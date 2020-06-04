Richmond Food News: Week of June 1-5

× Expand Chef Ida Mamusu of Africanne on Main, whose food is pictured above, has been cooking in the city for 25 years; for more black-owned restaurants in town, head below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Black Lives Matter

Over the past week, thousands of Richmonders have flooded the streets to demand justice following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black Americans by police officers, protesting police brutality and centuries of racial injustice. We've seen tear-gassing of peaceful demonstrators and the defacing of Confederate monuments followed by announcements of their removal. For community members looking to show support for black-owned restaurants — just one of many ways to take action, during and far beyond this pivotal moment — check out these lists of businesses that participate in the city’s annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, local vegan-friendly eateries and a comprehensive list of spots.

Spreading Peace

In addition to building self-advocacy, self-love and independence in its young members, the Jackson Ward Youth Peace Team is spearheading an effort to bring meals and other essentials to families living in Richmond’s Gilpin Court public housing, with donations welcome online and at the neighborhood's Stoplight Gelato Cafe. (Richmond magazine)

Steady Support

A hub for the Latinx community, which has seen disproportionate rates of coronavirus infections, Sacred Heart Center in South Side has remained a lifeline during the pandemic. Tuesday through Friday, the nonprofit offers food assistance via curbside pickup from its pantry, assisting up to 30 families a day. (Richmond magazine)

Strawberry Fields

As we head toward summer, it is strawberries' time to shine. Writer Stephanie Ganz shares cooking and buying tips for these red beauties, along with places to find local berries. P.S.: Make your next cookout a little sweeter with a recipe from Colleen Geyer of River City Bakery for a strawberry-almond tart. (Richmond magazine)

Broad Appetit

Broad Appetit, the walk-around, daylong culinary takeover of Broad Street, would’ve celebrated its 13th year on Sunday. While we can’t load up on small plates from restaurants around the city this year due to the pandemic, event founder Tracey Leverty says the event's mission to aid in hunger relief remains unchanged. Kroger and Performance Food Group have announced plans to donate more than $40,000 in sponsorships to Feed More, and there is an online Broad Appetit fundraiser to benefit Feed More, the Holli Fund and rebuilding of damaged businesses downtown. (News release)

Welcome to the Family

Scott’s Addition's breweries, cideries and meadery will soon be joined by the neighborhood's first winery. A 2-acre concept from The HofGarden’s Bobby Kruger, Brambly Park is located at 1708 Belleville St. and will open Friday, June 5, featuring a restaurant headed by former Aloi chef Wyatt Swaney, an adjoining portico and park, and a rosé from award-winning Virginia winemaker Michael Shaps. (News release)

ICYMI

Fire up the grill, because Adam Musselman of Bon Air’s Cardinal State Butchers has a 48-hour marinade recipe to bring your meats to the next level. (Richmond magazine)

Bartenders from Rappahannock, Brenner Pass and Fuzzy Cactus share their recipes for a sparkling, gin-spiked lemonade libation perfect for hangin’ on the porch. We're looking at you, Tom Collins. (Richmond magazine)

Dining on patios or in parking lots is becoming a more common sight since the city entered phase one of the governor's reopening plan last Friday, allowing spaces to offer outdoor dining at 50% capacity. (Richmond magazine) The counties, however, are one step ahead, entering phase two tomorrow, which allows restaurants to open indoor dining rooms at 50% capacity. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Following a unanimous vote earlier this week, City Council is urging the city to help the restaurant community by devising a grant program that would also extend to other small and minority-owned businesses. After almost three months of restaurant closures and reduced service due to the pandemic, the city is feeling the financial impact as well. Last April, Richmond collected over $5 million in meals taxes, this April, a little over $2 million. (Richmond BizSense)

For the first time in 86 years, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has announced plans to roll out home delivery to consumers, with a pilot program launching in Suffolk this week. After working out the kinks, the goal is to spread the program to more populous areas, including the capital city. (Virginia Mercury)

Virtual and Outdoor Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …