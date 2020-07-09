Richmond Food News: Week of July 6-10

× Expand For the month of July, the food truck/pop-up Kudzu will be donating 20% of its proceeds from yock-a-mein sales to organizations such as Richmond's Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM). More details below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Smashing Move

For the first time since the release of its brew known to convert non-hopheads into IPA fans, Triple Crossing will distribute cans of Falcon Smash outside its taprooms. Now beer drinkers can grab some cold ones at Kelli Lemon’s Urban Hang Suite, marking the beginning of an ongoing partnership to diversify the craft brewing scene and expand the cafe's beer and wine program. (Richmond magazine)

Nectar of the Gods

After gaining experience and knowledge from the coffee pros at Olympia Coffee Roasting Co. in Washington state, the duo behind Recluse Roasting Project have opened the doors of their ethically sourced, direct-trade coffee shop in Scott’s Addition. Chilled canned coffee, caffeinated slushy concoctions and cardamom buns are just a sampling of the offerings at RRP, currently open on the weekends with to-go service. (Richmond magazine)

Make Room for Mushrooms

Husband-and-wife growers and VCU alumni Paul and Katherine Schofield launched their namesake farm almost a decade ago. Although gaining fans for one spore-bearing crop in particular, check out how their operation has evolved organically and where to find their produce around the region. (Richmond magazine)

Watermelon Dream

Does it even count as summer if you don’t cut a slice of watermelon? Prepare for some juicy moments in your future, because writer Stephanie Ganz has the scoop on the summertime treat, along with refreshing appearances it makes on menus — including in ice pop form — around town. (Richmond magazine)

× Expand Brewer's Waffles lost chef and co-owner Josh Reed (at right, pictured with co-owners James Harris and Ajay Brewer) earlier this week. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

#Blackwaffles

This week the Richmond dining community mourns the unexpected loss of Josh Reed, co-owner of Manchester’s Brewer’s Waffles. Fellow owners Ajay Brewer and James Harris announced the passing of Reed, formerly of Saltbox Oyster Co., the Underground Kitchen and Tarrant’s Cafe, via Instagram on Tuesday. The post reads in part, “The creator. The visionary. The man. The entire reason why there are #blackwaffles in RVA passed away this weekend. ... The Brewers Waffles family is forever in debt to the Reed Family. ... We will be accepting donations for the family at @brewerswaffles.”

We All Scream

Are food holidays a made-up creation? In my opinion, yes. Do I embrace them when they offer a chance to indulge? Absolutely. National Ice Cream Day may be next Sunday, July 19, but ice cream superstar Gelati Celesti is starting the celebration early. The family-owned business of over 30 years will open the doors of its seventh shop statewide on July 16 at 13487 Hull Street Road in Midlothian. (News release)

Coming in Hot

If you’re a fan of Ellwood Thompson’s, chances are you’re a fan, and frequent visitor, of the market's hot bar. The space, chockablock with fare from curried tempeh to breakfast offerings, is back in action. Choose items to go, or hit the Carytown grocer’s patio, which is now open along with in-house dining.

Fresh on the Scene

The newest location of Mi Jalisco Bar and Grill opened in the West End at 10482 Ridgefield Parkway, marking the sixth outpost in the area. (Richmond BizSense)

The former Cha Cha’s Cantina space in Shockoe Slip is getting a facelift. Neil Kaisani, son of Tony Kaisani, owner of the bygone Tony’s Barbecue downtown, plans to open Therapy, an “upscale sports bar concept” by the end of the month. (Richmond BizSense)

Kabana Rooftop is looking to gain a sky-high sister space with Sonora Cantina & Rooftop. The Mexican-inspired concept from LX Group — the brains behind Kabana Rooftop, Belle, Nama and the pop-up bar Switch — is set to open this fall at 11 W. Broad St. (Richmond BizSense)

Charlottesville-based social club Common House is getting closer to opening its 25,000-square-foot Richmond location at 305 W. Broad St., complete with a restaurant, coffee shop, wine cellar, billiards/gaming space and offices/co-working areas. Doors are set to open Oct. 15.

Coin Club

In the bar world, Fernet Branca coins are considered a badge of honor and an item to covet, celebrating bartenders' love for the Italian amaro liqueur and their execution of cocktails that feature it. Cheers to Brandon Peck of The Jasper, who recently won the 2020 Fernet Branca Virginia Coin design challenge with his ode to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

ICYMI

Grab a blanket, grab a bud and discover Richmond bites that pair perfectly with the outdoors. (Richmond magazine)

Dining in the streets may become the norm in the coming weeks. Venture Richmond and local government recently launched Picnic in a Parklet, designed to aid restaurants as they reopen by expanding outdoor dining spaces. (Richmond magazine)

The philosophy at Louisa’s Liberty Tree Farm: no waste. Check out the 5-year-old growing operation at area markets. (Richmond magazine)

After six years of hosting food trucks, including ZZQ during its pre-restaurant days, and food-centric events such as Swine & Brine, Ardent Craft Ales has rolled out a menu of its own. The brewery is now home to salads and sandwiches dubbed “handhelds,” wine, and cider from Scott’s Addition neighbor Blue Bee. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Salt & Forge will drop a BLT featuring Hanover tomatoes and Soul N’ Vinegar’s “Bangin’ Pimento Cheese" this Friday. Added bonus: For every BLT sold, $1 will be donated to Richmond’s Food Justice Alliance.

The food truck Kudzu, a cultural mashup from chef-owner Will Richardson exploring Japanese and Chinese techniques and embracing Southern roots, will be donating 20% of its proceeds from the sale of yock-a-mein to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. (Style Weekly)

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News ...