarter Foodies

The NOLA-inspired restaurant Poor Boys of Richmond is set to open at 203 N. Lombardy St. Friday, June 14. The former Flora space has been transformed into a Cajun-Creole eatery offering classic and creative po’boy sandwiches, gumbo, beignets, vegan options and a full bar with draft cocktails including the Hurricane, a New Orleans staple.

Negroni News

The cocktail world, including bartenders at 18 restaurants in Richmond, is gearing up for Negroni Week, June 24-30. The weeklong celebration is an excuse — and a charitable one at that, benefiting causes around the world — to get down with the refreshingly bitter three-ingredient Italian cocktail capped off with a sliver of orange peel. Grab a bud and open a tab at spots including The Jasper, Heritage and Weezie’s, along with first-time participants Aloi and Alewife, to sip on classic recipes and intriguing variations. (News release)

ICYMI

Fuel Pump opened in Carytown last weekend, and the former 10 Italian Cafe space has been revamped into a rustic-meets-industrial coffee and wine bar serving locally sourced bites.

In March the West Coast restaurant chain Burgerim, known for miniature patties ranging from traditional beef to falafel, announced that it would make its Richmond-area debut in Short Pump. Now the burger love is spreading to Chesterfield, with a second location coming to the under-construction Swift Creek Place shopping center. Opening dates for both locations are still to be announced. (Richmond BizSense)

Happy Empanada has shuttered its Westover Hills Boulevard brick-and-mortar location, but the Panamanian food truck can still be found cruising through the city. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Sheep Hill Bistro is set to open Saturday, June 15, in the former Magpie space in Carver, serving comfort food and shedding light on the history of the neighborhood. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …