Richmond Food News: Week of July 5-9

Same Time Next Year

Most years, festivals centered around eating and imbibing are a much anticipated activity in our community. While indoor dining has resumed at area restaurants, however, one of foodies’ favorite pastimes remains difficult to navigate. We check in with organizers from Broad Appetit to the Lebanese Food Festival about the decisionmaking process surrounding postponement, as well as plans for a triumphant return. (Richmond magazine)

Planting Seeds

When it comes to dining out, achieving the trifecta of healthy, quick and affordable isn’t always easy, but a growing fast-casual concept is taking on the challenge. With its Chipotle-style approach to salads and grain bowls, Roots Natural Kitchen is set to debut its second location in Richmond with more local outposts on the horizon. (Richmond magazine)

Days of Summer

The AC is cranking, and vacay pics are flooding the ’gram feed, which means summer is in full swing. From super-sessionable seltzers on tap to meat shares, seafood grill boxes, fried hot dogs and an icy paleta or two, we’ve got you covered with local ways to embrace the season. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Focaccia is the vessel of choice for a forthcoming sourdough bakery, cafe and market in Manchester. Look for Wildcraft Focaccia Co. to offer a wide variety of the savory flatbreads along with wine and provisions. (Richmond magazine)

If you're hankering for chilly bites of lobster, we’ve tracked down five rolls that will do you right, including classic versions and a vegan option. (Richmond magazine)

Popular food truck Zorch Pizza is now slinging slices and pies out of its fresh new spot in Carytown — just look for the dangling pizza sign. (Richmond magazine)

After being closed almost the entirety of the pandemic, Heritage is back in action starting July 16. With reservation-only dining, the Fan eatery will initially reopen for Friday- and Saturday-night service and offer a three-course prix fixe menu.

Combining history, wine, food and jazz, the canal-side restaurant Bateau, from husband-and-wife proprietors Harry Watkins and Arvat McClaine, has announced a temporary closure that began July 3. An online post states they will return; stay tuned for more details.

Leaving its original space in Jackson Ward, sushi and poke restaurant Fighting Fish has headed upstream to new digs at 912 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. and plans to open its doors on Friday, July 9.

The authentic Mexican street food concept with a twist TBT El Gallo will be taking a short pause for a couple weeks following a building issue at its takeout spot on Cary Street. Until then, find chef-owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez and the team returning to their nomadic roots with pop-ups at Hatch Cafe and breweries around the city.

Your favorite bartenders at The Jasper are ready to make those late-night last calls again. Starting this weekend, the Carytown cocktail bar will be slinging Caribbean Kweens until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Scott’s Addition’s Black Heath Meadery has begun slinging mead slushees, frozen boozy concoctions in flavors currently including strawberry lemonade and cherry limeade.

RVA Love

Each year Wine Spectator magazine unveils a collection of restaurants across the country that receive the kiss of approval for their wine lists, and for 2021, four spots in Richmond make the grade. Hondo’s, Lehja, and Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi all received awards of excellence, while Buckhead’s was the recipient of a “Best of Award of Excellence,” meaning it's a “destination for serious wine lovers.”

Declaring ice cream delivered to one's doorstep a priority — hey, we feel ya — Fortune magazine recently highlighted eight cool purveyors that ship frozen treats across the country, and joining the likes of Ohio’s Jeni’s and Portland Oregon’s Salt & Straw is local favorite Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …