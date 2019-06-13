Richmond Food News: Week of June 10-14

Scuffletown Garden debuts in the former Strawberry Street Cafe space, a visit to Adarra, fresh food trucks on the circuit and all the Father's Day events

Out With the Old, in With the New

The former Strawberry Street Cafe space in The Fan has undergone a serious HGTV-level makeover and will soon debut as Scuffletown Garden. The refreshed, airy restaurant is home to an abundance of plants, a thriving rooftop garden and a 10-foot outdoor grill, and it's led by hospitality vets from Shagbark and Rappahannock. Keep an eye out for the black truffle aioli, aka an umami bomb of goodness, on the frequently changing menu. (Richmond magazine)

New Heights

In under three months, Adarra, the rustic Jackson Ward getaway conceived by dining industry pros, sommeliers and first-time restaurateurs Lyne and Randall Doetzer, has rekindled an appreciation for the city’s dining scene. At the northern Spain-influenced eatery, small plates are inventive and generous, wine offerings are unique and thoughtfully selected, and Adarra, as reviewer Laura Sant puts it, is “a welcome, worthwhile addition to the city.” (Richmond magazine)

Rollin’ Around Town

Writer Piet E. Jones turned roadie and embarked on a summer food truck tour to discover new traveling bites throughout the city. He introduces three relative newbies on the scene along with their crave-worthy bites, from a decadent lobster grilled cheese to Puerto Rican empanadas and eggplant-Parmesan meatballs. Yes, meatballs. (Richmond magazine)

Greener Pastures

On Monday, patrons mourned the closure of of Pasture, the nearly 8-year-old pimento cheese palace on East Grace Street. The restaurant was a renegade on the scene when it debuted, blazing a trail for other downtown establishments, hosting culinary luminaries from near and far, and throwing quite a few charity fundraisers along the way. Let’s raise a Ritz to owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones, who have more than a few other projects in the wings. (Richmond magazine)

Winner, Winner

Shockoe’s been shakin’ with activity over the past few months, and the fried chicken emporium Hot Chick is a spicy new addition to the Bottom. The 11th venture from EAT Restaurant Partners opened in January, serving up Nashville-style hot chicken and the frequently sold-out chick-arrons, aka fried chicken skins. Piet E. Jones pays them a visit and shares his impressions. (Richmond magazine)

A Bite of the Bayou

Writer and ingredient aficionado Stephanie Ganz has the scoop on the many-nicknamed crawfish, Louisiana's state crustacean. Head to the kitchen, and the deep South, with a recipe for crawdaddy sausage with cheddar bay biscuits and crawfish gravy from Laura Lee’s Chef Scott Lewis, and find out which local spots are dishing up delicious mudbugs. (Richmond magazine)

Father’s Day Festivities

Sunday is officially Father’s Day, but the weekend is packed with a lineup of Pop-centric activities.

  • If suds and quality time go hand in hand in your fam, Fine Creek Brewing is throwing Lager Fest, a two-day celebration dedicated to “dad-style” beers, while The Veil plans to host Cardinal State Butchers along with other local purveyors.  
  • Things get briny at the Ownby Lane Hardywood for the annual Father's Day Keg 'n' Oyster Fest, and for a barbecue complement to your brews, head to Strangeways in Scott's Addition for a Father's Day Smoked Meat Extravaganza.
  • Fan of cider but Dad isn't? Courthouse Creek Cider believes in compromise, and for the weekend, beer makes a guest appearance on tap at Have No Fear, We Have Beer.
  • Dad not a hop-head? Perhaps the combination of Whiskey and Waffles paired with a rooftop view from the Graduate Richmond hotel will do the trick. 
  • Seafood fans can hit up Maple & Pine Restaurant at Quirk Hotel for the annual Father's Day Boil & Brew or Saltbox Oyster Co. in Willow Lawn for a low country boil.
  • If patio life is the only life for your dad, Bingo Beer Co. wants him to enjoy steaks al fresco with live music. 
  • On Forest Hill Avenue in South Side, Laura Lee’s is throwing a Daddy's Day brunch celebration on Saturday, a sausage pop-up and Pride Party complete with special homemade sausages, cocktails spanning the colors of the rainbow, and a Pride-ful Drag Show with a portion of proceeds benefiting Side by Side (formerly ROSMY).

French Quarter Foodies

The NOLA-inspired restaurant Poor Boys of Richmond is set to open at 203 N. Lombardy St. Friday, June 14. The former Flora space has been transformed into a Cajun-Creole eatery offering classic and creative po’boy sandwiches, gumbo, beignets, vegan options and a full bar with draft cocktails including the Hurricane, a New Orleans staple.

Negroni News

The cocktail world, including bartenders at 18 restaurants in Richmond, is gearing up for Negroni Week, June 24-30. The weeklong celebration is an excuse — and a charitable one at that, benefiting causes around the world — to get down with the refreshingly bitter three-ingredient Italian cocktail capped off with a sliver of orange peel. Grab a bud and open a tab at spots including The Jasper, Heritage and Weezie’s, along with first-time participants Aloi and Alewife, to sip on classic recipes and intriguing variations. (News release)

ICYMI

Fuel Pump opened in Carytown last weekend, and the former 10 Italian Cafe space has been revamped into a rustic-meets-industrial coffee and wine bar serving locally sourced bites.

In March the West Coast restaurant chain Burgerim, known for miniature patties ranging from traditional beef to falafel, announced that it would make its Richmond-area debut in Short Pump. Now the burger love is spreading to Chesterfield, with a second location coming to the under-construction Swift Creek Place shopping center. Opening dates for both locations are still to be announced. (Richmond BizSense)

Happy Empanada has shuttered its Westover Hills Boulevard brick-and-mortar location, but the Panamanian food truck can still be found cruising through the city. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Sheep Hill Bistro is set to open Saturday, June 15, in the former Magpie space in Carver, serving comfort food and shedding light on the history of the neighborhood. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …

  • Shout-out to all the local growers, but this piece on the origin and evolution of fruit stickers at supermarkets, including different designs seen around the world, like a Dole banana bear, is pretty damn interesting. (Atlas Obscura)

by

